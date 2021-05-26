newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Chrysler Building: History, Architecture, and the Best Spots to Admire It

Posted by 
Traveling with Alice
Traveling with Alice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddaEi_0aBy0pOO00
Chrysler Building, New YorkKevin Chinchilla/Unsplash

Among the skyscrapers that make up the New York skyline, the Chrysler Building is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable. Its distinctive spire helped to get it elected as "The most beautiful skyscraper in the Big Apple" in 2005.

The Chrysler Building entrance is located at 405 Lexington Ave, between 42nd and 43rd streets.

The Chrysler Building history and architecture

Designed by architect William Van Alen, it was inaugurated in 1930, and with its 319 meters, it was the tallest building in the world.

At that time, there was a sort of race for constructing the higher building in the city. Particularly famous was the long-distance battle between Craig Severance, who was supervising the construction of a skyscraper at 40 Wall Street, and William Van Alen, who, thanks to the spire built in secret inside the Chrysler Building, managed to win this unique competition.

Unfortunately, his supremacy did not last long because the construction of the Empire State Building, completed only a few months later, snatched the record from him.

The building is based on a quadrangular plan of 31 floors. Above this structure, there is an intermediate module that reaches up to the sixty-first floor. The skyscraper then continues with a smaller quadrangular module and with the characteristic stainless steel spire that ends with a lightning rod spire.

Many parts of the skyscraper were built to pay homage to the well-known automotive industry, as requested by Walter Chrysler.

The most obvious example is the spire made of stainless steel, which shines by reflecting the sunlight, adorned with a particular motif intended to recall Chrysler cars' radiator grille.

But the references to the automotive industry are not limited to the highest part of the building. In the corners of the 31st floor, it's possible to admire reproductions of radiator caps. At the same time, along the façade, an ornamental motif represents the wheels of the machines with their respective mudguards.

Other decorative elements that have become very popular in the collective imagination are the eight zoomorphic figures, which protrude from the corners of the highest part of the building towards the outside. They were built to represent eight stylized eagle heads and were intended to be a tribute to the symbol of America and the Chrysler Imperial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALaax_0aBy0pOO00
Leonard Regazzo/Unsplash

The lobby of the Chrysler Building

The lobby is the only area where tourists are allowed and where they can admire an architectural masterpiece.

Entering through an imposing hexagonal-shaped black marble portal, you will find yourself in the Art Deco style hall that was meant to be a car showroom.

Here you can admire 8 of the 32 elevators of the building, featuring inlaid wooden doors.

Raising your head, you will admire the ceiling entirely painted by Edward Rumball 110-by-67-foot (34 by 20 m) mural named "Transport and Human Endeavor" commissioned in 1930.

The mural pictures several silver planes, including the Spirit of St. Louis piloted by Charles Lindbergh flying over the Atlantic, furnaces of incandescent steel, and the building itself.

A wall panel is dedicated to the workers who participated in the Chrysler Building construction: clinchers, surveyors, masons, carpenters, plasterers, and builders. Fifty different figures were modeled after real-life workers.

The walls are entirely covered with opulent red marble slabs, and the longitudinal lamps are finely decorated.

The lobby was restored in 1978 with marble, granite, and chromed steel implementations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uogg1_0aBy0pOO00
Triplecaña, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Best spots to get the best view of the Chrysler Building

Since the access to the building is limited to those who work in it, once you have admired the hall, all you have to do is find the best spot outside to take a clear view of the building as a whole.

The best places to take a picture of the Chrysler Building are the intersection between Vanderbilt Ave and 42nd street. You can also find nice spots to admire it along Lexington Avenue or at Bryant Park.

Another option is to climb up to the Empire State Building observatories and enjoy the aerial view of both Downtown Manhattan and the entire area surrounding the Chrysler skyscraper.

