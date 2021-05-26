Cancel
Menomonee Falls, WI

Fun Things in and near Menomonee Falls this Saturday, May 29th

Kristen Winiarski
(Sharefaith/pexels.com)

Happy Memorial Day Weekend, Menomonee Falls residents! It is a great weekend to get out and about at some events in and near Menomonee Falls on Saturday. Check out what’s going in and around the area!

  • 2021 Memorial Fest in Downtown Menomonee Falls

Right downtown in Menomonee Falls, there will be Memorial Fest happening this Saturday. From 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., there will be Operation Finally Home 5K going on. There will be a Veterans Memorial Tribute at 10 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can check out the car show at Village Park. At 10:45 a.m. is the procession from Village Park to the Opening ceremony happening on the Main Stage at 11 a.m. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., check out AOK at the Village Park Amphitheater. The Mazzarati wil be on the Appleton Ave Stage from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Caught in the Act will be on the Main Stage from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sorry We’re Open will be at Mill Pond from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids Fest will also be happening from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Village Park. You can check out the Art Show from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the vendor marketplace on Main Street from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can see the Nancy Dianne Studio of Dance perform from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. and then B. Inspired to Dance from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., both at the Village Park Amphitheater. Breaking Cadence will be at the Appleton Ave Stage from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can also check out Trapper Schoepp on the Homegrown Stage from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Lucky Duck Derby Race is happening at Mill Pond at 3 p.m. Finishing up the day, you can check out Vinyl Road on the Main Stage from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Throwback Stereo on the Appleton Ave Stage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., JR and the Strangers on the Homegrown Stage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and The Playlist on the Main Stage from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be a full day here in Menomonee Falls!

  • Saturday Beer Garden at Old Falls Village

Check out this free event hosted by Old Falls Village Historical Society going on this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be live music, activities for kids and delicious food. All of the proceeds go to support the Menomonee Fall Historical Society.

  • Falls Memorial Fest Car Show at Village Park in Menomonee Falls

Check out this event at Village Park in Menomonee Falls! There will be a fun car show going on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be set up near the renovated park, which is open for the first time during Falls Memorial Fest. There is a $25 entry fee, which includes a commemorative t-shirt.

  • Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park in Milwaukee

There will be a fun Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park in Milwaukee on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. This event is being put on by the Pass Me A Pint tour. Bring family and friends and enjoy local brewers from Sprecher. There will also be snacks such as polish sausage, brats and pretzels as well as empanadas from Triciclu Peru. Plastic cups for beverages will be provided. The proceeds from this event go to support local parks. You can pay with cash or a credit card. Due to the WI mask ordinance, you need to wear a mask when ordering food/drinks or interacting with event staff.

There is so much to do in and near Menomonee Falls this Saturday! Have a great day!

