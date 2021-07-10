Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

New Haven vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Posted by 
New Haven Dispatch
New Haven Dispatch
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Dv8_0aSKntYt00

(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(NEW HAVEN, CT) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in New Haven, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in New Haven:

1245 Chapel St

Chapel Street Pharmacy

Phone: (203) 777-2227

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

215 Whalley Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (203) 401-4661

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

325 Ferry St

Rite Aid

Phone: 203-777-0695

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

249 Legion Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 203-492-0090

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

112 Amity Rd

Stop & Shop

Phone: 203-389-8863

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm; Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

Air Rights Parking Facility, 53 Park St #1A

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 203-777-7809

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 01:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

1471 Whalley Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 203-389-2143

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

88 York St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 203-752-9893

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

87 Foxon St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 203-469-3016

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

436 Whalley Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 203-777-8001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

315 Foxon Blvd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:20:21 PDT

Phone: 203-467-7509

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
New Haven Dispatch

New Haven Dispatch

New Haven, CT
27
Followers
65
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Haven Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
New Haven, CT
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven, CT
Coronavirus
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Ct#Americans#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

FDA: Rare Heart Inflammation Warning For Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccines

This is not exactly an “oh, sheets” moment. On June 25, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that their Facts Sheets for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines now include info about “myocarditis” and “pericarditis.” Adding such words to the sheets was not really a surprise. After all, two days prior, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) had found a “likely association” between the vaccines and rare occurrences of myocarditis and pericarditis among younger people, according to Jemima McEvoy writing for Forbes. So now the FDA Fact Sheets say that the two mRNA vaccines may bring “increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly following the second dose.”
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What to Make of the CDC's Latest Efficacy Data on Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID Vaccines

It hasn't been a secret that the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are highly effective. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced new data about just how effective the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 9, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss what investors should make of the latest CDC data.
Industrywtaq.com

Pfizer’s rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday its oral rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz reduced death or respiratory failure in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia in Brazil, meeting the study’s main goal. Results of the study, which tested the drug in 289 hospitalized adult patients with the respiratory illness caused by...
Public HealthWZZM 13

Trinity Health requiring all workers be vaccinated against COVID-19

Trinity Health employees will soon be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital network announced Thursday. Trinity Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski, along with EVP and Chief Clinical Officer Dan Roth, M.D., made the announcement in a memo to staff, saying, “Our Core Value of Safety means we do everything we can to protect people. That’s why effective today, Trinity Health will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in our facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Restart Of The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine: A Doctor Explains Why Benefits Far Outweigh Risks

Editor’s Note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration lifted the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on April 23, 2021, but the labels and fact sheets given to patients will carry a warning about the exceedingly low risk of developing blood clots. Also, close monitoring of the J&J vaccine along with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that were given emergency use authorization will continue. Dr. William Petri, an infectious-disease physician and immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, explains this development and why the agencies decided that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Walgreens offering $25 incentive to customers who get COVID-19 vaccine

Walgreens announced Tuesday customers who receive the vaccination at most of its locations will immediately receive $25 in store credit on their myWalgreens account. Customers without a myWalgreens account can opt to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card following vaccination instead. The offer comes as the Biden administration on Tuesday...
Independence, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:. Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy