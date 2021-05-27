Cancel
Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Marta calls Atlantans to choose new trains layout

Sophie-Ann McCulloch
 8 days ago

MARTA/Facebook

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is taking all Atlantans' opinions for the layout of their new trains, as they plan to replace the entire train fleet.

Locals can have their say on how MARTA should design the whole train, including the seat, lighting, handholds, digital maps, bike racks, and more. This project is aligned with MARTA's objective to improve the customers' experience by building new technology, advanced safety, and security.

The new trains will have more facilities that can help enhance the customer experience, such as an integrated operations center, new station audio-visual information upgrade, systemwide elevator and escalator upgrade, restroom modernization program, and station rehabilitation program.

Furthermore, every new pair of rail cars will be provided with an open gangway design and modernized electronic signage, a public address system, and comfortable and better functionality of seats, handholds, stanchions, also charging stations, wheelchair locations, luggage space, and improved video surveillance.

Those who wish to join this event can vote and comment on May 31 at Qmarkets, a platform designed to collect community feedback regarding the new rail cars. MARTA's street teams previously had been put on designated stations for those who preferred giving their feedback face to face.

From May 17-21, the street teams received feedback at various stations from Dunwoody, Buckhead, Arts Center, North Avenue, Midtown, Five Points, Kensington, to Airport Station.

The new trains are scheduled to be delivered by Stadler, a Switzerland-based manufacturer with U.S. operations in Salt Lake City, Utah, from 2023 to 2028, with a pilot car planned to be delivered in 2022.

Atlanta, GA
