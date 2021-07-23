Cancel
Jerseyville, IL

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Jerseyville

Jerseyville Voice
Jerseyville Voice
 16 hours ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Jerseyville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Jerseyville:

1307 IL-109

Jersey County Health Department

Phone: (618) 498-9565

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed

705 S State St

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 05:29:19 PDT

Phone: 618-498-4989

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

1316 S State St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:57 PDT

Phone: 618-498-7744

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

