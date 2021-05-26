Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

Five Places Worth Visiting in Rhode Island

Posted by 
SDM News
SDM News
 13 days ago

Rhode Island is known for being the smallest state in the US. It is surrounded by stunning waters and it’s no surprise that it was nicknamed the ‘Ocean State’. From the miles and miles of white sands to the glorious mansions scattered around, you’re going to be impressed. But don’t be doubtful. This state might be small, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for with impressive historic scenes, great architecture and vibrant culture in its towns and villages. Whatever your interests are, one thing is sure Rhode Island is always a good destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbuSc_0aBFK39300

Image from Pinterest by Gray Malin

Newport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efxZw_0aBFK39300

Newport Cliff. Image from Pinterest by Earth Below Girl

Considering the beautiful views the shoreline of Newport has to offer, it’s no surprise that it’s called the ‘sailing capital of the world’. If you came down here for the ‘water activities’, then you should visit the Newport Aquatic Centre. There are options to hire paddle boats, go kayaking, and swim or surf as well. The Newport Cliff Walk is a good place to start when taking a tour of this city. You can hardly run out of things to do in Newport with places like the Newport Art Museum, Fort Adams, Ocean Drive, Int’l Tennis Hall of Fame and several local wineries and breweries to try out.

Providence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzM31_0aBFK39300

Providence Performing Arts Center. Image from Pinterest by Andy Cutler

No place quite manages to combine small town charm with state capital sophistication like Providence. And that’s a big plus. If you love architecture, then you will be happy here. Starting with the Rhode Island State Capitol, where you can get a guided tour, move on to Federal Hill and don’t forget to get entertained at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Check out Brown University, John Brown House, and Governor Henry Lippitt House if you want to be impressed. Just make sure you visit the Waterplace Park before you leave town.

Block Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLeiy_0aBFK39300

Great Salt Pond. Image from Pinterest by Richard Sherman

Well, when you’re in need of that intense private island vacation, think Block island. Here, in Block Island, it's all about wildlife with places like Abrams Animal Farm, Hodge Family Wildlife Preserve, National Wildlife Refuge and 1661 Farm and Gardens. Just the perfect spot for animal lovers. Now, if you want to take a dip in the water, look out for the Great Salt Pond, Rodman’s Hollow, Ballard Beach, and tons of others. Honestly, one thing Lock Island gives is options. Before you leave though, say a prayer or two at the Saint Andrew Roman Catholic Church or at least unwind with a game of tennis at the Ball O’Brien Park.

Bristol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8VvU_0aBFK39300

Colt State Park. Image from Pinterest by Brian Pax

Situated along the state’s Atlantic Ocean coastline, Bristol is famous for its Independence Day festivities. So now you know where you need to be on the fourth of July. Colt State Park is the one place you don’t want to be found missing with your swimwear of course. Prepare to be wowed at the Herreshoff Marine Museum or the Musee Patamecanique or the Mosaic Arts Gallery. You should go to all three and then one more, Linden Place Mansion. Swing by Prudence Island Ferry for a nice evening ride and then have dinner in a local restaurant on Hope Street.

Coventry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkOzH_0aBFK39300

Nathanael Greene Homestead. Image from Instagram by Frank_c_grace

When you think of the countryside, think of Coventry. For the book lovers, your first stop should be Coventry Public Library. Wine is always a good idea, so make sure you visit the Greenwich Cove Meadery or ShelaLara Vineyards and Winery, sip wine and enjoy a tour of the beautiful vineyard. If you are curious about guns or just want to let off some steam, go to the Midstate Gun Company or peek at history at the Nathanael Greene Homestead. Finish off your vacation with a relaxing massage at 360 Face Mind Body and you won’t regret it.

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
SDM News

SDM News

Houston, TX
720
Followers
86
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you aware of all that's going on around you. Stay Safe and Stay Healthy.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
City
Bristol, RI
Newport, RI
Lifestyle
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Island#Mansions#Island Boats#Ocean Drive#Wildlife#Wine Lovers#The Newport Cliff Walk#The Newport Art Museum#Pinterest#Federal Hill#Brown University#Abrams Animal Farm#Colt State Park#The Mosaic Arts Gallery#Coventry Public Library#Shelalara Vineyards#The Midstate Gun Company#Ocean State#Bristol Colt State#Tennis Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
News Break
Instagram
Related
Posted by
SDM News

What to expect at Niagara Falls state park, New York

Flowing down a cliff with graceful sounds, rapidly flowing with silver highlights and nothing but tranquility in its surroundings is Niagara Falls at New York. Niagara Falls State Park at Niagara Falls in Niagara County, New York with several recreational programs and breathtaking views is recognized by many as the oldest state park in the United States containing various falls such as American Falls, The Bridal Falls and a portion of the Horseshoe Falls popularly known as Canadian Falls.
Chicago, ILPosted by
SDM News

Chicago Great Lake Jumper Nearing a 365 days Streak

Dan O'Conor had no special idea or divine plan when he rode his bike from his apartment in Lincoln Square to the lakefront June 13 last year and dived into Lake Michigan. He did not anticipate he would become the Great Lake Jumper, the insane person who would go on diving into the lake each and every day for a year, regardless of the conditions, using this to draw attention to the situation of artists and event venues affected by the COVID lockdown.
Vermont StatePosted by
SDM News

