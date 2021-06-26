Vaccine database: Winchester sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(WINCHESTER, VA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Winchester have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Winchester:

1379 N Frederick Pike CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (540) 662-9777

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

251 Front Royal Pike Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 540-722-9495

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

1950 S Pleasant Valley Rd Martins

Phone: 540-665-1817

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am-4:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-3:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm

400 Gateway Dr Martins

Phone: 540-535-0923

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am-4:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-3:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm

200 Rivendell Ct Martins

Phone: 540-545-8301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am-4:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-3:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm

645 E Jubal Early Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 540-667-1282

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

507 Amherst St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 540-662-2573

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2300 S Pleasant Valley Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-667-9111

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

501 Wal-Mart Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-545-8730

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

201 Maranto Manor Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-868-5076

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.