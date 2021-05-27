Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modern Parent

Not Educating Our Children is the Covert Abuse No One Talks About

Posted by 
Modern Parent
Modern Parent
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhfXl_0aCdr0gc00
Reginald Smith/ Unsplash

Ignorance is destroying the world. Climate change is the most significant threat to the planet and could render it uninhabitable for humans in our children’s lifetimes. However, swaths of US schools lack basic climate change education, leaving the next generation without the knowledge or tools necessary to combat the devastating consequences of the reality of climate change. I reside in a state that actually, “stripped all mentions of human-caused climate change from statewide science guidelines while leaving the rest of the standards intact.”

This is abuse, plain and simple. There is no other way to describe setting our children up for such complete and utter failure.

Our educational institutions and shame-based family systems and dynamics are ruining our children’s future. We must end the systemic eradication of science-based education in favor of politicizing a truth about which there should be no politics. Teaching our children the truth about what is happening to the planet is not a partisan question and never will be.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the fundamental question of equity and gaps in constitutionally guaranteed equal access to education to the forefront, with online educational standards varying wildly, especially for special populations including English learners, homeless and youth from low-income families, and students with learning and other disabilities.

However, the supreme court has yet to agree that our children have a fundamental right to the basic literacy necessary to understand the constitution itself, thereby granting access to the power and knowledge of their rights as citizens of this country.

Every state has laws surrounding the concept of “educational neglect,” that recognize the need to provide children with adequate schooling. However, ideas regarding what “adequate schooling” means vary wildly, not only from state to state but family to family. Homeschooled children, for example, are not protected by the kinds of systems that require teachers to be mandatory reporters of child abuse, and the oversight school districts face with regard to curriculum and standards for teachers is completely absent for homeschooled children.

Tara Westover provides a brilliant account of the shocking neglect and abuse of her and her siblings while “homeschooled” in her memoir Educated. Westover escaped the vicious cycle of abuse and neglect, but she is an anomaly. When we don’t teach our children, they are left with nothing but the darkness of their own ignorance, too often stemming from the roots of our own.

Ignorance is not just perpetuated through issues surrounding access and equity, but the deeply important and preventative act of sex education. Within our school systems, teaching youth about sexuality in a manner both rooted in science and “evidence-based or evidence-informed,” is not required in 21 states, even though a host of research has shown that such education reduces sexual risk-taking behaviors. Healthy sexuality education can lead to lower instances of sexual abuse and assault, because knowledge is power, and when a child knows the difference between good and bad touch, they know how to talk about it and report it.

There are even six states that hold statutes referred to as, “no promo-homo laws,” which require sexual health education classes to portray LGB individuals in negative or inaccurate ways. For example, Alabama state law requires classes to, “emphasize, in a factual manner and from a public health perspective, that homosexuality is not a lifestyle acceptable to the general public and that homosexual conduct is a criminal offense under the laws of the state” Alabama State Code § 16–40A-2(c)(8).

To top it all off, only eight states require schools to cover the topic of consent in sexual education.

Eight.

How to combat all this ignorance

Ignorance is the opposite of bliss and leaves our children vulnerable in myriad ways. Allowing our kids to wallow in it is neglectful and abusive. We must do better not only for their sakes but also for the future of humanity.

However, with such wildly disparate laws governing what, who, and how we teach our kids, what can be done to protect them from ignorance?

There are a number of ways to combat ignorance, and these are just a few.

1. Know your school’s Title IX policy

The scope of Title IX is massive and includes “recruitment, admissions, and counseling; financial assistance; athletics; sex-based harassment, which encompasses sexual assault and other forms of sexual violence; treatment of pregnant and parenting students; discipline; single-sex education; and employment.” This policy will help you understand which officials are bound by mandatory reporting and the ways in which your child is both protected and the types of protection he or she is entitled to.

