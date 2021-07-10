Cancel
El Centro, CA

El Centro COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

El Centro Bulletin
El Centro Bulletin
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnAxB_0aSKxnrr00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(EL CENTRO, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in El Centro have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in El Centro:

2295 N Imperial Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (760) 482-5407

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1560 S Imperial Ave

Desert Pharmacy

Phone: (760) 997-7800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1560 S Imperial Ave

Desert Pharmacy

Phone: 760-997-7800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1501 Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 760-352-5731

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Monday: 07:00 am-11:00 pm

Visit source for more information

750 N Imperial Ave

Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 760-353-2720

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

100 N Imperial Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-335-4904

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2150 N Waterman Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:11:46 PDT

Phone: 760-337-1600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

El Centro Bulletin

El Centro Bulletin

El Centro, CA
