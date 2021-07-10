Cancel
Montrose, CO

Montrose COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Montrose Voice
Montrose Voice
 8 hours ago
(MONTROSE, CO) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Montrose have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Montrose:

3530 Wolverine Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:28 PDT

Phone: (970) 497-8981

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

128 S Townsend Ave

City Market Pharmacy

Phone: (970) 249-2064

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

16400 S Townsend Ave

City Market Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:23 PDT

Phone: (970) 240-1994

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1329 S Townsend Ave

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 970-249-1160

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2351 S Townsend Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 970-252-1743

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

16750 S Townsend Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:06 PDT

Phone: 970-249-7544

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

ABOUT

With Montrose Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

