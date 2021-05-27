Cancel
Eufaula, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eufaula

Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel
Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Eufaula: Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Eufaula, OK
Eufaula, OKPosted by
Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Eufaula’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eufaula: Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Mcintosh County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McIntosh; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MCINTOSH...PITTSBURG SOUTH CENTRAL OKMULGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES UNTIL NOON CDT At 1135 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Wetumka to near Calvin to 8 miles southwest of Ashland. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Henryetta Krebs... Weleetka Dewar... Kiowa Savanna... Crowder Alderson... Canadian Indianola... Grayson Hanna... Hoffman Ashland... Raiford Haywood... Vivian Mcalester Regional Airport... Scipio This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 233 and 251. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Cherokee County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Pittsburg; Sequoyah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HASKELL...MCINTOSH...WESTERN SEQUOYAH...LATIMER...NORTHWESTERN LE FLORE...EASTERN PITTSBURG SOUTH CENTRAL CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM CDT At 1202 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Stidham to 2 miles south of Crowder to 7 miles east of Blanco. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations in or near the path include Wilburton... Eufaula Stigler... Checotah Hartshorne... Krebs Warner... Vian Quinton... Gore Porum... Webbers Falls Keota... Red Oak Mccurtain... Crowder Fanshawe... Whitefield Alderson... Kinta This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 253 and 300.