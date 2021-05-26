Is the fast food chain "Cook Out" really as good as the hype?

photo taken by author.

Since moving to Virginia, I've heard a lot about the restaurant chain "Cook Out." If you have no idea what this restaurant is, it is a popular fast-food chain established in North Carolina in 1989. As of March of 2021, there will be over 290 locations in ten different states. They feature Carolina barbecue, hamburgers, hot dogs, and a pretty hefty shake menu.

As a Californian who lived around the corner from In N' Out Burger, I like to think I knew a tasty fast-food burger when I taste one. I was stunned to hear from more than just Virginians but some people from North Carolina that it was genuinely the best fast food in the South. Even USA Today thought it was one of the best regional chains in America. I am also horrified to see In N' Out Burger ranked eight on this list---right behind Cook Out.

So, I needed to do a taste test. There are two Cookouts in Virginia Beach. One on Indian River Road (5670 Indian River Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464) and one on General Booth Blvd. ( 1634 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454). I happened to go to the one on General Booth Blvd.

There was a line but not much of one, and I appreciated the extra lane, though I do think the employee on the speaker thought I was a little crazy as I stumbled over the menu as if I'd never seen a burger menu before. I asked for the most popular items---a bacon cheeseburger and a Cheerwine Shake. They do offer a wide range of sides as well, and you get two in a combo. They gave me cheese curds and a corn dog that went untouched until I arrived home, and the family got to it. I mention this because the burger is a good size, and if you're like me and never tried Cook Out and aren't too hungry, save your money and get the burger and the shake by itself.

I'll tell you what, it smelled good. It was a decent meal, too. The Cheerwine shake was interesting, but I'm going to be honest with you if there's a restaurant closer by head to that one. It's not the best. Although they did give me two extra chicken wraps for some reason which was a bonus. I'm sorry, Virginians. I hope that helped somebody who's looking for a quick dinner, though.

What are your thoughts about Cook Out? Are there other restaurants you recommend?