Traveling with Alice

Traveling with Alice

New York, NY
427
Followers
89
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Solo traveler discovering United States' top touristic attractions and hidden gems.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Lindbergh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Construction#The Chrysler Building#Marble Floors#Skyscrapers#Empire State Building#Downtown Manhattan#Chrysler Imperial#Wikimedia Commons Best#Vanderbilt#Chrysler Cars#Mural#Granite#Inlaid Wooden Doors#Wall Street#Builders#Homage#Steel Implementations#Reproductions#America#Stainless Steel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
Related
CarsCleanTechnica

Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Recreates Historic Ocean-to-Ocean Drive

Early on the morning of June 1st, 1909, Henry Ford entered two of his Model Ts in the first coast-to-coast, transcontinental American road race. And, while it wasn’t quite the Cannonball Run, that race tested the endurance and capability of an emerging technology that was still being referred to as a “horseless carriage” in may parts of the country. Twenty-three days and 4,106 miles after it had set off from New York, Henry’s number 2 Model T crossed the finish line at the Seattle World’s Fair, winning the race. Last week, another emergent technology set off from New York to recreate that historic drive in the form of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E … and it didn’t take the Mustang twenty-three days to make it!
Beauty & Fashionbestgamingpro.com

Top 10 Best Grow Light Hangers 2021

1. Bayyee Hanging Basket Plant Grow Light Rope Hanger Holders for Indoor and Outdoor, Stainless Steel (Black 5Pack) Appropriate with most traditional lighting brackets. Software:for plant or led develop mild led aquarium mild tank mild or different lights hanging up,good holders. Stainless-steel security safety rope wire. four legs. 2. VIPARSPECTRA...
Beauty & FashionWallpaper*

Vacheron Constantin recreates American 1921 watch

Vacheron Constantin marks the centenary of its American 1921 watch with a faithful one-off recreation. The American 1921 Pièce Unique is an exact reproduction of the original, created using both historical and more contemporary tools. The new watch adheres to the art deco design codes of the original, which was...
Electronicstimeandtidewatches.com

The best bicompax chronographs under $5000 from Longines to Kurono

I have a confession to make. The über-complexity of a proper chronograph dial, like the slide-rule calculating intricacy of a Breitling Navitimer, does fascinate me, but only up to a certain point. Rather than squinting to decipher all that miniscule information, I prefer the cleanliness of a twin register dial. A bicompax chronograph delivers legibility and a balanced aesthetic. It gives me all the timing information I need, while lending a calm symmetry to an information-laden dial. Luckily for me, there’s a lot to choose from in this space, with everything from retro forties designs to eye-catching pandas. Keen to get in on the action? Here are some of the best bicompax chronograph options that are available for under $5000.
Worldnobleandstyle.com

Best Design and Luxury Hotels in Madrid

Suitable for any age and all kinds of preferences, Madrid is projected as a new mecca for luxury tourism in Europe. Spain‘s capital is a host of cultural proposals and invites you to immerse yourself in bustling neighborhoods, unique gastronomic experiences, and historic streets full of boutique shops. Madrid hotels do not ignore the splendor of their city: From a luxury spa to art exhibitions, it is a pleasure to enjoy the most exclusive services in the hotels. This is our hotel guide for planning your dream stay.
Beauty & Fashioniwmagazine.com

Franck Muller Launches Curvex with Central Tourbillon

For its new Grand Central Cintree Curvex, Franck Muller watchmakers found an innovative way to place the hour and second hands around the tourbillon cage, highlighting the large central tourbillon and a stunning guilloché dial. That tourbillon (while large, the tourbillon here is not the brand’s largest) is housed in...
Scobey, MTPosted by
Scobey Bulletin

