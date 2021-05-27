10 Great Things You Can Do in Seattle, Washington

Photo by Sabine Ojeil on Unsplash

Seattle's a city with a rich, vibrant history and culture. It's a US landmark, resting between the beautiful Puget Sound and Lake Washington.

This is a town that has spawned personalities such as Nirvana and Jimi Hendrix. With such an interesting repertoire of individuals, surely we can expect some interesting places to explore?

Well, here's a list of some of the best places you can explore in Seattle!

Ride the Monorail - A Relic from Life in the '60s

Riding the monorail is little more than just an item to check off on each visit. And yet, no one ever glosses over it. The monorail is a cultural touchstone. It's been in an Elvis Presley movie and was even featured on the cover of Life magazine.

Maybe that's why people are so enamored by it. The monorail depicts a long-standing image of American history, dating back to the 1960s. It is a Seattle icon worth the pilgrimage.

Take a ferry over to explore the Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island lies west of Seattle. Surrounded entirely by saltwater, it paints a rustic, and natural image that's completely detached from the rest of "urbanized" Seattle. Even the ferry ride to Bainbridge is a delight, allowing you to soak in the surrounding beauty and sun. Once there, you can indulge in any number of indoor or outdoor activities.

Go kayaking or canoeing, and make the most of the surrounding beauty. Or rent a bike and take in the local city itself.

Get lost in the Endless Stops in the Pike Place Market

In the '70s plans were made to eradicate this widespread farmer's market, turning it into a gentrified plaza. This plan was effectively brought down by widespread campaigning from locals. Ultimately, they established Pike Place as a historic preservation zone, and the rest is history (1). This massive market is more than just a tourist trap.

It's a literal breathing labyrinth of local cuisine, craftsmanship, and art. There's almost nothing that you can't find in the Pike Place Market. Best of all, it's a great way of supporting the local economy!

Pay homage to Bruce Lee in the Seattle Lakeview Cemetery

Bruce Lee was a martial arts legend. This icon from the '60s and '70s has continued to be popular, with even today's audiences recognizing him. Paying homage by visiting his gravesite seems essential, doesn't it?

What's even more compelling is that his son Brandon Lee is buried next to him. Yes, this is the same Brandon Lee who starred in and died on the set of The Crow. At any rate, we encourage that you respectfully visit the premises, and leave a flower for both of them. Legends of the film industry, that were taken before their time.

Have exquisite Thai food at Thai Tom's

Thai Tom's has been the definition of Thai cuisine in Seattle and, arguably, trumps every other Thai restaurant in the USA. Thai Tom's has been a family business, run by the acclaimed Tom Suanpirintra since the '80s.

Established in the university district, many students come by to have a bite. Sadly, "Thai" Tom Suanpirintra himself passed away recently in May 2021. He left behind a legacy of famous, authentic food, and an iconic sign of Seattle's Asian subculture.

Stop by the Gas Works Park for an offbeat experience

The Gas Works Park is such a bizarre sight, it almost feels like the foundations rose out of a fantasy novel. The park is built around the remnants of a defunct coal gasification plant.

The sheer contrast this structure provides against the park is worth a visit. With tons of earth mounds in the vicinity, the Gas Works Park makes for excellent kite flying sessions.

Visit the Seattle Center, & Gaze through the Space Needle

The Center and Space Needle are plastered onto every Seattle souvenir card in the world. They're a memorable part of the city's experience and for good reason. The Seattle Center itself is a vast structure, housing iconic landmarks such as the International Fountain.

The Space Needle's 360° view from a height of 184 meters is unrivaled. If you're acrophobic, well, you've been warned!



Take a stroll through the Olympic Sculpture Park

The sculpture park is an extension of the Seattle Art Museum. It feels like a collage of artwork, both old-age and contemporary. The Olympic Sculpture Park features over 20 individual sculptures, with some of them dating as far back as 1965.

The park's a lovely place to have a picnic and contemplate just how much art has evolved over the years.

Best of all? Entry into the park is completely free!

Take a break at the Central Cinema

Central Cinema advertises itself as a "neighborhood" project. It also backs that statement up in terms of hospitality and service. Often interacting with the locals, Central Cinema screens a fresh mix-up of movies old and new.

The projector can often be found skipping from Humphrey Bogart to Morgan Freeman. Not only that, but the cinema also has an attached dine-in experience. You can literally place orders and have good grub while watching a movie. Fantastic!

Encounter Seattle's Many Statues

Statues are scattered across Seattle, and they come in all shapes and sizes. Take, for example, the statue of Lenin. Established in the Fremont neighborhood, it's an example of the area's motto of "freedom to be peculiar". Fremont also has the Troll Under the Bridge, which is a surprisingly colossal sight on every encounter.

The bronze Jimi Hendrix statue on Broadway and Pine Street is also a lovely homage to the famous artist.

Seattle's an interesting place through and through. We've only begun to scratch the surface with this list. The city's massive, sprawling infrastructure means that you could easily find something new around every nook and cranny.