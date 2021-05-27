newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayana Sabatin

5 Signs You’re Trying Too Hard To Make The Relationship Work

Posted by 
Dayana Sabatin
Dayana Sabatin
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3komOj_0aDMGKvO00
Photo by Josh Willink from Pexels

It’s so easy to bypass all of the flaws of an unhealthy relationship when you’re in love.

I’ve done it; my friends have done, you’ve probably done it without even realizing it — maybe you’re even doing it right now.

You find someone, and you click so well with one another. You’re happy, they’re happy, everything feels so damn good, but as time goes on, what once felt so effortless and seamless starts to fall apart.

No matter what you do, no matter how hard you try, things always end in an argument. And yet, you keep trying.

Relationships are hard work, right? They’re not supposed to be easy. You remind yourself.

You’re right, they’re not easy, and they are hard work. Still, a massive difference exists between a relationship being problematic because of external issues and relationships being complicated because of internal problems.

If you’re in a relationship right now, that’s making you doubt yourself or making you feel so mentally exhausted and overwhelmed that you don’t even know what to do, maybe you’re just trying too hard to make something that can’t work — work.

With that being said, here are just a few things to look out for.

You feel drained.

Relationships are complicated; we all know this. However, they shouldn’t make you feel like you’re working a part-time job on top of everything else going on in your life.

Whether you’re coming home from work or you’re finishing it up from the comforts of your home, you shouldn't feel more tired or mentally exhausted because of your partner.

You shouldn’t feel like your workplace is a happier environment than your partner. You shouldn’t feel like spending time with your friends rejuvenates you more than having a nice night with the person you love.

Family and marriage therapist Heidi McBain says,

“If you start to find your relationship and being together draining, and you find more joy and fulfillment in your life when you’re not together, then this might be a red flag.”

If you’re constantly exuding energy into something that simply can’t be fixed, you will feel only feel more and more frustrated with yourself and your partner.

You know when you go out shopping, and the fitting rooms are closed so you buy a pair of jeans and you pray to every God there is that they’ll fit, and yet when you try them on at home — they don’t? It doesn’t matter how much you suck in; it doesn’t matter if you dieted all week, sometimes a bad fit is just a bad fit.

It might suck letting go, but oftentimes the hardest decisions you make are the ones that turn you down the right path.

Your futures aren’t aligned.

Have you ever dated someone who starts talking about what they want to do in X amount of years, and you’re just like… where am I in this?

A few years ago, I dated someone I tried really hard to make it work with. Why? Beats me! But anyway, he met me after work at a pizzeria, and as I’m enjoying a slice after working a double, he starts talking about his year-long travel plans.

Here’s the thing, as he was talking about how he’s planning on backpacking through Portugal (or wherever he said he was going), my mind was completely calm.

I wasn’t angry; I wasn’t wondering, why isn’t he including me in this? Shouldn’t he have asked if I even want to go there? Instead, I finished off my pizza and went home.

That night wasn’t the first one that opened my eyes to the fact that our future wasn’t intertwined.

If the two of you aren’t on the same page about the future, and more importantly, if one of you sees a future without you in it, then it’s time to let them go.

When you’re in a relationship with someone, a serious one at least, you don’t make plans about the future without talking about it to your partner.

You can’t have a healthy partnership if your partner fails to include you in it.

You’re constantly asking others what they think.

I’m someone who does seek advice from others, for example, my mother.

Or alternatively, I read relationship advice online. It’s healthy to ask your friends or family what they think of the person you’re with or to seek out advice when you come across issues.

However, not everybody has your best interests at heart, and while getting advice can be helpful, it’s important to ask yourself a few questions before involving other people in your problems.

  • Why are the two of you constantly in the weeds?
  • How do you genuinely feel about the relationship?
  • Why do you feel the need to constantly “fix” your relationship?
  • What do you think you’ll gain by involving another person?
  • Have you sat down with your partner and discussed the situation first?

