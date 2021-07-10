Cancel
Cumming, GA

Vaccine database: Cumming sites that have it on hand

Cumming Dispatch
Cumming Dispatch
 10 hours ago
(John Moore / Getty)

(CUMMING, GA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Cumming have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cumming:

1090 Buford Hwy

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 678-455-0799

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2345 Bethelview Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (770) 888-1025

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2655 Freedom Pkwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (770) 781-6689

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1595 Peachtree Pkwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:53 PDT

Phone: (678) 455-4585

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5550 Bethelview Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (678) 456-4054

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5475 Bethelview Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (678) 455-1238

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

5310 Matt Hwy

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (470) 533-5465

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

1735 Buford Hwy

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (770) 781-8152

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

3480 Keith Bridge Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (678) 455-0630

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

580 Atlanta Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (770) 781-2046

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

3290 Keith Bridge Rd

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:09:21 PDT

Phone: 770-886-3202

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2323 Canton Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:09:21 PDT

Phone: 770-888-5031

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1650 Buford Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:09:21 PDT

Phone: 678-455-7739

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2595 Peachtree Pkwy

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:09:21 PDT

Phone: 678-455-4544

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1500 Market Pl Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 770-889-3436

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2395 Peachtree Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:20:19 PDT

Phone: 770-406-5165

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3655 Browns Bridge Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 770-203-4860

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Cumming Dispatch

Cumming Dispatch

Cumming, GA
