14 Sales Tools All Web Designers Need to Increase Revenue

You’ve set up a website for your business, and you have the beginnings of a customer base. But simply having a customer base isn’t enough if you’re not converting existing and future customers into profitable sales.

It’s not just about having a large pool of customers, though. You also need your customers to purchase your products or services. Many companies spend large amounts of money on marketing campaigns to increase sales, improve lead generation, and get products seen by their target audiences. But marketing campaigns are only a part of revenue generation.

With the right sales tools and CRM software incorporated in your web design, you can successfully increase the revenue generated from your website. But you can also do this without spending too much money or becoming lost in manual operational tasks.

Organizations must set up user provisioning to make sure designers have access to the right resources.

How to decide which sales tool is right for you

Deciding which sales management and CRM tools are best for revenue generation isn’t something you can do on a whim.

Consider this: eight out of 10 prospects would prefer to be contacted via email rather than by phone. That would mean your sales team has to spend a chunk of their day communicating back and forth via email with a lead that may or may not convert. This leaves limited time to finish writing other emails, enter data, prospect and research leads, go to internal meetings, and schedule calls.

If this sounds like your business, then it’s best to take some time and analyze which part of your sales or marketing funnel requires assistance, improvement, or an outright overhaul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9Opw_0aNQ1iPs00
Sales and marketing funnels

(Image Source)

The right sales software can help you through every stage of the marketing and sales funnels. Sales tools provide efficient customer service, an improved user experience, automated engagement, and an increased range of digital marketing optimizations, all through your existing website.

To select the right sales tools, ask yourself whether a new software tool will blend seamlessly with your existing sales operations. Will it require any customizations? Can your sales staff access the software online and offline? Does the tool integrate with your company’s website and social media functions? And most importantly, how quickly can any problems or complaints be rectified?

These questions are important, and finding the answers to them can sustain an efficient sales and CRM model for your website that will generate revenue. You can also integrate a Gantt chart into your sales and marketing funnels to better track and plan your projects.

Let’s look at some of the software tools you can incorporate into your web design.

List of web design sales tools to increase revenue

To help with your decision, here is a list of software for different sales and marketing operations.

Sales and marketing intelligence

KickFire

KickFire helps you scout for new leads and opportunities based on your products and services.

The software considers which of your products and services are most in line with your customers’ requirements and helps you prioritize those prospects accordingly. KickFire uses web tracking, real-time notifications, and powerful analytics to give you full visibility of your sales processes.

Clearbit

Clearbit gives you access to a customer database of 200 million contacts at 20 million companies, all without manual research and data entry.

It makes sure that you get the right information about your prospects, when and where you need it. Clearbit can find new leads based on your target demographic data, identify web traffic, and provide insight into named accounts.

Automation and integrations

Frevvo

Frevvo is a sales order processing software that helps you with sales order automation. Using Frevvo, you can create workflows that are completely unique to your company, like order forms, auto-complete form fields, and also have the calculations done automatically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJxW3_0aNQ1iPs00
sales order workflow software

(Image Source)

Frevvo is easily customizable, as it requires no programming. It can integrate seamlessly with any existing SQL database, ERP system, and other business applications.

Autoklose

Autoklose is a sales engagement platform that provides email automation and B2B data all-in-one.

This system comes with a large database that you can use to target your leads, engage your prospects and grow your sales team's performance.

If you’re after full email marketing automation, which can be beneficial if you’re trying to find new clients or work with current clients with less effort, consider the various email marketing platforms on this list to help.

Engati

Engati enables transformative Customer eXperiences for businesses to connect & engage with customers, wherever they exist.

Engati helps businesses engage with their customers in the language of their choice, over the touchpoint they prefer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEzFI_0aNQ1iPs00

Image source: Engati

Analytics and reporting

Tableau

Tableau is a desktop-based data analytics and business intelligence tool that is extremely easy to deploy, customize, learn, and use.

It has an incredibly fast turn-around time for report generation and data visualization. Use it to pull and merge data from various sources to create complex yet insightful statistical analyses.

InsightSquared

InsightSquared processes business intelligence into actionable insights.

It does so by taking data from your CRM and generating reports and visualizations that help you improve sales processes and realign your sales team.

Customer relationship management (CRM)

Salesforce

Salesforce is a great option that can serve as a CRM for small, medium, and large companies.

It comes with an extensive range of functionalities and can connect various departments with your customer service team. One of the best things about Salesforce is that it integrates very well with other apps and services.

BigContacts

BIGContacts is the perfect CRM to manage and organize your contacts at a centralized location. The software offers a smart platform for your sales, marketing, and customer support teams to collaborate and deliver a delightful customer experience. Businesses can easily capture more leads, convert more prospects, and retain more existing customers with BIGContacts running the show. The easy-to-use CRM tool can help you track contacts, previous interactions, upcoming tasks/meetings, and manage calendars. The intelligent reports & analytics feature and the email marketing automation tool are great to boost your business.

Loop

Loop is a customer feedback management visual tool that helps businesses track customer experiences through feedback, reviews, and forums.

In addition to collecting internal and external feedback, Loop also helps you spot and fix website bugs. Loop integrates easily into your website with a simple plug-in. You can see how Swagbucks incorporates reviews on its website using customer reviews to build trust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26STRd_0aNQ1iPs00

(Image Source)

Lead handling and prospects

DataFox

Oracle’s DataFox is a software tool that can help you find your ideal customer. DataFox identifies new prospects who are likely to respond positively to your message through machine learning. It also enables your sales teams to accelerate their pipelines, start meaningful conversations, and unlock new opportunities.

SalesWings

With SalesWings, you can find leads through real-time customer journey tracking, lead and account qualification, and sales enablement tools.

It uses a combination of APIs, plugins, and apps that aid in automated lead tracking, needs identification, innovative lead scoring, and providing sales insights. It’s an easily customizable tool for both sales and marketing teams.

Woorise

Woorise is a powerful all-in-one lead generation platform that allows you to create a wide range of interactive campaigns such as giveaways & contests, landing pages, forms, surveys, quizzes, collect payments, and more from a drag & drop builder.

Woorise integrates with popular marketing platforms such as Mailchimp, Hubspot, ActiveCampaign, Aweber, Google Analytics, Bitly, Zapier, PayPal, Stripe, and many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqesH_0aNQ1iPs00

(Image Source)

Process and training

Adam Enfoy

Adam Enfroy's list of professional employer organization (PEO) services to outsource your sales and marketing operations is perfect if you want to focus on scaling your business. The list is inclusive of price, benefits and offerings, service quality, and online tools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q15jv_0aNQ1iPs00

(Image Source)

If you’re a small business, this cuts the time and resources it would take to train a full sales team. In addition to operations, a PEO can also aid in payroll, processing, and other HR tasks.

Hoopla

Hoopla is a real-time, automated workplace communication and engagement platform for motivating teams.

It helps your sales teams improve performance and achieve goals through dynamic leaderboards and visualized metrics. Hoopla is easy to integrate with CRM platforms, productivity apps, and other software that your company uses.

Additional resources: Create online community website

Conclusion:

Drive your sales

The above list of quality marketing and sales tools can be integrated with your website easily. But these are just some of the top-rated and most popular options currently available.

If you haven’t added a sales tool to enhance your revenue and your sales team’s operations and outputs, it’s high time you do. Analyze your sales and marketing pipelines to see what needs to improve for increased revenue and sales generation.

