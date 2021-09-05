Vaccine database: Bellingham sites that have it on hand

(Victor J. Blue / Getty)

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Bellingham have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Bellingham:

4125 Arctic Ave Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 19:58:58 PDT

Phone: 360-738-7851

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 8:30pm

800 Lakeway Dr Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (360) 738-4243

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1225 W Bakerview Rd Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (360) 788-2933

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

2814 Meridian St Haggen Pharmacy

Phone: 360-671-3305

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

1401 12th St Haggen Pharmacy

Phone: 360-733-9277

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

2900 Woburn St Haggen Pharmacy

Phone: 360-715-5321

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1400 Cornwall Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 360-733-1980

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-7:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-7:00 pm

3227 Northwest Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 360-647-2175

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

220 36th St Rite Aid

Phone: 360-734-8254

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1225 E Sunset Dr Suite 110 Rite Aid

Phone: 360-671-5041

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

222 Telegraph Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 360-676-8570

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1275 E Sunset Dr Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 360-650-1537

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

125 S Samish Way Walgreens Co.

Phone: 360-392-2936

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

4090 Meridian St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 360-734-0229

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4420 Meridian St Walmart Inc

Phone: 360-647-1400

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.