210 Ceviche Restaurant Review San Antonio, Texas

In this restaurant review I’m going to share my experience at 210 Ceviche in San Antonio, Texas. Keep reading to learn about the food, overall impression and personal experience. Let’s go!

The Food

210 Ceviche is located at 9502 Frontage Road #101 San Antoni, Texas 78230.

They are open during the week and weekends, with late night hours on weekends.

210 Ceviche is known for their fish tacos.

In fact, if you Google "best fish tacos in San Antonio," this place will be at the top of the list. My husband and I had a craving for fish tacos so we decided to try it out and this is how the food was…

I'm going to share what we ordered, how the food was and what to expect.

I’ve eaten the Baja tacos and the shrimp tacos at 210 Ceviche every time.

The Baja tacos are filled with beer battered fish or shrimp, topped with cabbage and their chipomayo sauce which is like a chipotle mayo. This is my go-to nearly every time I visit this place.

The protein in the taco is fried, crunchy and fresh.

Out of all the times I’ve eaten here I’ve only had it fried a little browner than I’d like once. Other than that one occurrence I have had a perfectly cooked, well-seasoned taco every time.

The contrast of the hot and fresh, crispy-crunchy fish or shrimp with the crunchy cool cabbage and creamy sauce is nice. One taco will leave you satisfied and two tacos will definitely fill you up. Out of both varieties, the fish version and the shrimp version, I have to say my favorite is the fish Baja taco.

My husband will get either the marlin tacos or the marlin quesadilla.

The marlin fish has a distinct taste. It goes well on a taco and it’s nice and hearty. They prepare this fish grilled not fried. This is also super tasty although I’ve never ordered it myself. My husband is crazy about these two dishes.

The Experience

When I first walked into the restaurant, I really didn’t know what to expect.

It’s located off of IH 10 Interstate Service Rd.

I have been in that area hundreds of times and that little strip where the restaurant is located seems to get lively and a little rowdy, especially on the weekends.

So, since we are going here just to order food to dine in or take out, I was a little nervous that I’ll be walking into a loud, bustling bar, but that wasn’t the experience at all.

The staff were super friendly. They greet you when you walk in. Every time I’ve gone, it has not been super busy and surprisingly it feels very comfortable when you walk in.

When you order takeout, they even seat you and offer you drinks and chips and salsa for free! That’s a really nice touch and something that I have not experienced at other places.

It’s a memorable gesture and something that will keep me returning to 210 Ceviche in the future.

Overall Impression

I rate this place, 210 Ceviche, a 9 out of 10. The food is very delicious. It’s cooked to order and fresh.

It comes with a nice assortment of salsas. The food is flavorful and filling. The staff is pleasant and welcoming.

The restaurant has always been well-kept and clean. I really can’t say enough about the pleasant experience I’ve had at 210 Ceviche every time.

If you’re in the San Antonio area and craving some good food and especially craving fish or shrimp tacos, you have got to check this place out.