Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Beachgoers are warned to watch out for deadly riptide this Memorial Day weekend

Posted by 
Evie M.
Evie M.
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vod3k_0aBG8mGF00
Creative Commons/Scott Smith

It's almost Memorial Day weekend and that means locals and visitors to Virginia Beach are already flocking to the beach. However, a recent storm over the Atlantic has lifeguards and Virginia Beach officials on edge. A high-risk warning for rip currents has been issued all over the Virginia and North Carolinia coasts. And already there are many incidents sprouting up at various beaches in Hampton Roads.

On Sunday alone, seventy-five people were reportedly rescued from the water after getting caught in the riptides. Chief Tom Gill of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service told reporters that for May, it was an "unusually busy" weekend and that last year 260 people were saved in the summer alone.

It was even reported today a 71-year-old Northern Virginia man named Dennis Kane nearly drowned as he was carried away by the tide while trying to spread his daughter's ashes at sea along the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When the biodegradable urn didn't sink and Dennis waded into the waer to assist it, the current was too strong.

Adam Zboyovski was the heroic man who saved Kane's life and is in charge of administering beach rentals at the Corolla Light resort beach. When Adam reached Kane after finding a surfboard and paddling out to him, Adam said the poor man was in a "Deadman's float".

"You see that red flag, just go talk to the lifeguard," Chief Gil advises anyone who is hoping to flock to the beach this weekend. “Find out what the restrictions are. Find out what you should be doing to keep yourself safe. The other thing we’re seeing already, and we saw a number of them last year, is some serious spinal injuries.”

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, professoinals advice you stay calm and float above the water so you can be seen by a lifeguard. When the current grows weaker, swim parallel until you reach the shore but do not try to swim against the current.

Are you planning on going to the Virginia Beach oceanfront this weekend? If so, please stay safe!

https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/vb-lifeguards-save-over-75-people-sunday-as-strong-rip-currents-impact-virginia-nc-coasts/

https://wtop.com/virginia/2021/05/lifeguards-pull-dozens-from-rip-currents-in-virginia-beach/

"Virginia Beach Pier" by Scott Smith (SRisonS) is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/dangerous-rip-current-conditions-in-north-carolina-virginia-beach/ar-AAKiojY?ocid=uxbndlbing

Evie M.

Evie M.

Virginia Beach, VA
2K+
Followers
125
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

"Reader beware, you're in for a scare!--R.L. Stine"

 https://www.instagram.com/eviemwrites/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
City
Virginia Beach, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Hampton Roads#Virginia Beach Oceanfront#Riptides#Storm#Rip Currents#Northern Virginia#Creative Commons#Corolla Light#Virginia Beach Pier#Virginia Beach Officials#Beaches#Beach Rentals#Flock#Man#Chief Tom Gill#Daughter#Seventy Five People#Edge#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Environment
Related
Stockton, CAPosted by
Evie M.

Would you drive down the potentially haunted East Eight Mile Road in Stockton, CA?

I love Stockton. I was born here and spent a good chunk of my childhood there until moving to the sleepy town of Atwater. If you're looking for a pre-pandemic vacation or are thinking of moving, many places in Stockton are not only wonderful to call home but visit. And though a relatively quiet and pleasant town for a good-sized population (781,462 currently), Stockton is not exempt from ghost stories, however.
Mariposa, CAPosted by
Evie M.

Are you brave enough to stay at the extra creep Yosemite View Lodge?

If you've never visted Yosemite, I envy you. The first time you go is an amazing experience. Growing up in Atwater, CA a few hours drive away from one of the most stunning national parks in the country, my punch card is full. However, even with all my experience, I didn't realize Yosemite's View Lodge is considered one of the most haunted places in the state.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Evie M.

Is the fast food chain "Cook Out" really as good as the hype?

Since moving to Virginia, I've heard a lot about the restaurant chain "Cook Out." If you have no idea what this restaurant is, it is a popular fast-food chain established in North Carolina in 1989. As of March of 2021, there will be over 290 locations in ten different states. They feature Carolina barbecue, hamburgers, hot dogs, and a pretty hefty shake menu.
Merced, CAPosted by
Evie M.

Are You Brave Enough to Visit the Cursed Ghost Town of Bodie?

If you've ever been to Bodie, the small ghost town in Mono County, CA along the Sierra Nevada mountain range, you will know how fascinating of a blast from the past it is. But did you also know there was a local curse? When I visited as a kid, I had no idea. But I wish I did because the story is a doozy.
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Weather Forecast For Virginia Beach

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Virginia Beach: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Virginia StateOnlyInYourState

An Underrated Virginia State Park, Occoneechee State Park Is A Lakefront Adventure Waiting To Happen

How many of Virginia’s state parks have you visited? There are so many incredible options to choose from, no matter the region you’re visiting. Some, like Grayson Highlands State Park, are famous for their epic mountain views. Yet for every popular state park, there are a few that are relatively lesser-known and no less remarkable. Today’s destination certainly qualifies. Occoneechee State Park, located near Clarksville, is a lakefront destination with endless activities and amenities. Whether you’re looking for waterfront camping, quality time on the water, or some one-of-a-kind nature trails, you’ll be glad you paid a visit to this lovely park.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach teen who died in Outer Banks bridge accident identified

A teenager who died Saturday after the Jeep he was driving flipped and caught fire on an Outer Banks bridge has been identified as a student at Virginia Beach’s First Colonial High School. Conner McGrevy, 17, was a junior at the school, said Sondra Woodward, a spokeswoman for the city’s schools division. McGrevy also worked part-time at a local warehouse for Conte’s Bike Shop, where he ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power to transform | Bruce Thompson, Gold Key - PHR

Bruce Thompson has the power to stop traffic — literally. The Virginia Beach developer, who has built some of the most recognizable hotels in Hampton Roads, was able to permanently close one of the Oceanfront’s main thoroughfares in late 2020. City leaders shut down a curved section of Atlantic Avenue to create a motor court for Thompson’s Marriot hotel and to establish a unified campus for ...
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Make your way to Virginia Beach this summer

With its unique location where the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean meet, Virginia Beach offers a choose-your-own-adventure vacation. Whatever you want, you’ll find it in Virginia Beach. The estuary is calm and low-key, with a locals’ vibe, while the halcyon waters of Sandbridge are filled with natural splendor for outdoor enthusiasts. The oceanfront is the pinnacle of it all, with activity à la Southern California’s famous stretches of sand. But that’s not surprising, considering the town (named the safest large city in the U.S. in 2020) is considered the birthplace of East Coast surfing. Should you feel inclined to step away from the shore, there’s a creative district, breweries, and shopping.