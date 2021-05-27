newsbreak-logo
Georgia Aquarium sips to celebrate safer summer

Amy Cheribelle
Georgia Aquarium

As Georgians are vacationing and traveling again after a year of being confined to their own quarters, Georgia Aquarium will hold a summer celebration this year with Sips Under the Sea on June 18th.

Guests can enjoy a drink while supporting the aquarium's Sponsored Education Admission program at this event, as a portion of the proceeds will go directly to the program. This program has enabled over 260,000 students attending Title I schools and non-profit organizations to experience the magic of the world's best aquarium. At the same time, the program also allows the aquarium to develop and expand its educational offerings. By attending and contributing to the cause, visitors help the aquarium ensure a legacy of awe, wonder, and learning for future years.

Guests entering the party through the main entrance will be required to wear face coverings before they visit the galleries. However, they may be removed to sip cocktails or eat food in the designated sections.

Since this is an alcohol-related event, admission is limited to adults 21 and older. Guests must bring and show their ID for admittance, alcoholic drink consumption, or ticket purchase. Additional drink tickets and food will be available for purchase. Sips Under the Sea is a cashless event, and all transactions must be done with credit.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door. Any interested parties can grab a ticket online or via the call center at 404-581-4000. A standard admission ticket includes admission from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., as well as dining options in Cafe Aquaria until 9 p.m. Meanwhile, a VIP ticket includes admission from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., dining options in Cafe Aquaria, and three alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink tickets.

Georgia StatePosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Georgia Aquarium to hold socially distanced yoga class in June

Georgia Aquarium will hold Atlanta’s most unique socially distanced yoga class that challenges both the body and mind this summer on Tuesday, June 1, at the Oceans Ballroom. Led by a local instructor, Yoga by the Water includes classes designed to challenge practitioners of all experience levels while allowing them to enjoy incredible views of manta rays and whale sharks.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Behind the scenes at Atlanta Zoo

Aside from core responsibilities such as feeding, cleaning, and training, the Atlanta Zoo's employees as animal care professionals are also responsible for various parts of the medical side of animal care, with involvement from the animals themselves.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Five activities near Atlanta to celebrate Memorial Day weekend with family

Dear parents, do your kids really understand the meaning of Memorial Day? How do you explain it to your little children?. For many of us, Memorial Day may mean the unofficial beginning of summer: time for warmer weather, longer days, and barbecues with friends. For kids, Memorial Day tends to mean “fun”, as they get a day off from school and gather with families doing fun activities.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Fun at the aquarium: Camp h2o is back this summer

Georgia Aquarium will be opening another session of Camp H20 this summer. Camp H20 is an annual event held by Georgia Aquarium aims to give kids an excellent opportunity to explore the wonderful world of water floras and faunas in Georgia Aquarium. Camp H20 is a day camp offered for kids of 5 to 13 years old. This year, the aquarium will hold the event from June 7th to July 30th.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Five best authentic Southern food restaurants in Atlanta

Greetings, Atlantans! We all love Southern food. We crave it all the time. When we're away from it, we miss it. Its simple and direct seasoning is what makes us love it, especially the to-die-for pulled pork and cornbread. So here, we have made a list of the five best Southern food restaurants in Atlanta just for you!
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Georgia Aquarium to welcome a baby Beluga Whale

A 13-year-old Beluga whale named Qinu is expecting a calf at Georgia Aquarium this summer, the aquarium’s animal health team monitoring suggests. As the Beluga whales’ full gestation period is typically nine months, the team estimates the calf will be due in the mid-summer.
Houston, TXPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Events to attend to celebrate Memorial Day in Houston

This Memorial Day, Houston holds a variety of events to celebrate and honor the military personnel who died while serving the country. Just as we welcome the start of summer, Memorial Day in Houston will be a combination of good barbeque, market days, and outdoor festivals in every corner of the city. Here are some of the highlighted events you can attend:
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...