Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Sunset Hill Walking Art Fair is back this summer

Posted by 
My Ballard
My Ballard
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f50vv_0aCB4DQ200
Painting by Ameen DhillonAmeen Dhillon on Instagram

The Sunset Hill Walking Art Fair is back again this summer, happening on Saturday, June 12.

The Sunset Hill Community Association is hosting their second Sunset Hill Walking Art Fair, back by popular demand. The art fair consists of participating neighbors who showcase their creativity around their homes on fences, walls, and driveways. The art fair is for everyone interested in showing their artistic side or for art lovers to peruse and find a new item to take home.

"This neighborhood event is an opportunity for artists, crafters, musicians, and makers to display their wares, either for gazing, or for purchase," the event info reads. "It’s a great opportunity as well for art appreciators or collectors to find new art, jewelry or other handmade treasures."

There are around 25+ participating artists and community members signed up to showcase their art as of right now. A few artists include Ameen Dhillon whose paintings are made from watercolor inspired by her travel photos. Another artist is “Peggy” Bourlier who paints mountains and PNW inspired drawings on sets of cards.

Cynthia Masterton will be selling one-of-a-kind beadwork crafts from her company BlueDot Beadwork at 6557 25th Ave NW. And, Teresa Stern will be selling paintings at 6202 32nd Avenue NW. Check out more of the artists on the Google interactive map.

The interactive map can guide you through the entire art fair, or you can stop by the Sunset Hill community clubhouse located at 3003 NW 66th St to receive a free paper map on the day of the fair. COVID guidelines of  six feet social distancing is required as well as mask-wearing. Contactless payment is suggested which can be used by using Venmo or Paypal along with any other contactless payment methods you may have. 

The fair will be happening from 12pm to 4pm. If you would like to participate or are open to help an artist regarding space please email  info@sunsethillcommunity.org to register. To ensure your address is on the map please send it by June 1st.

The Sunset Hill Community Association is a community-based non-profit. The group was formed in 1922 and is Seattle’s oldest association. The community members built a two-story clubhouse in 1926 in the lower Ballard neighborhood for residents and children to come together for different activities. SHCA holds public forums and discusses topics such as solar energy, rain gardens, and much more. Anyone can join SHCA and with membership receive discounts on some events.

The clubhouse is open for rental for all different types of ceremonies; if interested visit this website.

Photo: Painting by Ameen Dhillon

My Ballard

My Ballard

Seattle, WA
297
Followers
99
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

My Ballard is the leading daily news source for North Seattle.

 https://www.myballard.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
City
Sunset Hill, WA
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#Rain Gardens#Art#Community Gardens#Jewelry#Covid#Venmo#Shca#Pnw#Art Lovers#Walking#Crafters#Artists#Mountains#Photo#Watercolor#Musicians#Walls#Drawings#Interested Visit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Arts
News Break
Google
News Break
Paintings
Related
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Drag Is Back at Julia’s

“We were closed for a year. It was a nightmare,” says Eladio Preciado, owner of Julia’s on Broadway. “But you have to figure out a way to get through it.”. Julia’s is a twenty-year neighborhood institution, with a famed drag brunch that played to a packed house before the pandemic. Now, with venues cautiously re-opening, they’ve revamped their seating and re-choreographed their shows to reduce the likelihood of transmission, opening the doors once again for audiences hungry for drag.
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Spring sale at Kid-Friendly Footwear

Longer days and more sunshine mean more time outside for kids to explore and play – and busy, growing feet might need new shoes! Kid-Friendly Footwear @ Again & Again (WSB sponsor) in The Junction wants you to know they’re having a sale:. Here at Kid Friendly Footwear @ Again...
425magazine.com

Seasonless Staples

Seattle-based Juliet Sander comes from a long line of family members who worked in fashion. Even her maiden name, Fabbri, loosely translates to “fabricator” in Italian, so in a lot of ways, a love for design and textiles runs deep in her blood. After a long career working in the industry as a designer for Nordstrom and professor of fashion marketing at the University of Washington (among other things), Sander decided it was time to break out on her own.
Seattle, WAamericantheatre.org

A Wild Child’s Identity Crisis: Cherdonna Shinatra Falls Into ‘The Doll Pit’

Jody Kuehner’s irreverent, form-breaking alter ego is back with a more contemplative but no less challenging new dance-theatre-film. Watching Cherdonna Shinatra crash into A Doll’s House was the first time I ever had fun watching A Doll’s House. With her electric-lime-green, lace-bell-bottomed unitard, couture-cotton-ball hair, and makeup that lands somewhere...
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Posted by
My Ballard

New jewelry shop Byrne Brightly now open in Ballard

A new jewelry shop has opened in downtown Ballard called Byrne Brightly. Byrne Brightly is the creation of MK Byrne, who moved her Boston-based shop to Ballard earlier this year. The new shop is at 2108 NW Vernon Place, next to Studio RA.
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Caamp at Showbox SoDo in Seattle – pre-sale password

The Caamp presale password everyone has been waiting for is here! This official Caamp pre-sale is for the 2021 tour and grants immediate access to Caamp tickets for a short time. Your access to this Caamp presale is instant after you have joined.. Remember that this is probably the last...
Posted by
Chris Maykut

CrossFit Phinney Ridge: beating the stigma and bringing all-ages health to the neighborhood

CrossFit Phinney Ridge owners Bobo Davenport and Katelyn NiesKevin Kozel. Article by Kevin Kozel, special to Phinneywood.com. Let’s be honest, the pandemic hasn’t allowed many of us to be our healthiest selves. There have been many reasons for us to be more sedentary than we would like. Now comes the hard part, finding the motivation to get back on the horse and stick with it. It’s not easy, but fun workouts and a supportive community can offer the inspiration you need to reach your goals. Luckily everything you need to get back in the game can be found here in Phinneywood at CrossFit Phinney Ridge.
Seattle, WAeatinseattle.com

Full 4-Day Scheduled Announced for 50th Annual Northwest Folklife Festival

Northwest Folklife announces the full schedule for all four days of the 50th Anniversary Northwest Folklife Festival. Created in partnership with Seattle Center and presented by Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Northwest Folklife’s 50th festival will take place virtually on the From Home to Home platform (nwfolklife.org) on Memorial Day weekend, May 28-31, 2021.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Rock a Little Travel

24 Hours in Seattle

If you have yet to experience America's Pacific Northwest then you must plan a visit to Seattle. Seattle has so much to offer first time visitors, no matter your interests. Those into the outdoors will love all the local parks and waterfronts in the region.
Kenmore, WAPosted by
My Ballard

Stoup Brewing opens new Kenmore location today

Stoup Brewing Kenmore opens May 6.Stoup Brewing Kenmore. Homegrown Stoup Brewing has expanded outside the boundaries of the Ballard Brewery District to open their new Kenmore location today, joining forces with Seaplane Kitchen and Bar for the new venture.
Seattle, WAPosted by
My Ballard

Vintage store Junk Drawer closes its doors for good

The pandemic closures continue: The vintage shop The Junk Drawer (1713 NW Market St) has closed down. The Junk Drawer opened in 2019, offering both vintage goods and cold beer from a bar inside the store. They specialized in items from the 40s through the 80s, with vintage goods ranging from mid-century furniture to barware, books of all genres, music, clothing, and plenty of odd trinkets and other treasures.