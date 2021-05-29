Explore These Three Fascinating Galleries in Tucson

Illustrational photo by Matheus Viana on Pexels

If you're a lover of art or all sorts of curiosities, I have some good news for you - there are many places in Tucson, Arizona, that you can visit and have a good time!

From venues to museums to galleries, Tucson is a city that has many amazing things to offer. In this article, we're going to have a look at some of the great galleries you can discover in Tucson.

Ready? Go!

Etherton Gallery

In the first place, we have the Etherton Gallery, which was founded in 1981. The main focus of the Etherton Gallery is on photography - its history icons as well as the contemporary artists who help photography move forward in some way.

The photography exhibitions should be accessible to both experts and people who have no background in photography, so that everyone who visits this gallery in Tucson enjoys their visit and learns somethng valuable.

What's more, the official website of Etherton Gallery says:

"Etherton Gallery is a long-standing member of the Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD) and participates in fine art photography fairs including the AIPAD Photography Show NY, Classic Photographs LA, and Paris Photo."

In the gallery, you get to see not only national artists but also the regional and local ones from all around Tucson. Some of the current exhibitions (at the time of writing this article, 29th May 2021) include "Go Figure" or "For the Record: Documentary Photographs from the Etherton Gallery Archive & Danny Lyon: Thirty Photographs, 1962 - 1980".

According to the website, the Etherton Gallery will re-open in September in a new location - 340 S. Convent Ave. 85701 in Tucson. There will also be a 40th anniversary show, so if you're interested in visiting the museum, don't hesitate to check it out and add it to your list of places you'd like to visit in Tucson in the fall!

Mark Sublette Medicine Man Gallery

The second gallery on the list of galleries in Tucson is the Mark Sublette Medicine Man Gallery, which was founded in 1992. The gallery focuses mainly on Native American art and fine Western art.

According to the website of the Mark Sublette Medicine Man Gallery:

"The gallery specializes in the lifework of western artist Maynard Dixon (1875-1946), the Taos and Santa Fe artists colonies, and paintings and sculptures by renowned contemporary southwestern artists. We also carry an eclectic selection of fine modern Western art. We are always looking to purchase fine art, antique Indian art, and vintage Native American Jewelry. If you have artwork you would like to sell please use our secure online form Sell Your Art. We purchase individual pieces and entire collections."

The gallery was founded by Dr. Mark Sublette who used to be a physician.

And what can you find there specifically? Well, there are items such as Native American baskets, historic furnishings, contemporary jewelry and more.

You can find the gallery at 6872 E. Sunrise Drive. Suite 130 in Tucson.

Philabaum Glass Gallery

Last but not least, the Philabaum Glass Gallery in Tucson is the only all glass gallery in all of Southern Arizona! What's more, the gallery apparently exhibits work from over fifty artists.

And what glass items can the visitors see in the gallery? There are things such as jewelry, but also more specific things created by various artists - "Fero, Shane", "Dopp, Josh" or "Angus, Mary" to name a few.

Tom Philabaum is the most important person when it comes to the history of the Philabaum Glass Gallery. The website of the gallery says:

"Tom Philabaum studied glassblowing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison under Harvey Littleton, who is considered the father of the American Studio Glass Art Movement. After graduating with a Masters in Glassblowing, Philabaum built his first glassblowing studio in 1975 in downtown Tucson, Arizona, and opened a gallery in 1982."

If you're interested in glass, don't hesitate to visit the Philabaum Glass Gallery at 711 South 6th Ave in Tucson.

Final Thoughts

All the three galleries mentioned above are deeply interesting and would make for a great visit. So why not visit some of them?

Have fun!