Five Great Places to Visit in Vermont

When you hear Vermont, quite the first thing that comes to mind is mountain air. With Massachusetts to its south, New Hampshire to the east, New York to the west and Quebec, Canada to the North, Vermont is famous for its beautiful small towns, ski resorts and back-country roads. The Green Mountain State as it is also known is famous for its production of maple syrup. Vermont is not only a place but a state of mind that is part myth and part reality, as it is crammed with so much history and mystique that other states can only envy. And one thing is for sure, you’ll be back here.
Colorado StatePosted by
SDM News

The Fascinating Summit in Colorado

The sight of the rising sun arousing from beneath a hill and adored from the core is definitely a sight worth seeing every day. Shining in eternal fascination and highlighting the view of a starlit sky, the highest summit of the southern front range of Rocky Mountains in the United States, nineteen kilometer west of downtown Colorado Springs is Pikes Peak Mountain at Pikes Peak, 80809, Colorado Springs,Colorado.
New York City, NYPosted by
SDM News

Five Awesome Parks in New York

New York is popularly known as a jungle, a world that never stops. It’s known as a big city but as big as it is, it is also home to a lot of green spaces. New York has approximately 1,700 scattered around the five boroughs.
Nevada StatePosted by
SDM News

The Best Beach In Nevada

Majestically set in between California and Nevada borders is a destination you definitely want to tick off your bucket list. Described as the crown jewel of Lake Tahoe beaches, Sand Harbor State Park with a stellar reputation never seems to disappoint and delivers unique qualities to its visitors.
Jamestown, RIprovidencejournal.com

Jamestown's Beavertail Lighthouse can be had for free. Here's how.

If you've ever thought of owning a lighthouse now is your chance and it can be had for free. The U.S. General Services Administration announced Thursday that a Notice of Availability for the Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown was issued on May 7 due to the lighthouse being determined as excess to the needs of the United States Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

(Updated) Visitors From These 19 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 19 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.
Narragansett, RIWesterly Sun

Rhode Island opens two state beaches in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island opened some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Cranston, RIGoLocalProv

VIDEO: A Prom-Perfect Proposal in Rhode Island

It was a prom proposal worthy of a social media post. After the annual rite of passage for high school students was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cranston East Senior Dylan Needham made sure he was not going to miss out in 2021. Needham was captured on...
Narragansett, RIMiddletown Press

Rhode Island opens 2 state beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Providence, RIUS News and World Report

Rhode Island to Study Ways to Boost Minority-Owned Business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Westerly, RIBlock Island Times

RIAC has Block Island in its sights, once again

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation is planning to impose a costly airport parking program at the Block Island and Westerly State Airports with no notice to the flying public as is required by RI State law. The parking program will include signage that will instruct anyone driving their vehicle onto State Airport property that they are entering a “Parking for Fee” zone and that they must download the “Passport Parking” application on their smart phone. The application will ask the new user to identify their vehicle, provide a credit card number, and to declare how long they intend to park on airport property. The web-based application will charge your credit card and then monitor your location to determine when the vehicle departs airport property. At the end of the paid period, if the car has not moved, the application will notify the user that an additional fee is required. Fees proposed are $10 a day with the first couple of hours gratis. The parking application web site describes 21st century enforcement measures that include “The Barnacle” a plastic sun-shield shaped device that the airport authority can affix to your windshield with a suction pressure that can only be released when the vehicle owner uses the parking application to pay the past due parking charges. Once these are paid, the application gives the vehicle owner a “release code,” which when entered into the embedded Barnacle keypad, releases the suction pressure so the device can be removed. The user is then requested to place the device in the “Barnacle Receptacle” box near the airport parking lot entrance.
Warwick, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee and Rhode Island Shellfishermen’s Association kick off 5th Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week

Governor Dan McKee joined Mayor Frank Picozzi, Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit, and commercial quahoggers from the Rhode Island Shellfishermen’s Association to kick off the 5th Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week, which runs May 17 to May 23, shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hardworking men and women who harvest them, and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. As part of the week, participating restaurants and markets will feature quahog-inspired menu items and deals.
Personal Financeprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Shaer: TCI is wrong for Rhode Island

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.
Exeter, RIWesterly Sun

Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange

The Rhode Island State Grange held a Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange recently which included contests from the director of agriculture. Pictured are some members of the Moosup Valley Jr. Grange with their contest submissions and ribbons. Shown are Jessica and Madison Sherman, Annette Hartley, Tristan, Kendall and Scarlett Guotacco, and Hailey Fish. Member Brooke Houle is missing from the photo. For information about the grange, call Joyce Bastien at 401-295-9788.
New York City, NYPosted by
SDM News

Five Great Places to Visit in New York City

Tourism is a keen method to spend a merited excursion. One will possess energy for self-care, take fun pictures for the gram and find out about the historical significance of vacation spots across the picked location. The most visited travel destination in the United States of America (USA) is New York City.