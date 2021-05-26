Cancel
Akron, OH

Akron's Mayor and Council President strengthen auditor role to ensure effective police oversight

James Stephens
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdzuJ_0aBT4Iq000
Akron's Mayor Daniel HorriganTim Evanson/Flickr

Akron's Mayor Dan Horrigan and Council President Margo Sommerville have announced immediate enhancements to the role of Independent Police Auditor in the city.

The enhancements include concurrent access to body camera video, internal records and information during police inquiries involving the use of force or community grievances, the ability to provide input to APD on a daily basis during these ongoing investigations, a more transparent reporting process, and full-time administrative support.

“These immediate changes will improve communication between the Auditor and the Police Department and provide even greater transparency for the community. Now, the Police Auditor will have essential, concurrent access to information while investigations are ongoing, not just after an investigation is complete,” said Mayor Horrigan in a press release.

These legislative changes come as the City Council awaits long-term recommendations for police oversight from the Racial Justice and Social Equity Taskforce (RESJ Taskforce), which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

Last year, the Reimagining Public Safety working groups of the Akron City Council discussed the role of the Independent Police Auditor and made suggestions for improving the position's effectiveness. Some of those guidelines have been gradually adopted, while the remainder is being reviewed by the RESJ Taskforce's Criminal Justice subcommittee.

The Independent Police Auditor aims to track and audit Akron Police Department (APD) complaint and use of force investigations to ensure that they are comprehensive, impartial, and equitable. The auditor is also expected to make policy recommendations to strengthen and develop APD policies and procedures while also being a secondary avenue for citizens to file a civil lawsuit against Akron police officers.

Citizens who wish to file a complaint against an Akron Police officer can do so directly with the Akron Police Department or via the Independent Police Auditor, Phil Young. Auditor Young can be contacted by phone at (330) 375-2705 or by email at policeauditor@akronohio.gov.

