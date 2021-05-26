Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clanton, AL

Clanton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Clanton (AL) Weather Channel
Clanton (AL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Clanton: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Clanton (AL) Weather Channel

Clanton (AL) Weather Channel

Clanton, AL
180
Followers
493
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clanton, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Al Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clanton, ALPosted by
Clanton (AL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(CLANTON, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clanton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Clanton, ALPosted by
Clanton (AL) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Clanton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CLANTON, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clanton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.