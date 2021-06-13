Governor Greg Abbott designates new Texas Southern University student regents

Texas Southern University/Facebook

HOUSTON — On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott has designated 10 student regents to their respective universities. The regents will be active until their term expiration on May 31, 2022.

The 10 students are:

Amanda Threlkeld of Wichita Falls from Midwestern State University, who’s pursuing a double major in Accounting and Management Information Systems.

Spencer Coffey of Highland Village from Stephen F. Austin State University, who’s seeking a Master’s degree in Public Administration.

Mati Rigsby of Gainesville, who’s studying epidemiology at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Aaliyah Fleming of Houston from Texas Southern University, who’s currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in political science.

Camile Settegast of Horseshoe Bay, who’s seeking a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Marketing at Texas State University.

Keaghan Holt of Seguin, who’s pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in health science professions at Angelo State University.

Brookelyn Bush of Corinth, who’s currently pursuing a Doctorate of Family Studies at Texas Woman’s University.

Derek Delgado of Pasadena from the University of Houston System, he’s seeking a Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies.

Jessica Armstead of DeSoto from the University of North Texas System, who’s seeking a bachelor’s degree in Business and Child Development & Family Studies.

Thuy “Mimi” Nguyen of Seguin from the University of Texas School of Law.

Matthew Smith of Copperas Cove, who’s pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas State University. The Governor also designated him as the representative to serve on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Student regents are designated based on section 51.355 of the Texas Education Code. A student regent has the same rights as regularly appointed board members, except the right to vote or be counted towards a quorum. They serve a one-year term.

Students can apply to represent the UT System as a student regent themselves. For other information related to the commitments of a Student Regent, visit utsystem.edu