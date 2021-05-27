newsbreak-logo
Burbank, CA

Person and 10-year-old girl stabbed in Burbank

Posted by 
-Ellie-
-Ellie-
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dUBL_0aCtDEbZ00
Little girl hiding behind handsCaleb Woods/Unsplash

Around 9:30pm on Wednesday police received an unconfirmed report of a man armed with a knife who had attacked people—including a child—near 7606 N Claybeck Ave.

An additional unconfirmed report stated a girl was stabbed by the armed man. Emergency Medical Services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Police have located a 10-year-old girl who was stabbed. She is conscious and breathing.

Police advised that the girl was stabbed three times in her abdomen.

After the girl was stabbed, she ran to a neighboring house to seek help, according to police officers.

She is now in stable condition and EMS units transported her to a nearby hospital.

Thirty minutes later, police advised a second person was stabbed. Their condition is unknown as of yet.

Police then located a six-year-old girl who ran from the residence where the double stabbing took place. She did not sustain any injuries.

Police are searching for a man who was involved in the stabbing. He was last seen fleeing on North San Fernando Boulevard.

Police have established a crime scene and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this crime, call the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department website, Every year, in the United States there are over 3 million incidents of reported domestic violence. Every year, 4,000 victims of domestic violence are killed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 95% of assaults on spouses or ex-spouses are committed by men against women. Nearly one-third of the women who seek care from hospital emergency rooms are there for injuries resulting from domestic violence.

Oakland, CA
614
Followers
117
Post
67K+
Views
