Victims, shooter identified, shooter with domestic violence history

(Philip Pacheco / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) The perpetrator of the Bay Area's deadliest shooting, and the subsequent nine victims he killed before taking his own life with the gun, have been identified.

On Wednesday night the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office identified nine victims between the ages of 29 years old and 63 years old, all of whom were employees with the 57-year-old shooter at the Valley Transit Authority (VTA).

Authorities have not indicated what weapons shooter Samuel Cassidy used or what led to the maintenance worker killing nine of his coworkers.

In a harrowing story, Taptej Singh, a 36-year-old VTA light rail operator, attempted to help others escape the shooting and was tragically killed himself.

According to The East Bay Times, explosive devices were reported in the VTA building and bomb dogs and bomb squads were on the scene to help uncover the devices.

The Times also reports that a fire broke out at Cassidy's house in San Jose prior to the shooting and was reported shortly after. Bomb squad technicians were reportedly at his home throughout Wednesday but authorities did not indicate what started the fire. Authorites are reportedly investigating whether Cassidy set fire to his own home prior to the shooting.

According to the legal documents obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, Cassidy had a violent history. Both his ex-wife and a former girlfriend reported that he would have violent "mood swings" often related to drinking. His ex-wife also reported Cassidy also complained about his co-workers often prior to their 2004 divorce. His temper was described by her and reported in the Chronicle as "explosive."

In a disturbing 2009 court declaration, an ex-girlfriend of Cassidy's reported that he sexually assaulted her. She noted that this was not a one-time instance and that he "forced himself on me sexually" multiple times during their relationship.

"He also played several mind games which he seems to enjoy,” the woman said in court.