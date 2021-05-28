newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marketing

How to Create a Product Explainer Video that Communicates Value

Posted by 
Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
 1 day ago

If you’ve launched a new product in the market and are looking for an interesting way to promote it, an explainer video could be the solution.

Explainer videos are short clips that introduce and explain your product or service to the audience. They help convey meaningful information quickly and are a great way to engage potential customers and get them in your marketing funnel.

You can share this video on YouTube, your website, social media, or even in your newsletter. It holds massive potential to educate and convert prospects into customers.

In this article, we’ll give you tips on creating a product explainer video that communicates value and positions your product appropriately.

How to create an effective product explainer video

Explainer videos are an extremely effective marketing tool that help familiarize the audience with your product. Moreover, they can make a significant difference when it comes to the number of conversions.

Let’s see how you can begin creating one.

1. Create a storyboard

A storyboard is a visual representation of how your video will unfold. It’s a space where you can share your vision and communicate how you want your video to look and feel.

It helps your production team understand your ideas better, reducing the chances of miscommunication and unnecessary production costs.

To make your storyboard, start by brainstorming the message and goal of your video.

Think about questions like:

  • Who is your target audience?
  • What are their pain points?
  • How does your product solve the problem?
  • What style will your explainer video be?
  • Will it be a live-action or an animated or whiteboard video?

Doing market research will also help you understand what kind of videos your competitors are creating, and how your audience is interacting with them.

After you’ve considered these details, start creating illustrations and images with their correct sequence. You can make your storyboard using online tools or even sketch it by hand.

2. Write a killer script

Keeping the visual aspect aside, a video script is the most crucial element of an explainer video and also the most demanding. It determines not only the length but also the effectiveness of your video.

Most explainer videos scripts follow the format of:

  1. Presenting the audience’s problem
  2. Introducing your product as the solution
  3. Explaining how the product will benefit them
  4. Ending with a call to action

But instead of simply relaying this information, communicate to your audience through a convincing story, as Jostle has done.

A story like this will hook the audience and make them watch till they take the desired action at the end of the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410MQU_0a8x2MJA00

Image Source

While drafting your script, keep these points in mind:

  • Start strong—you can engage your audience by addressing their pain points right away.
  • Create a convincing story keeping in mind your audience’s needs.
  • Speak your audience’s language and use short sentences. Don’t use technical terms they won’t understand.
  • Take inspiration from your blog to mold, and repurpose it in your video.
  • Share information in an easy-to-understand manner.
  • Address your viewers directly by using “you” or “your.”
  • Use words that reflect the tone and voice of your brand. Most explainer videos opt for a conversational tone.
  • Keep it short and straightforward. It should ideally be no more than 150 words, which equals one minute.

3. Keep the visuals simple yet impactful

Choose visuals—either digital or hand-drawn that support your script. They’ll attract the audience and will help build and maintain interest in your video.

However, you don’t necessarily need fancy visuals to get their attention. Explainer videos with simple visuals can also be effective. The key is to ensure that the visuals depict the story properly and convey the intended message.

This video by Headspace is an excellent example of the same. They’ve used simple visuals that accurately depict every part of the text. The color scheme is also visually pleasing and further attracts viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4axExp_0a8x2MJA00

Image Source

4. Focus on product benefits and usage results

Your explainer video should throw light on the benefits of your product rather than its features. Customers are more curious to know how your product will benefit them instead of the various features you offer.

So, tap into their emotions, understand their pain points, and show them how your product will meet their needs and make their lives easier. This will also help them retain information and remember your product.

Moreover, when customers have no previous knowledge of your product, the best way to keep them engaged is to tell them about its benefits.

This video by Mint is an excellent example of how you can showcase your product’s benefits. They begin by touching upon a significant pain point—managing finances—and then give viewers a glimpse of how their product can help simplify the users’ lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2n89_0a8x2MJA00

Image Source

5. Keep the video brief and straightforward

Your product explainer video is only meant to be an overview, so keep it short and crisp. It should ideally be 60-90 seconds.

