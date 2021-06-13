Cancel
Akron, OH

The story of Tim Fitzwater, Canalway Community local photographer

Paul Krasinic
Paul Krasinic
CUYAHOGA, AKRON — What distinguishes the Towpath Trail and the Ohio & Erie Canalway are the people who use them on a daily basis. One of them is Tim Fitzwater, a local photographer and bicyclist. He loves to describe the background of his experience bicycling along the Towpath Trail and throughout the Ohio & Erie Canalway in detail.

Initially, not long after that portion of the Towpath Trail was completed, Tim began bicycling across the Cuyahoga Valley. He thought it was fantastic to ride out from Bath and have lunch at the Winking Lizard in Peninsula.

Tim and his buddies have been going on a group ride in the evenings for the last few years, where they pick a trail and ride out to eat food. Now that the portion north of Akron has reopened, Tim said that he would be able to take the towpath for work meetings or photographic shoots.

Tim shares one of his unique trip experiences along the Canalway. One day, he was spending a weekend camping and riding all the way to the southern end of the Canalway with his friend Ben on a 4th of July weekend. He thinks it was simply amazing to view the entire trail at once.

The River's Edge Campground outside of Massillon is a lovely location, and getting up to the sunrise and a cup of coffee along the path was simply magical, he said.

He also offers advice to those interested in exploring the Canalway by bicycle, whether on the Towpath Trail, other connecting paths, or public highways.

According to Tim, here are some initial tips for someone who wants to cycle the Canalway: Pick Trailheads and then cycle different parts in accordance with your skill level. While the CVNP is stunning, it's also worth visiting some of the less-traveled areas and experience some serenity.

Tim also suggests planning your journey using visitor centers, connected websites, and Google Maps.

Finally, he gives tips for beautiful sites to take excellent shots. He believes that there's no location on the Canalway where you can take bad pictures. But he would say it is more about the time of day.

The best time to hike is first thing in the morning. Beaver Marsh, Hunt Farm, and Boston Store are good destinations during misty mornings in the Cuyahoga Valley.

Downtown Akron is beautiful at sunset, as well. The next sections heading through Cleveland include panoramic views that will be hard to beat once the new bridge to Whisky Island/Wendy Park is completed.

