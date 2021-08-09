Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cookeville, TN

Vaccine database: Cookeville sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Cookeville Daily
Cookeville Daily
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teXJY_0aSKuy9Z00

(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Cookeville have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cookeville:

315 N. Washington Ave., Ste. 160

Christopher P. Dill Md, Pllc

Phone: 931-644-6816

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

225 N Willow Ave

Cookeville Medical Clinic Rhc

Phone: 931-528-8899

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

445 S Jefferson Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 528-8011

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

701 County Services Dr

Putnam Co Hd

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1265 Interstate Dr #111

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (931) 650-6109

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

1177 Sams St

Sams Club

Phone: 931-528-2070

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

950 N Washington Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 931-525-3649

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

500 S Willow Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 931-525-6240

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

768 S Jefferson Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-520-0232

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

589 W Main St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-537-3880

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

Cookeville Daily

Cookeville Daily

Cookeville, TN
144
Followers
141
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cookeville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cookeville, TN
Health
Cookeville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Cookeville, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CDC warns Covid-19 vaccines might not protect people who are immunocompromised

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people who are immunocompromised that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they were not vaccinated. "People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential...
Putnam County, TNucbjournal.com

COVID numbers continue to drop

COOKEVILLE – COVID numbers are continuing to drop in Putnam County where there are only seven active cases countywide. This decline in the number of cases is also being seen at Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC), where the average number of COVID patients has reached a new weekly low of two patients per day as of July 11.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cleveland: 1. 6301 Harvard Ave (216) 271-0970; 2. 10825 Kinsman Rd (216) 752-8656; 3. 7939 Day Dr 440-888-7392; 4. 6512 Franklin Blvd 216-281-6100; 5. 5411 Superior Ave 216-431-5643; 6. 10502 St Clair Ave. 216-451-9027; 7. 10090 Chester Ave 216-721-2020;
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Those Dying Post-Vaccine: Where Are The Autopsies?

Note: Dr. Orient is executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, AAPS. In this age of supposed scientific medicine and a pandemic, we are relying on death certificates for statistics on the cause of death, even though they are known to be extremely unreliable. Thousands of healthy...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump surgeon general: 'Pandemic is spiraling out of control'

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams , who served during the Trump administration, said on Sunday that the pandemic is “spiraling out of control yet again,” as cases begin to rise and the country’s vaccination rate plateaus. “More mitigation is coming, whether it's masking or whether it's closures or whether it's...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Fully vaccinated American man dies from COVID

A man who had been fully vaccinated has died from COVID-related complications. Health officials at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said ‘breakthrough infection’ resulted in the demise of the 76-year-old man—the first of such recorded in the county. Local news media reported that the man had underlying health conditions prior to...
BusinessPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

520 Ochsner Employees in Quarantine After Testing Positive With COVID

If you think life was rough trying to find toilet paper in March and April of 2020, imagine you are in need of health care and you can't find a nurse. That is getting to be a real possibility as the extremely high volume of COVID patients are taxing what is already a near "crisis level" in regards to a nursing shortage. And now, we can add to that the fact that over five hundred Ochsner Health employees, one of Louisiana's largest health care providers, have recently tested positive for COVID and are in quarantine.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Tennessee Statewvlt.tv

Top Tennessee vaccination official fired

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s top vaccination official has been fired, the Associated Press reports. The official, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, had seen scrutiny from Republican lawmakers about the department’s efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to teenagers. Fiscus gave The Tennessean a copy of her termination letter, which does not explain...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
POTUSWashington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.

Comments / 1

Community Policy