In previous relationships, I often did ask for advice from friends, and most of the time, I went through with their advice despite it not being right.

For instance, I stayed with someone simply because my friends said we were great together.

Your friends and family don’t know everything that goes on between the two of you, some aspects of your relationship are and should remain sacred, so if you feel like you constantly need to involve others in the complexity of your relationships, maybe you need to identify why you need that validation in the first place.

You never feel good enough.

You do everything to try and make them happy. You even do the things that, honestly… you could go without.

You cater to their needs; you give up your time for them, you let them bail on you, you bail on your friends for them, you take up an interest in sports even though you have zero interest in that topic, you change your hair because they once mentioned how much they prefer blondes.

And yet, nothing you do, and no matter how hard you try, it feels like your partner still doesn’t appreciate you or love you the way you want to be loved.

Relationship expert Amica Graber says,

“Healthy relationship should make you feel like the best version of yourself. If you feel like you’re constantly falling short, it’s time to reevaluate the people that are making you feel that way.”

I’ve been in love with the same man for the last (almost) 3 years, and when I first entered the relationship, I was confident in myself. I invested time into learning how to fall in love with myself first before loving a man.

I knew exactly what I was bringing into my partnership — and since then, nothing has changed except for the fact that our relationship has evolved and advanced and made me even more confident within myself.

If you feel like the person you’re with isn’t enhancing your life, helping you improve, and vice versa, it’s time to reevaluate. The two of you can’t grow together if one of you brings the other down or makes you feel less.

You don’t know who you are.

If you’re constantly putting your needs on the back burner in your relationship, it’s a red flag.

“If your relationship has become more about trying to satisfy your partner’s needs while ignoring your own, it’s a red flag.” — Amica Graber.

Take a moment right now. Do you do things for yourself? Are you upkeeping your health? Your hobbies? Do you wake up in the morning feeling happy and fulfilled, or do you feel like everything you do is meant to satisfy everyone but you?

Usually, unhealthy relationships require a lot more effort to keep them going, which means dialing back on the things you used to love to do daily that genuinely brought joy into your life.

Before meeting my partner, I took a dating hiatus because my past relationship made me lose myself. I was young and trying to discover who I was but too caught up in the yo-yo attention my ex gave me.

I was giving up my friends constantly, my dreams and aspirations, quality time with family, and most importantly, quality time with myself.

If you feel lost right now in your relationship and you feel like you don’t do a single thing for yourself, don’t take a step back; in fact, close the book and start a new one.

You can’t have a healthy partnership with someone who constantly takes from you and doesn’t allow you to work on yourself.

It’s not worth spending your time — your life — with someone who doesn’t make you feel good and wholesome about yourself.

Your partner should make you feel good, happy, and joyous about your time together. Not drained and mentally exhausted.

If you feel like you can’t advance, improve, and grow together, then what are you even doing?

Dayana Sabatin

Dayana Sabatin

Santa Monica, CA
261
Followers
124
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Freelance writer sharing thoughts on self-improvement, productivity, and success.

 https://dsabatin.medium.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Important Things#Work Time#Close Relationship#Family Relationships#Pexels#Healthy Relationship#Unhealthy Relationships#Love#Happy#Joy#Friends#Internal Problems#Validation#Seamless Starts#Blondes#Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
Country
Portugal
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

5 Small Acts That Reveal a lot About Your Partner

Grand gestures can feel like an enticing confession of love, but they’re not truly indicative of a happy and healthy relationship. I have a special place in my heart for the small gestures. It’s not the fancy dinners or Instagram-worthy vacations that make the most impact on a healthy relationship.
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

Here’s How Your Relationships Change When You Learn To Love Yourself

I was talking with a friend a while ago about how dating is going for her. She regaled me with stories of good dates, bad dates, and purely comical dates. With each story, I noticed she kept coming back to this one common thread—why was the guy really there with her? Even on a good date with a guy she liked, the thought was always in the back of her mind that he must have ulterior motives.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

