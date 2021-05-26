Five Places Worth Visiting in Rhode Island

Rhode Island is known for being the smallest state in the US. It is surrounded by stunning waters and it’s no surprise that it was nicknamed the ‘Ocean State’. From the miles and miles of white sands to the glorious mansions scattered around, you’re going to be impressed. But don’t be doubtful. This state might be small, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for with impressive historic scenes, great architecture and vibrant culture in its towns and villages. Whatever your interests are, one thing is sure Rhode Island is always a good destination.

Image from Pinterest by Gray Malin

Newport

Newport Cliff. Image from Pinterest by Earth Below Girl

Considering the beautiful views the shoreline of Newport has to offer, it’s no surprise that it’s called the ‘sailing capital of the world’. If you came down here for the ‘water activities’, then you should visit the Newport Aquatic Centre. There are options to hire paddle boats, go kayaking, and swim or surf as well. The Newport Cliff Walk is a good place to start when taking a tour of this city. You can hardly run out of things to do in Newport with places like the Newport Art Museum, Fort Adams, Ocean Drive, Int’l Tennis Hall of Fame and several local wineries and breweries to try out.

Providence

Providence Performing Arts Center. Image from Pinterest by Andy Cutler

No place quite manages to combine small town charm with state capital sophistication like Providence. And that’s a big plus. If you love architecture, then you will be happy here. Starting with the Rhode Island State Capitol, where you can get a guided tour, move on to Federal Hill and don’t forget to get entertained at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Check out Brown University, John Brown House, and Governor Henry Lippitt House if you want to be impressed. Just make sure you visit the Waterplace Park before you leave town.

Block Island

Great Salt Pond. Image from Pinterest by Richard Sherman

Well, when you’re in need of that intense private island vacation, think Block island. Here, in Block Island, it's all about wildlife with places like Abrams Animal Farm, Hodge Family Wildlife Preserve, National Wildlife Refuge and 1661 Farm and Gardens. Just the perfect spot for animal lovers. Now, if you want to take a dip in the water, look out for the Great Salt Pond, Rodman’s Hollow, Ballard Beach, and tons of others. Honestly, one thing Lock Island gives is options. Before you leave though, say a prayer or two at the Saint Andrew Roman Catholic Church or at least unwind with a game of tennis at the Ball O’Brien Park.

Bristol

Colt State Park. Image from Pinterest by Brian Pax

Situated along the state’s Atlantic Ocean coastline, Bristol is famous for its Independence Day festivities. So now you know where you need to be on the fourth of July. Colt State Park is the one place you don’t want to be found missing with your swimwear of course. Prepare to be wowed at the Herreshoff Marine Museum or the Musee Patamecanique or the Mosaic Arts Gallery. You should go to all three and then one more, Linden Place Mansion. Swing by Prudence Island Ferry for a nice evening ride and then have dinner in a local restaurant on Hope Street.

Coventry

Nathanael Greene Homestead. Image from Instagram by Frank_c_grace

When you think of the countryside, think of Coventry. For the book lovers, your first stop should be Coventry Public Library. Wine is always a good idea, so make sure you visit the Greenwich Cove Meadery or ShelaLara Vineyards and Winery, sip wine and enjoy a tour of the beautiful vineyard. If you are curious about guns or just want to let off some steam, go to the Midstate Gun Company or peek at history at the Nathanael Greene Homestead. Finish off your vacation with a relaxing massage at 360 Face Mind Body and you won’t regret it.