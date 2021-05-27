Georgia Aquarium sips to celebrate safer summer

Georgia Aquarium

As Georgians are vacationing and traveling again after a year of being confined to their own quarters, Georgia Aquarium will hold a summer celebration this year with Sips Under the Sea on June 18th.

Guests can enjoy a drink while supporting the aquarium's Sponsored Education Admission program at this event, as a portion of the proceeds will go directly to the program. This program has enabled over 260,000 students attending Title I schools and non-profit organizations to experience the magic of the world's best aquarium. At the same time, the program also allows the aquarium to develop and expand its educational offerings. By attending and contributing to the cause, visitors help the aquarium ensure a legacy of awe, wonder, and learning for future years.

Guests entering the party through the main entrance will be required to wear face coverings before they visit the galleries. However, they may be removed to sip cocktails or eat food in the designated sections.

Since this is an alcohol-related event, admission is limited to adults 21 and older. Guests must bring and show their ID for admittance, alcoholic drink consumption, or ticket purchase. Additional drink tickets and food will be available for purchase. Sips Under the Sea is a cashless event, and all transactions must be done with credit.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door. Any interested parties can grab a ticket online or via the call center at 404-581-4000. A standard admission ticket includes admission from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., as well as dining options in Cafe Aquaria until 9 p.m. Meanwhile, a VIP ticket includes admission from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., dining options in Cafe Aquaria, and three alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink tickets.