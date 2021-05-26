newsbreak-logo
'Major course correction needed': Ohio Economic Forum suggests investments in key areas to avoid economic downturn

James Stephens
The panelists in the Ohio Economic Forum emphasize that unless a major course correction is made and Ohio invested more in key areas such as education, amenities and infrastructure, the Buckeye State will continue to lose its economic ground.

The virtual forum was hosted by the University of Akron on April 30, 2021, with the title of "Regaining Ohio's Leadership in the US Economy," aimed to discuss the state's potential growth to the table.

The discussion was based on a study titled "Falling Behind: How Ohio Continues to Lose its Place in the US Economy." It highlights the economic underpinnings of Ohio's rise and fall from the nation's third most populous state, as well as revealing that Ohio has been falling behind the rest of the United States for over a century.

“While these conversations vary in different communities, they share a common realization that economic growth in the 21st century will be led by a highly skilled workforce living in communities that are attractive and accessible,” said UA Associate Professor of Economics Amanda Weinstein, who co-authored the study with Dr. Michael Hicks and Dr. Emily Wornell from Ball State University's Center for Business and Economic Research.

Weinstein continued: “The goal of [the report] is to open a broader discussion surrounding policies that influence the long-run growth of the state. Ohio's experience… is not unique. Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Pennsylvania all experienced similar challenges, and in each of those states, important long-term conversations surrounding economic development, education, and tax policies are in full swing.”

