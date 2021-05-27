Cancel
East Saint Louis, IL

East St. Louis Crime Rate Report

Posted by 
Visual Freedom
Visual Freedom
 8 days ago

Catherine/Unsplash

East St. Louis is a city in the Illinois county of St. Clair. It is located right across the Mississippi River from the Gateway Arch National Park and Downtown St. Louis.

East St. Louis is located in Southern Illinois' Metro-East area.

East St. Louis, like many other communities in the Rust Belt, was devastated by employment losses as a result of industrial restructuring in the second part of the twentieth century.

East St. Louis was the fourth-largest city in Illinois in 1950, with a population of 82,366 people. The city had a population of 27,006 people in 2010, which was less than one-third of the population in 1950.

Let's talk about crime

Here is information based on what I found on on the Neighborhood Scout website:

The crime rate of East St. Louis is much higher than the national average across all areas in America, from the biggest to the smallest, however it is not among the areas with the highest crime rate at 26 crimes per 1,000 population. In East St. Louis, the chances of being a victim of violent or property crime are 1 in 38. East St. Louis is not one of America's safest neighborhoods, according to FBI crime statistics. In comparison to the rest of Illinois, East St. Louis has a higher crime rate than 86 percent of the state's cities and towns of all sizes. In fact, NeighborhoodScout discovered East St. Louis to be one of the top 100 most dangerous cities in the United States after doing research.

When compared to other areas with comparable populations, East St. Louis' crime rate (violent and property offenses combined) is much higher than the national average. When NeighborhoodScout compared East St. Louis to towns of comparable population size, it stood out as having a higher crime rate per thousand people than others.

Now let's look at how East St. Louis fared in terms of violent crimes, and then how it fared in terms of property crimes. This is significant because knowing whether violent crime or property crime (or both) are the primary contributors to the total crime rate in East St. Louis may shed light on the overall crime rate.

Studies discovered that the violent crime rate in East St. Louis is among the highest in the country, across all municipalities of all sizes (both large and small). Rape, murder and non-negligent manslaughter, armed robbery, and severe assault, including assault with a dangerous weapon, were among the violent crimes investigated. According to NeighborhoodScout's analysis of FBI recorded crime statistics, you have a one in 97 chance of being a victim of one of these crimes in East St. Louis.

Significantly, NeighborhoodScout's study reveals that East St. Louis has one of the highest murder rates in the country when compared to cities and towns of all sizes, from the biggest to the smallest, based on the number of murders recorded by the FBI and the number of inhabitants residing in the city.

According to NeighborhoodScout's data, the rate of property crime in East St. Louis is 16 per 1,000 people. When compared to all other localities in America of all population levels, East St. Louis has a higher than average likelihood of being a victim of property crime. Motor vehicle theft, arson, larceny, and burglary are examples of property crimes. In East St. Louis, your chances of being a victim of one of these crimes are one in 63.

So what do you think about East St. Louis? Do you feel safe there? Let me konw in the comments please. I'm looking forward to reading from you.

Source:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_St._Louis,_Illinois

https://www.neighborhoodscout.com/il/east-st-louis/crime

