Miss Benson's Beetle: A Novel by Rachel Joyce A Girl With Glasses Book Review

Beetle Un Splash

I love books about female friendship. I love books about female healing. Miss Benson’s Beetle was an amazing and wonderful book. I am not sure how I came across it. I knew nothing about it. But as soon as it was in my hands, I read it and could not put it down. Did I mention it’s also historical fiction? My favorite genre!

Set primarily in the 1950s and in England, and a far off island, New Caledonia, Miss Benson’s Beetle tells the story of Margery Benson, a woman who had dreams but lost them in her 30’s and 40’s. A familiar tale so far, right?

I am in love with Joyce’s writing voice and style. I find that is probably the most important thing for me in a novel. Can I get into the tone, the cadence, the flow of the story thanks to the skills and voice of the writer? If yes, I will devour the book. If not, I will read it only if I have to — for an assignment, maybe, or work. Joyce wins on this.

The story flows beautifully and I really fell in love with the characters — namely, of course, Margaret, or Marge, who I grew to really love, and Enid Pretty, her assistant and friend, who I loved from the second she was introduced and will love forever. Bless Enid Pretty.

The two women are together in search of their vocations — for Enid, it’s to be a mother, to have a baby and for Marge it’s to find a beetle that may or may not be a myth. Their journey and togetherness as they pursue their dreams is one of conflict, chaos, and eventually deep sisterhood.

This book made me laugh and made me cry. It was a perfect read. I recommend it to those seeking a historical fiction novel combined with a classic adventure story combined with something that truly celebrates and honors female friendship.

For more information, check out Miss Benson’s Beetle’s website on Penguin Random House or head over to your local bookstore to grab a copy, or ask them to order one for you!