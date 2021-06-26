Cancel
Winfield, KS

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Winfield

Winfield News Alert
 21 hours ago
(Carl Court / Getty)

(WINFIELD, KS) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Winfield have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Winfield:

2310 Main St

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:20 PDT

Phone: (620) 221-5710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:30 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

905 Main St

Graves Drug

Phone: (620) 221-0080

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

722 Wheat Rd

Health Center Pharmacy Inc

Phone: (620) 221-7850

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2202 Pike Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 620-221-6233

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:30am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Winfield, KS
