newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coos Bay, OR

Father, daughter rescued from cliff near Cape Arago by Coast Guard helicopter

Posted by 
The Oregon State Digest
The Oregon State Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcA7X_0aDdzSM200
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(COOS BAY, Ore.) A father and daughter were rescued from a cliff near Cape Arago State Park by a Coast Guard helicopter Wednesday afternoon, KATU reports.

Around 2 p.m., a woman reported to the Coast Guard Sector North Bend that her daughter and husband were stuck on a cliff and her husband had sustained an ankle injury. A MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew was conducting training nearby and was able to respond within two minutes of the call.

By 2:34 p.m., the Coast Guard crew had pulled both hikers into the helicopter and taken them to Bay Area Hospital.

“The Coast Guard urges mariners and hikers to always carry a reliable means of communication to call for help in case of an emergency,” rescuers said.

The Oregon State Digest

The Oregon State Digest

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
173
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch up to the minute updates and breaking news from around the state of Oregon.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coos Bay, OR
Accidents
Coos Bay, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Coos Bay, OR
City
North Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Dolphin Bay#North Bay#Bay Area Hospital#Cape Arago#Daughter#Rescuers#Husband#Emergency#Ankle Injury#Mariners#Katu Reports#Joe Raedle Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Roseburg, ORPosted by
The Oregon State Digest

Roseburg man rescued after spending 17 nights lost in Umpqua National Forest

(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.) A 69-year-old man was found alive Sunday by search and rescue teams after being lost for 17 nights in Umpqua National Forest, KGW reports. At 10:15 p.m. on May 7, Harry Burleigh, of Roseburg, was reported missing after he didn’t return home from a camping trip in the Toketee area. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, he was expected to return home the day before.
Oregon Statenortheastoregonnow.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Accident

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in an accident on Highway 395. The Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at milepost 53 around 4:10 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky, 53, of Newcastle, Wash., was northbound when it...
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITALS AFTER VEHICLE ROLLS

Two people were taken to hospitals after a vehicle rolled on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 8:15 p.m. the driver of an SUV was southbound on Interstate Five one mile south of Myrtle Creek when the vehicle left the right-hand shoulder of the road, rolled at least once, and came to rest about 30 feet off the shoulder next to the freeway.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Serious Injury Crash on Hwy 26 – Jefferson County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 9:50 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy.
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Bandon, ORWorld Link

As I See It: The flood of 1945

We've read a lot about the Bandon Fire of 1936 and the Columbus Day Storm of 1962, but what we haven't talked as much about was the flood of the winter of 1945. I didn't realize it had been such an important weather event until my friend Diane Blake Lewis sent me a couple of small snapshots of that storm.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Hwy 395 – Umatilla County

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 4:10 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on Hwy 395 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky (53) of Newcastle, WA., was northbound when it left the roadway and crashed.
Oregon StateLebanon-Express

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Oregon Statekezi.com

Wrong-way driver dies on I-5 after hitting semi-truck

HARRISBURG, Ore. – A driver headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 died after crashing into a semi-truck on Sunday, Oregon State Police say. Police responded to the scene at milepost 208 at about 10:30 p.m. Investigators say multiple people complained about someone driving a Honda Civic recklessly on...
Oregon Statekptv.com

OSP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 208. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for...
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Interstate 5 – Linn County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 10:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 208. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for poor driving northbound on I-5. As troopers were still responding to the area the Civic turned around and proceeded southbound in the northbound lanes. The Civic collided with a northbound semi-truck operated by Surjit Singh (38) of Live Oak, CA.
Coos County, ORkpic

K9 Odin to retire July 1 from Coos County Sheriff's Office

COOS BAY, Ore. - Odin went to work that morning in April 2019 doing one of his jobs as an ambassador for the Coos County Sheriff's Office. He went to bed that night sedated after the K9 suffered an on-the-job injury pursuing a suspect: Odin encountered a porcupine - and got stuck with over 200 quills.
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Highway reopening after truck fire

COOS BAY ─ A vehicle caught fire on Highway 101 this afternoon. Tessa Cupp, communications supervisor with the Coos Bay Police Department, said multiple 9-1-1 reports came in Wednesday afternoon of a black Dodge pickup on fire. “Units arrived on scene to find (the truck) towing a trailer, fully engulfed,”...
Coos Bay, ORKCBY

Friends and family mourn the loss of Kermit Walker in Coos Bay

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On the south coast, friends and colleagues are sharing their stories of Kermit Walker, a distinguished track figure who died after a 4-year battle with multiple types of cancer. "The reputation of Kermit Walker just continues to grow and expand," said Mike Herbert, the Athletic Director...