Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilo, HI

Vaccine database: Hilo sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Hilo Today
Hilo Today
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEfnL_0aSKyCMt00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(HILO, HI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Hilo have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Hilo:

555 Kilauea Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (808) 935-9075

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

381 Makaala St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 808-339-3800

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

325 Makaala St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 808-961-9115

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Hilo Today

Hilo Today

Hilo, HI
11
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
Health
Local
Hawaii Government
Hilo, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Database#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

CNP: COVID vaccines likely to become mandatory soon

As COVID-19 vaccine rates continue to inch upward and cases continue to fall across America, the Navy’s top personnel officer said this week that sailors should expect the vaccine to become mandatory in the not-too-distant future. Speaking at a Facebook townhall event, Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell...
Health Servicesarcamax.com

Hospitals start requiring workers to get COVID shots

After a Texas federal court sided with a Houston hospital that required workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine or find another job, public health experts predict that most hospitals and medical practices will soon issue similar mandates. When vaccines first became available in December under an emergency use authorization, hospitals...
Honolulu, HIThegardenisland.com

BOE resolution concerns parents, union

HONOLULU — There were mixed feelings regarding the state Board of Education’s resolution on the opening of schools for the 2021-22 school year during the board’s virtual meeting on Thursday. The resolution encourages vaccination in public schools and communities, communicating with families on school-safety measures, offering distance-learning options, and relying...
PharmaceuticalsLas Vegas Sun

High hopes for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine have fizzled in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — When Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine was authorized for emergency use in late February, ​it was seen as a breakthrough for reaching vulnerable and isolated Americans, a crucial alternative to vaccines that require two shots weeks apart and fussier storage. It was soon popular on college campuses, in door-to-door campaigns and with harder-to-reach communities that often struggle with access to health care.
Honolulu County, HIKITV.com

DOH: 14 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Monday

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. This brings the cumulative total cases to 37,367 statewide. 57% of Hawaii's residents have received their vaccine. DOH began reporting probable COVID-19 cases hoping it provides a more complete account of infections. According to DOH, probable cases...
Hilo, HIWest Hawaii Today

HCCC inmates transferred to Oahu amid COVID-19 outbreak

Twenty-eight inmates were transferred from Hawaii Community Correctional Center to facilities on Oahu to reduce some overcrowding at the jail, which is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened more than 200. The Department of Public Safety transferred the 28 inmates from the Hilo jail to the Halawa Correctional...
Hilo, HIWest Hawaii Today

More COVID-19 cases for Big Island, most from HCCC

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported by state health officials Saturday on the Big Island, bringing the total case tally to 3,192 since late-February 2020. The majority of Coronavirus cases on the Big Island are associated with inmates at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo with 25 new cases reported Saturday.
Hilo, HIbigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: Nine New Cases On Big Island, Six In Hospital

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Many of the current cases are unvaccinated persons in the community, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a Friday message. (BIVN) – There were 44 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Nine (9) new case were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with six (6) persons hospitalized.
Public Healthlocal21news.com

DOH: Over 11.3M vaccines given, 57.8% of adults are vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms that as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, June 17, there are 277 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,209,725. There are 465 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 114 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Between 11:59...
Public HealthINFORUM

More than 3 million Minnesotans have had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine

ST. PAUL — More than 3 million Minnesotans have had their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials reported Wednesday, June 16. Most of the partially vaccinated people in the state, some 2.9 million residents, are older than 16, according to recent Minnesota Department of Health Data, with younger Minnesotans between the ages of 12 and 15 making up the remainder. Another 2.7 million residents, most of whom are also older than 16, have been fully vaccinated.
Hawaii StateWest Hawaii Today

COVID-19 Delta variant found in Hawaii

A strain of COVID-19 first detected in India has been identified in Hawaii, the state Department of Health announced Monday. Known as the Delta variant, the strain was identified in a specimen from an Oahu adult who traveled to Nevada in early May. “This is not unexpected,” Dr. Edward Desmond,...
Public HealthCBS News

Workers push back against hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccines

Jennifer Bridges, a registered nurse in Houston, is steadfast in her belief that it's wrong for her employer to force hospital workers like her to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or say goodbye to their jobs. But that's a losing legal argument so far. In a stinging defeat, a federal judge...