5 Lessons I Learned After Moving In With My Partner 1 Month Into Dating

I never thought I would be someone who moves in with her partner without first getting married. I wasn’t raised that way, it never appealed to me, and I had personal reasons as to why I didn’t want to do it. Other things came to mind too when I thought about it, for instance: What if they’re not as clean as I am? What if they can’t handle me on a daily basis? What if I can’t handle them on a daily basis?
New York City, NYPosted by
Salon

How to escape a toxic relationship (when you might not even know that you're in one)

Toxic relationships are so prevalent in pop culture that it's hard to pick a perfect example. For an abusive family unit, you can look at that of sociopathic drug lord Walter White in "Breaking Bad"; for a toxic romantic relationship, look at the Joker and Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad"; for a toxic boss, check out the beloved chef Gordon Ramsay on "Hell's Kitchen" or "Kitchen Nightmares." Toxic relationships also permeate conversations about our public health, with morning talk show hosts from Oprah to Dr. Phil frequently airing other people's dirty laundry on national television. They even exist in politics, with some observers noting that Donald Trump's relationship with some of his die-hard followers has characteristics of narcissism by proxy.
Relationship Advicecaribbeanamericanweekly.com

When You Feel Like You’re Falling Out of Love with Your Spouse

Probably the most misguided belief in marriage is that once the initial feeling of romantic love subsides, the connection you once had has ended. That isn’t always true. Most of the time, the love is still there, it just feels different. If you’re feeling like you don’t love your spouse anymore, try not to panic! It doesn’t have to mean that your marriage is over.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

15 Texts To Send Your Friend With Benefits Before Bed To Keep Things Hot

One of the best things about a friends with benefits situation is that you don't have to do any of the relationship stuff like regularly checking in or even sending goodnight texts... unless, of course, you want to. Sending a text when you're hopping into bed — and are thinking you'd rather be hopping onto them — can be a great way to keep things spicy between the two of you, because it helps build some anticipation for the next time you're collecting those bennies. When sending a text to your friend with benefits before bed, think about the kinds of things that would pique your interest and give you sweet dreams. And be sure to stay away from mushiness, because you want to avoid blurring the line or leading someone on if you don't want more.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

We’re moving in together. Does anyone have tips?

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. My boyfriend and I have been dating for four years, and most of that time has been long-distance. This summer, we are finally getting the opportunity to live in the same city and have leased an apartment together! I am really excited and very much in love, but I know there will be some adjustments, going from seeing each other maybe once a month to living together full time.
Posted by
Dayana Sabatin

5 Common Relationship Mistakes You Should Know About

My goal this year was to put my focus on improving all aspects of my life. Especially my relationships with friends and my partner. I’m the type of person who does get comfortable in relationships, but the moment I notice it, I snap out of it and immediately want to address the issues.
RelationshipsThrive Global

Is Your Revered Rational Thinking Crushing Your Relationships?

My friend, Claudia, and I were talking about her new business idea to open a digital marketing agency for LGBTQ+ businesses. Claudia was super excited about bringing her creativity and personal story into a new career. But despite her excitement I could sense that something was wrong. After a couple...
RelationshipsLongmont Daily Times-Call

The Relationship Coach: Your mom, Part 2

In last week’s column, I talked about our relationship with our mothers. In particular, difficult relationships. I have a belief that the mother relationship is one of the most complex of all relationships, and the health of that relationship can have a great impact on our sense of well-being. When...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Understanding the Alchemy of Love for Better Relationships

At best, what we commonly call love is often unhealthy. At worst, it's derived from our base needs and conditioning. Transforming unhealthy love takes work because it requires understanding one's own mind and putting someone else first. The path to healthy love often begins with taking a mindful approach to...
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

The Awkwardness of Breaking Up with Someone You Pay

It should not be this difficult to switch hair stylists. Many of us have gone to significant lengths to avoid awkward encounters with an ex. But it was a real low point when I found myself hovering behind a balloon display at the grocery store to hide from a former housekeeper.