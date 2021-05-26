Sunset Hill Walking Art Fair is back this summer

Painting by Ameen Dhillon Ameen Dhillon on Instagram

The Sunset Hill Walking Art Fair is back again this summer, happening on Saturday, June 12.

The Sunset Hill Community Association is hosting their second Sunset Hill Walking Art Fair, back by popular demand. The art fair consists of participating neighbors who showcase their creativity around their homes on fences, walls, and driveways. The art fair is for everyone interested in showing their artistic side or for art lovers to peruse and find a new item to take home.

"This neighborhood event is an opportunity for artists, crafters, musicians, and makers to display their wares, either for gazing, or for purchase," the event info reads. "It’s a great opportunity as well for art appreciators or collectors to find new art, jewelry or other handmade treasures."

There are around 25+ participating artists and community members signed up to showcase their art as of right now. A few artists include Ameen Dhillon whose paintings are made from watercolor inspired by her travel photos. Another artist is “Peggy” Bourlier who paints mountains and PNW inspired drawings on sets of cards.

Cynthia Masterton will be selling one-of-a-kind beadwork crafts from her company BlueDot Beadwork at 6557 25th Ave NW. And, Teresa Stern will be selling paintings at 6202 32nd Avenue NW. Check out more of the artists on the Google interactive map.

The interactive map can guide you through the entire art fair, or you can stop by the Sunset Hill community clubhouse located at 3003 NW 66th St to receive a free paper map on the day of the fair. COVID guidelines of six feet social distancing is required as well as mask-wearing. Contactless payment is suggested which can be used by using Venmo or Paypal along with any other contactless payment methods you may have.

The fair will be happening from 12pm to 4pm. If you would like to participate or are open to help an artist regarding space please email info@sunsethillcommunity.org to register. To ensure your address is on the map please send it by June 1st.

The Sunset Hill Community Association is a community-based non-profit. The group was formed in 1922 and is Seattle’s oldest association. The community members built a two-story clubhouse in 1926 in the lower Ballard neighborhood for residents and children to come together for different activities. SHCA holds public forums and discusses topics such as solar energy, rain gardens, and much more. Anyone can join SHCA and with membership receive discounts on some events.

The clubhouse is open for rental for all different types of ceremonies; if interested visit this website.

Photo: Painting by Ameen Dhillon