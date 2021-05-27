Cancel
Domagoj Vidovic

Disneyland is Selling a $100 Sandwich

Domagoj Vidovic
 11 days ago

Photo by rajdeepcraft from Pexels

Disneyland reopening its doors is great news for everyone.

Almost every day, a new restaurant or a bar gets opened.

The Blue Bayou restaurant is opening its doors today, on May 27; and Napa Rose and Storytellers Cafe, located at the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, are reopening tomorrow, on May 28.

Avengers fans are really excited about the opening of the park's newest land, Avengers Campus.

However, something else draws attention there. Disneyland's newest addition, a $100 sandwich.

It's Actually a Good Deal

Avengers fans should probably insist on some superpowers for that sort of money, but unfortunately, they won't find them there.

However, they will find a massive sandwich made for six to eight people.

The Pym-ini, a controversial sandwich that sells for $99.99, is a panini-style sandwich containing salami, rosemary ham, and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia bread.

This is actually a family-style version of the same sandwich, which is available in an individual size for $14.99.

According to Disney's math, a $100 sandwich is actually a great deal. Divided among 8 people, it costs $12 per person.

Where Can You Get It?

The Pym-ini will be just one star on the menu at the new dining location Pym Test Kitchen.

A counter-service restaurant named after Avengers character Dr. Hank Pym, the entomologist and physicist who developed the Ant Man suit after discovering particles that cause things to shrink or grow.

Inside the restaurant, park goers will feel minuscule next to experiments being conducted by Ant Man and The Wasp's team of research chefs.

From gigantic soda cans to oversized condiment bottles, Pym Test Kitchen will be all about feeling, well, bug-like, while eating menu items like oversized shareable pretzels and a Cesar salad topped with a giant crouton.

When hearing all this, a giant Pym-ini actually makes sense. Just make sure you have a crew large enough to eat it whole.

I'm sure it will sell well with all the hype behind it.

What do you think about it? Are you getting it?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

