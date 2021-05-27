Person and 10-year-old girl stabbed in Burbank

Little girl hiding behind hands Caleb Woods/Unsplash

Around 9:30pm on Wednesday police received an unconfirmed report of a man armed with a knife who had attacked people—including a child—near 7606 N Claybeck Ave.

An additional unconfirmed report stated a girl was stabbed by the armed man. Emergency Medical Services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Police have located a 10-year-old girl who was stabbed. She is conscious and breathing.

Police advised that the girl was stabbed three times in her abdomen.

After the girl was stabbed, she ran to a neighboring house to seek help, according to police officers.

She is now in stable condition and EMS units transported her to a nearby hospital.

Thirty minutes later, police advised a second person was stabbed. Their condition is unknown as of yet.

Police then located a six-year-old girl who ran from the residence where the double stabbing took place. She did not sustain any injuries.

Police are searching for a man who was involved in the stabbing. He was last seen fleeing on North San Fernando Boulevard.

Police have established a crime scene and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this crime, call the Los Angeles Police Department.

