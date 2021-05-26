Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Tucson's Eegee's Developing New-Age Restaurant

Posted by 
Greyson F
Greyson F
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsXSF_0aBTqR4q00
A new way to order your eegee'sbckfwd/Unsplash

Few things are as Tucson as eegee’s. The fast-food restaurant chain started here and, for the majority of its history, it has remained here, although several new locations have started to pop up around metro Phoenix. 

When you drive past an eegee’s you instantly know what it is. It has a familiar look and design. And, like most other fast-food chains, it has a drive-through and interior dining area. However, the Tucson food chain is about to unveil a completely new approach to serving customers. 

Dubbed as a “Quick Service” variation of the chain, this is a completely different look. While it maintains some of the pastel pinks and turquoise colors you’ll find at other locations, the rest of the restaurant is different. 

Located at 4765 South Landing Center, the restaurant has a classic 50’s fast food look combined with a modern container building. The usage of the containers helped the restaurant cut down on pollution with its construction while also helping it go up faster. 

The restaurant will still have a drive-through, but the quick service element is going to make this eegee’s totally different from any other you have been in. All of the walls around the regular dining area feature glass garage doors. This allows the restaurant to open up all of the walls and instantly convert the entire restaurant into an open-air establishment. So should social distancing and interior dining mandates return, this eegee’s will be prepared. 

On top of the open door design, there are a number of covered picnic tables on the exterior, so if you want to walk right into the restaurant, order your food, and sit down, either in the open-air interior or outside, you’ll be able to do that. 

Thanks to its location right off the Santa Cruz River Bikeway, there will be ample space to park your bicycle. Because after all, following a long bike ride sometimes nothing sounds better than stopping off for a frozen eegee’s treat. 

The entire men will remain intact, so you can still order all your favorites from this new-look destination. Additionally, if you are only thirsty and don’t want to order some of the award-winning french fries, you can pull up into the eegee’s drink-only drive-through. 

The new location just opened up on May 25, so if you find yourself near the Landing Center, you won’t have to travel far to order from the staple Tucson fast food joint. This new look is also an experiment for the company. They want to see how patrons not only take the design but how the open-air feature works. 

During COVID, most businesses were caught off guard and were left scrambling to find ways to provide eating opportunities for patrons. Restaurants with outdoor patios and open-air designs were able to open up and return to partial capacity far sooner than those with only interior dining. And many restaurants started to look for ways to increase their dining room footage.

Restaurants with play places and other items for children gutted these areas and converting them into more table space. So, chances are, not only will eegee’s be monitoring the new design but other restaurants as well. Because if this new building design works, don’t be surprised to see other restaurants following with a similar design in the near future. It’s just one of the many ways COVID will change the way we eat at restaurants, and the way owners design their buildings to future-proof against future pandemics. 

If you are interested in a possible position the best way to apply is to stop by the new location in person and fill out an application.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Greyson F

Greyson F

Tucson, AZ
1K+
Followers
110
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

 https://greysonferguson.substack.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Food & Drinks
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Restaurants
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Design#Food Drink#Restaurant Chains#Chain Restaurants#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Chains#French#Covid#Drive#Open Air Designs#Serving Customers#Ample Space#Patrons#Outdoor Patios#Turquoise Colors#Covered Picnic Tables#Landing Center#Eating Opportunities#Approach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Longtime Tucson Restaurant Closing

Grab Casa Sanchez food one last time.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez/Unsplash. There have been a number of favorite restaurants that just haven’t made it through this past year and the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants, in general, run very thin margins, depending on a steady flow of customers to meet payroll needs. Due to the extensive forced shutdowns, many restaurants were not able to withstand the financial impact and, in the end, either closed their doors or never re-opened.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Mardi Gras Crawfish Festival Coming to Tucson

Whether you hail from the deep South or you just occasionally crave a low country boil, you’ve probably discovered there aren’t many options available here in Tucson. The city itself is fantastic for food lovers of Southwestern and Mexican offerings, but for traditional Southern food, outside of BBQ, there aren’t many options.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Downtown Fan-Favorite Restaurant Back Open!

