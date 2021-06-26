Cancel
Keokuk, IA

Vaccine database: Keokuk sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Keokuk News Alert
Keokuk News Alert
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UePn_0aSLAkTG00

(Scott Olson / Getty)

(KEOKUK, IA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Keokuk have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Keokuk:

3111 Main St

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:50 PDT

Phone: 319-524-9535

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

300 N Park Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 319-524-6941

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

