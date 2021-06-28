Prince George's County Police Detectives Arrest Man for Manslaughter

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Prince George’s County Homicide Unit detectives arrested and charged 22-year-old Fransico Alvarado Revelo of the 10100 block of Old Fort Road in Fort Washington with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Gabriela Melendez. The suspect and victim were in a relationship.

On May 28, 2021, at approximately 8:10 pm, patrol officers responded to the 10100 block of Old Fort Road for a shooting. The victim was located inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Alvarado Revelo was handling his firearm in the home when it discharged. The round struck Melendez subsequently killing her. Preliminarily, detectives believe the shooting was accidental. Alvarado Revelo is charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.