2. Teach your kids all the things the schools may or may not be

Familiarize yourself with the educational standards of your state, as well as the laws surrounding sex education where you live, and talk to your child about it. Fill in the gaps, and clear up misconceptions that come up in curricula that may or may not be rooted in unbiased, scientific research. Power Up, Speak Out has a great toolkit to help educate kids about healthy relationships, power dynamics, and consent. Use it or other tools like it.

Make sure your kids understand not only ways to protect themselves, but also how to avoid sexually harassing others. A survey of over 3,000 students found an overwhelming majority had never been taught this, or what to do if you are groped, catcalled, or treated in a sexually coercive way.

If your child’s school leaves fundamental information like climate change out of its curriculum, ensure you empower your child to learn about it through other means. Teach them to spread the word.

Show them that knowledge is power.

3. Help them understand what it means to be an ally

This guy became TikTok famous for doing the coolest thing: rescuing a girl from being sexually harassed by a man in a public place. Share stories like this with your kids and ensure they understand what it means to be an ally. Let them know not to use shaming language such as “slut,” and about the alarming and dangerous trend of “sexting,” which has resulted in more than one instance of suicide. Being an ally means letting peers know how and why doing this is illegal, immoral, and dangerous, and telling a trusted adult if the situation persists. It also means checking in with victims of cyberbullying or other forms of harassment.

Educate your children to be allies, and teach one another about what is and is not acceptable behavior and consent.

Education literally saves lives, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure our children, all of them, have access to equal and effective ways to access it. If we fail in this endeavor, we fail their future, and ours. We all have to act to make this better: parents, teachers, community members, and allies alike.

Modern Parent

Modern Parent

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
163
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Celebrating and supporting the guardians of the next generation. Sign up to our weekly newsletter for more exclusive content at https://www.modernparent.io/.

 https://www.modernparent.io/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Westover
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Education#Health Education#An Education#Education Policy#Child Abuse#Public Violence#Youth Violence#Sexual Violence#Criminal Violence#Sexual Education#The Supreme Court#Lgb#Alabama State Code#Title Ix#Unsplash Ignorance#Educational Neglect#Sexuality Education#Educational Institutions#Sexual Assault#Shaming Language
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Posted by
Modern Parent

Bullying Is Not Going Anywhere

Bullying isn’t going anywhere. As a matter of fact, I think it’s only getting worse with technology. Trying to end bullying is near impossible. So let’s teach our children how to handle the inevitable bullying coming their way.
EducationFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Supporting education for all children

To the editor: At one point, almost every child on the planet was out of school and every parent was left to figure out a new daily reality. For many, this marked a transition to online or hybrid learning. But for many other children facing poverty, isolation, or pushed to the margins, it has meant no school at all.
Kidsnwlocalpaper.com

Our Children Are Our Future

This session is the first time I serve in the role of minority chairman for The Children & Youth Committee (after having served as a rank-and-file member for four years). Chairmanships are awarded based on seniority and as the ranking member of this committee I look forward to influencing policy related to our child welfare system.
Kidswmar2news

The impact of social isolation in our children

ORLANDO, Fla. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this year as it comes, we may all need a little mental health help. For most of us, the vaccination and easing of restrictions will be enough to lift our spirits. Others are fighting a deeper demon, especially our young people.
Franklin, MAMilford Daily News

Franklin Area Moms plan panel for parents on how to talk to children about race issues

FRANKLIN — Topics such as race, diversity, inclusion and equity can be delicate when it comes to discussing them with young children. With an eye toward helping parents navigate this type of conversation with their young children, the Franklin Area Moms group, in collaboration with the Franklin Area Against Racism group, is planning a special event on Sunday, June 6.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Teaching Our Children Accountability

The Torah in Parshat Toldot narrates the story of the rivalry between Jacob and Esau. The Torah states that Isaac loved Esau, and Rebecca, Isaac’s wife, loved Jacob. We are told that when Isaac became old, he wanted to bestow his blessings onto his favorite son, Esau. He instructed Esau to go to the field and prepare venison. When Esau would return with the prepared venison in his hands, Isaac planned to bless him. Rebecca overheard Isaac’s directives to Esau, and instructed Jacob to dress up and pretend to be his brother Esau and obtain the blessings.
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

