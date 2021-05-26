newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxnard, CA

Exploring the Galapagos of North America - Channel Islands

Posted by 
Anne Bonfert
Anne Bonfert
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yycsb_0aC0AYqm00
Inspiration Point at Anacapa IslandPriya Karkare/ Unsplash

Have you ever heard of the "Galapagos of North America"? If not, these stunning islands are just off the coast of California and are definitely worth getting explored. The National Park is including five islands that are remarkable in their ocean environment. They are protecting natural and cultural resources. Through their isolation for thousands of years from the continent, they have created unique animal species, plants, and other archeological resources which are endemic to the islands. Nowhere else on earth will you find a similar life. This is how coastal California once looked like all across the coastline. And over here it is preserved and survived into the 21 century.

The Channel Islands are just a short trip away off the coast. If you're looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of city life this is the place to go. Over 2000 plant and animal species are home to those islands of which 150 of them are endemic to this area. They aren't found anywhere else in the world and are the reason why the islands received the nickname of being North America's Galapagos Islands.

The Channel is also home to several marine mammals including whales, dolphins, and elephant seals. You can find small sea life like sea stars or the largest animal in the world - the blue whale. All of them are home to these islands.

"The Channel Islands are also the site of the oldest known human remains in North America, and provide the opportunity to experience coastal southern California as it once was. Archeologists have discovered that dwarf wooly mammoths thrived on the island until the last Ice Age ended 11,000 years ago." - visitventuraca.com

You can visit the islands all year round and each season has something unique to offer. While the summer season is for sure the most popular one offering blue and humpback whale watching, the best time for water expeditions is early fall due to the high water temperatures. Snorkeling, kayaking, diving, and swimming are best done during autumn.

Being on the west coast of California one can experience stunning sunsets over the vastness of the ocean when visiting the islands. Winter is said to be the season with the most spectacular sunsets due to marine life such as elephant seals, harbor seal pups, and gray whales migrate through while traveling south. And the season of spring is simply beautiful due to the lush green grass and life coming up everywhere.

Each of the five islands offers different experiences to their visitors due to their unique shapes and vegetation. Anacapa Island is covered in wildflowers and is popular among bird watchers and those looking for shorter hikes. Those who would like to stay over and camp on the island usually choose Santa Cruz Island which is known by adventure seekers. Sea cave kayaking, snorkeling, and going on long hikes are some of the activities done over here. If you're looking for white sand beaches you should go to Santa Rosa Island which is though only accessible from March through October.

Miles of coastline and sea cliffs offer endless stunning views across the islands and the ocean. Best explored on foot while hiking on one of the countless hiking trails in the National Park.

Certain areas of the islands are currently closed due to the damage from fires and for the protection of breeding birds. The National Park is following the recommended health requirements due to the pandemic and is requiring the wearing of a face covering in closed buildings and wherever social distancing can't be practiced.

Visit their website for updated information on opening and operating hours before your visit.

Sources:

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Anne Bonfert

Anne Bonfert

438
Followers
130
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

I am a traveler. Photographer. Writer. Teacher. Skydiving instructor. Adventure enthusiast. Nature lover. And fell in love with the African continent. My stories go around travel, nature and all kinds of adventurous activities.

 https://mydreamofafrica.wordpress.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Oxnard, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galapagos Islands#Santa Cruz Island#The Channel Islands#Galapagos Sea#North Sea#Ocean Life#Inspiration Point#National Park Service#Sea Cave Kayaking#Water Expeditions#White Sand Beaches#Coastal California#Unique Animal Species#Marine Life#Sea Stars#Earth#Adventure Seekers#Endless Stunning Views#Gray Whales#Stunning Sunsets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
Anne Bonfert

Whale Watching in Santa Barbara

Whales off the Coast of Santa BarbaraFernando Gutierrez on Unsplash. California is such a popular holiday destination for many reasons. Its beaches and endless coastlines are known to get crowded in summer. But there is more to do than just lying on the beach or going surfing. Have you ever considered whale watching?
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
Anne Bonfert

The Zoo in Santa Barbara is Open Again

It's been a hectic year with lots of restrictions and adjustments. Slowly but surely life goes back to normal or how many say the new normal. While we weren't allowed to do much during most of the time of the previous 12 months, we are now again allowed to explore.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateDaily Breeze

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
BayInsider

Median house prices surge across California, surpass $800,000 statewide

LOS ANGELES - The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in the Los Angeles area rose to $725,000 in April, an increase of $45,000 from a month ago, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state's median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, a real estate group said Monday.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...