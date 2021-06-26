Cancel
Winchester, VA

Vaccine database: Winchester sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Winchester News Alert
Winchester News Alert
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzMVJ_0aSKuekH00

(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(WINCHESTER, VA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Winchester have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Winchester:

1379 N Frederick Pike

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (540) 662-9777

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

251 Front Royal Pike

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 540-722-9495

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

1950 S Pleasant Valley Rd

Martins

Phone: 540-665-1817

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am-4:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-3:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

400 Gateway Dr

Martins

Phone: 540-535-0923

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am-4:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-3:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

200 Rivendell Ct

Martins

Phone: 540-545-8301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am-4:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-3:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

645 E Jubal Early Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 540-667-1282

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

507 Amherst St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 540-662-2573

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2300 S Pleasant Valley Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-667-9111

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

501 Wal-Mart Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-545-8730

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

201 Maranto Manor Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-868-5076

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Winchester News Alert

Winchester News Alert

Winchester, VA
ABOUT

With Winchester News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