We should teach children about our mistakes

A Johnson City educator has been recognized for her commendable efforts to present a sensitive historical subject to her students. Kim Kenneson, a middle school teacher at St. Mary’s School, was named a Belz-Lipman Holocaust Educator of Excellence, one of three across the state, by the Tennessee Holocaust Commission. Kenneson...
KidsDaily Record

ABOUT CHILDREN: Beauty filters

What do you know about beauty filters? They have sprung up everywhere on the internet. The filters allow children to shorten or lengthen their nose, plump their lips, change their cheek or jawline, alter the shape of their eyes; change just about anything concerning their face. These are not the...
EducationPosted by
Daily Montanan

State’s education leader wants less education for your children

Since Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen couldn’t offer one concrete example of a Montana problem teaching social studies and history, and since she couldn’t provide one example of a parent giving feedback on critical race theory, you can imagine my excitement at being Parent No. 1. So, consider this official written feedback to Arntzen’s […] The post State’s education leader wants less education for your children appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Orem, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Legislators should educate themselves before playing with our children’s lives

Rep. Val Peterson, R-Orem, reportedly said that children are “our least vulnerable population” in terms of COVID risk. (“Bill to bar schools from requiring face masks in fall,” May 20). Peterson sponsored HB1007, which recently passed the Utah Legislature special session, mandating that public schools in Utah will not be able to require masks starting fall 2021.
Tulsa World

Letter: Overpopulation is a crisis no one is talking about

Overpopulation is the gorilla in the room that journalists and scientists are afraid to talk about. And yet recently a new population crisis has made headlines in many prominent publications. This new crisis: slowed growth, spun to sound like a population decline. Journalists are not afraid to sound the alarm...
KidsPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Watch These Brave Maine Kids Talk About Their Rugged Road to Recovery From Substance Abuse

"Voices of Hope" is a brilliant new 12-part documentary about the struggles of Maine young people with Substance Abuse Disorder. This locally produced series follows the rugged road to recovery of several young Mainers. In 2020, there were over 500 fatal overdoses in Maine and likely 2,000 non-fatal overdoses. Unfortunately, the trend so far in 2021 is even higher. Young people from the Bath, Gorham, Scarborough, Windham, and Yarmouth school districts have come together to form SEED- Students Empowered to End Dependency. Voices of Hope...The Rugged Road to Recovery is their first project. The SEED mission, from the Voices of Hope website:
Minnesota Statemprnews.org

Education leaders talk about where Minnesota schools go from here

Minnesota schools are celebrating the end of a tumultuous and tough year and face a host of challenges as they head into summer and prepare for fall. Can schools revive the morale among teachers and support mental health among both staff and students who are struggling? How will schools accommodate the new enthusiasm among some families for virtual classes that became the norm during the pandemic? How will millions of dollars in stimulus funds be spent? And, how can schools improve their efforts to serve and teach low-income students and students of color at a time when many opportunities and achievement gaps widened during the pandemic?
Loudoun County, VApatriotdailypress.org

Pastor targeted after daring to speak out about school’s transgender policies: ‘They are emotionally abusing our children’

Democratic Party members in Loudoun County, Virginia, targeted a local pastor last week after he dared to speak out against the school district’s abusive and destructive treatment of children through new transgender-affirming policies. What happened?. Pastor Gary Hamrick of Cornerstone Chapel voiced strong opposition to the school board’s actions last...
Niagara, NYNiagara Falls Reporter

MORINELLO: Unmask Our Children

Click the link below to subscribe to SPECIAL REPORTS from the Niagara Reporter. Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R,C,I-Niagara Falls) joined his colleagues in the Assembly Minority Conference to introduce a bill that would prohibit a mask mandate by state agencies for children in educational settings like schools and camps. It would apply to all New Yorkers under 18 years old who are healthy and asymptomatic.