It's always time for Mexican food.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. It can be a struggle when favorite restaurants close shop. While life goes on without those tastes and flavors, there’s just something missing. For much of this past year, most of Tucson had to deal without a favorite restaurant. These restaurants have slowly reopened, and now, with summer fast approaching, one of downtown’s favorite restaurants has finally reopened its doors, and with new flavors to share with guests.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

New Burger Joint Coming to Tucson

Grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. A new burger joint is coming to 4th Avenue here in Tucson, and it’s coming from a familiar face. Lindy’s on 4th has been a downtown staple now for several years, and while Lindon Reilly started the burger joint and helped, in many ways, make it what it is today, he no longer has anything to do with the restaurant.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Enjoy a Trivia Pub Crawl with $10,000 in Prizes

With restaurants and bars throughout greater Tucson returning to, at least for the time being, normal, now is the perfect time to take advantage of your favorite establishments. There isn’t a food or drink establishment around town that wouldn’t appreciate your business, but why not have a little fun while you’re at it? When was the last time you went out for trivia night? Or when did you last indulge in a pub crawl? Well, with the upcoming Suit Up Trivia Pub Crawl you can take part in both. Better yet, you can even win your share of over $10,000 in prizes while you’re at it.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Donate Blood, Get Free Beer!

Would you like a beer with your donation?Nguyen Hiep/Unsplash. Throughout the United States, it is important to donate blood. Hospitals and medical facilities around the country rely on donations of all blood types from people just like you. The same is true in the city of Tucson. However, for varying reasons, hospitals here in metro Tucson are often running low on the life-giving (and saving) donation.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

To-Go Cocktails Now Legal in Tucson

Over this past year, both local and state governments have made special exceptions and tweaked old laws to help out the food and drink industry. Because for the majority of 2020 restaurants were not allowed to provide in-person dining, and even when patio and interior dining became an option restaurants were not allowed past minimum capacity. However, in order to help with the significant loss of this revenue one particular emergency law that went into effect was a “to-go” cocktail law. This law made it possible for establishments, especially bars without any food menu, to sell cocktails to patrons in sealed containers.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Beloved Tucson Restaurant Opening Second Location in Oro Valley

If you live in Oro Valley you have seen a recent boom in restaurants opening up shop here. As the northern suburb of Tucson continues to grow and take on its own identity, more and more restaurants with flagships in Tucson have started opening up secondary locations to help serve residents who might be moving out to Oro Valley for the space, the higher rents of downtown Tucson, or for other reasons altogether.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Popular Brewery Opening Downtown Taproom

Pull up a chair and grab a beerMeritt Thomas/Unsplash. A popular brewery is making the trek to downtown Tucson and you’ll soon be able to enjoy one of their beers in one of the most picturesque buildings in all of downtown.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

New Water and Dog Parks Set to Open in Tucson!

This good boy is excited for the new dog parkMarliese Streefland/Unsplash. There are times where you want to take the kids outside, but you just don’t know what to do with them. Sometimes doing the same activities outside just doesn’t work, and yet you want to do what you can to help them get exercise while having fun at the same time. Here in Tucson, doing that is about to get a little bit easier.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Art in the wild: Outdoor works liven Tucson streets

Tucson enjoys a good mural. We do. Whether it is humpback whales floating along a Southwestern skyline, black-and-white skeletons in cowboy attire, or faces filled with wonder painted in hypnotic purples, yellows and aqua blues, they brighten our day and are a welcome addition to walls across the city. We...
Scottsdale, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Tucson & Scottsdale Named Top Vacation Destinations for Digital Nomads

More people than ever before are working remote due to Covid-19, which has allowed some to take extended trips away from home. While remote work has become increasingly popular, not all Internet access and speeds are equal, and can vary widely depending on location. In fact, one report estimates that nearly 163 million Americans aren’t using the Internet at broadband speeds (or 25 Mbps, as defined by the Federal Communications Commission), which is the bare minimum needed to effectively work remote.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Enjoy Soul Food, Drinks, and Support Black-Owned Businesses

Tucson is a vibrant community with people hailing from all walks of life. It is what helps make greater Tucson such an exceptional place to live. Chances are, you have a handful of favorite restaurants and shops you like to attend, some of which are likely owned by people from other cultures or have come to the United States from other countries. It is often more difficult for certain individuals to get their businesses off the ground and running for various reasons. Ranging from high insurance rates due to the location in town or their inability to secure business loans because they don’t have an extensive and favorable credit report, there are many here in Tucson who have to jump through a few more hoops in order to open up shop.
Tucson, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Barrio Queen to open first Tucson location at Two Oracle in Oro Valley

“When we first started planning how to revitalize and re-energize Two Oracle, we hoped an exciting new to Tucson restaurant concept like Barrio Queen would want to be here,” said Melissa Lal, President of Larsen Baker. “We know their core focus is creating a flawless dining experience, authentic southern Mexican cuisine, and beautiful restaurant interiors inspired by the art of Dia de los Muertos. We think Barrio Queen will be the perfect addition to Oro Valley.”
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Ceviche Food Festival Here in Tucson!

To many, Peru is the site of Machu Picchu, the Incas, and a laundry list of bucket list spots to visit. However, what many don’t realize is Peru is very much the culinary capital of South America. While many of the food styles have not made their way to the United States, there is one particular kind of food that has: ceviche.