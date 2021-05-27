Father, daughter rescued from cliff near Cape Arago by Coast Guard helicopter

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(COOS BAY, Ore.) A father and daughter were rescued from a cliff near Cape Arago State Park by a Coast Guard helicopter Wednesday afternoon, KATU reports.

Around 2 p.m., a woman reported to the Coast Guard Sector North Bend that her daughter and husband were stuck on a cliff and her husband had sustained an ankle injury. A MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew was conducting training nearby and was able to respond within two minutes of the call.

By 2:34 p.m., the Coast Guard crew had pulled both hikers into the helicopter and taken them to Bay Area Hospital.

“The Coast Guard urges mariners and hikers to always carry a reliable means of communication to call for help in case of an emergency,” rescuers said.