Take a look at these homes on the Scobey market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Scobey home! Enjoy the 2,700 square feet all centered around the beautiful original hardwood floors. The vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the floor plan as the exposed wooden accent beams add warmth. The stone encased fireplace also keeps things nice and cozy! The towering windows provide substantial natural light illuminating features such as the stainless steel appliances and roomy cabinets in the kitchen. The home has a newer roof and hot water heater as well as a water softener. Need extra storage space? The property has an attached 2 car garage and detached single garage. Park an atv or boat in one! There is also an outdoor kitchen/BBQ space for the ultimate outdoor summer cookouts! Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home close to the hospital!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Aaron Carroll, Corder and Associates LLC at 406-622-3224</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Scobey home! Enjoy the 2,700 square feet all centered around the beautiful original hardwood floors. The vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the floor plan as the exposed wooden accent beams add warmth. The stone encased fireplace also keeps things nice and cozy! The towering windows provide substantial natural light illuminating features such as the stainless steel appliances and roomy cabinets in the kitchen. The home has a newer roof and hot water heater as well as a water softener. Need extra storage space? The property has an attached 2 car garage and a detached single garage. Park an atv or boat in one! There is also an outdoor kitchen/BBQ space for the ultimate outdoor summer cookouts! Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Trampus Corder, Corder and Associates, LLC at 406-622-3224</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NzAwMzYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This great house has everything you need! 2 Bedrooms Up with 1 Bath Up, a cozy living room and efficient kitchen. The back yard has trees and bushes and is perfect for entertaining or playing in! The basement has 2 Non Egress Bedrooms and a Bath, with a family room and a storage room for holiday decorations and ''stuff''! Detached Single Car Garage with an extended driveway. Great Neighborhood! 2020 Taxes $1411996 SF Up, 996 SF DownBuilt 1956<p><strong>For open house information, contact Laura Krauth, LK Realty at 406-697-0755</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwSGF2cmUlMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtSE1MU01ULTIwLTE2OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Chicago, ILurbanmatter.com

5 Spots Around Chicago For the Absolute Best Donuts

Donuts are an easy yet delicious snack or meal in the mornings…..okay let’s be honest, we can eat donuts all day every day. I am always on the lookout for the best donuts in Chicago. The craving is REAL! Each of these places has the BEST selection of donuts. Seriously though, you won’t regret it. These 5 best donut spots in Chicago are my favorites and have the most selections perfect for a snack or a full-on donut meal.
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

Ferrari Testarossa Sold New to Japan Heads to Auction

When it comes to cars of the 1980s the Ferrari F40 is used to getting all the attention, especially at auction. But the price to pay for the '80s poster supercar is a steep one. Surely there is a less-expensive way to relive the neon-lit decade without getting into seven-figure territory.
Cleveland Heights, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Park Synagogue’s offer to sell its main building raises questions about the future of an architectural masterpiece

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Park Synagogue, a prominent Northeast Ohio Conservative Jewish congregation, is offering for sale its architecturally significant main synagogue, designed in 1947-50 by architect Eric Mendelsohn. A listing on the website of the real estate firm, Allegro Realty, describes the building as one of several structures on...
Economyhospitalitydesign.com

Auberge to Launch Wildflower Farms Resort in 2022

The bucolic getaway in upstate New York will embrace a cozy, modern aesthetic that reinforces nature. Auberge Resorts Collection has been appointed to manage Wildflower Farms, a forthcoming resort concept in New York’s Hudson Valley. Slated to open in fall 2022, the 140-acre property will convey a modern vernacular that blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. Venice Beach, California-based architecture practice Electric Bowery and New York-based design studio Ward and Gray will collaborate on the project with Auberge.
Carssilodrome.com

For Sale: A Rolls-Royce Merlin V12 Aero Engine

Reading time: about 2 minutes. This is a Rolls-Royce Merlin V12 aero engine, or more specifically it’s a Mk.113A model dating from 1946 that was originally fitted to one side of a de Havilland Mosquito. The Merlin is remembered today as one of the most famous aircraft engines of all time and it’s by far the most likely to be known by name by the average, non-aeronautical person.
LifestyleMonochrome Watches

The Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph 5968G, now in White Gold Versions

The Aquanaut stands out for being a casual-chic Patek Philippe purpose-built for an active lifestyle. Introduced in 1997, It was the first Patek Philippe to feature a rubber strap, and it has been a staple for the brand ever since. In 2018 came the first Aquanaut with a chronograph movement with the reference 5968A. Following on what can be considered a blend of styles by Patek Philippe, the collection now expands with new colours and a new material with two references. Meet the Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph 5968G-001 and 5968G-010.