The longer your video is, the less likely people are to watch it.

Here’s how you can make the video brief but effective:

  • Don’t take time building up to the main point. Keep the video straightforward.
  • Convey the most crucial information in the first 30 seconds. Attention span drops considerably at this time and keeps falling after that.
  • Focus on only one or two key messages. The more information you give, the more difficult it will be for the audiences to retain it.

Here’s a simple breakdown for your explainer video:

  1. Address the problem (up to 20 seconds)
  2. Present the solution or value proposition (5-10 seconds)
  3. Explain your product’s benefits (25-30 seconds)
  4. Call-to-Action (10 seconds)

In this video, Unroll. Me explains a common problem, proposes its application as the solution, and shows its benefits, all within 30 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487fHg_0a8x2MJA00

Image Source

Conclusion

Explainer videos are an excellent way to educate the audience about your product and market it to boost sales. Once you’re done editing the video, you can also create a distribution strategy to share it across platforms for better reach and traffic.

Ideally, you should create an explainer video for every product, eventually maintaining a video library so it helps the audience understand your products better before making a purchase,

People are attracted to visuals, and with a video having a compelling narration, you can take them on a journey they’ll be unlikely to forget.

Follow these tips to make a great product explainer video that attracts, informs, engages, and converts viewers.

--

Adela Belin is an independent content strategist and marketer with a love for the written word. Find her on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Andre Oentoro

Andre Oentoro

13
Followers
55
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps business increase conversion rates, close more sales and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order). Twitter: @breadnbeyond Email: andre@breadnbeyond.com LinkedIn: Andre Oentoro

 https://breadnbeyond.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storyboard#Headspace#Content Marketing#Product Marketing#Online Marketing#Visual Platforms#Content Online#Mint#Explainer Videos#Impactful Choose Visuals#Online Tools#Tool#Effective Marketing#Call To Action#Share Information#Meaningful Information#Technical Terms#Clips#Fancy Visuals#Image Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Marketing
Related
MarketingPosted by
Andre Oentoro

What Do You Need To Know About Product Marketing Videos

Source: https://www.trychameleon.com/blog/product-marketing-videos#the-future-of-product-marketing-videos. Video marketing is one of the most effective ways to showcase your product’s value, connect with a broad range of potential customers, and ultimately improve your revenue. The key to unlocking this incredible opportunity is knowing how to produce a captivating, informative video to do the talking for your business.
JobsPosted by
Andre Oentoro

Tips For an Engaging Recruitment Video

Dealing with a shortage of skilled workers is one of every companies’ biggest concerns, whether they’re a small company or a large corporation. In this video-first era, recruitment videos come as the elixir for every company that wants to be successful at attracting and hiring the best talents.
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

How To Create A System For Using Productivity Tools Effectively

Founder and CEO at Redbrick, the parent to a growing portfolio of digital companies, Tobyn is responsible for business strategy and growth. Productivity tools have become an increasingly popular way to streamline work. During the past year, they have also been vital in allowing many people to work together remotely. However, with so many different options to choose from, I think we’re coming dangerously close to overcorrecting. Research by App Annie found that installations of business and productivity apps increased 35% last year. And people are spending 30% more time in apps than they did in 2019.
InternetPosted by
Andre Oentoro

The Benefits of Blogging for Your Business

Marketing is an ever evolving area, and if you don’t adapt to the changing environment, you’ll end up left behind. What worked only a few years ago may prove ineffective today. However, blogging for your brand is one area that has lasted more than a decade and still gives great returns.
MarketsPosted by
Andre Oentoro

Best Link Building Strategies for 2021 from Industry Experts

The process of creating high-quality backlinks to a website solely for the purpose of increasing its online visibility is known as link building. It's a trend that's changed the way search engine optimization (SEO) works. Things were different before Google. Back then, search engines prioritized content when ranking websites. Google, on the other hand, has revolutionized online marketing and created more effective ways to improve website rankings. Analyzing the number of people linking to a particular page is one of these approaches, which is known as and referred to as building links.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

How To Craft Relevant Communications In The Age Of Metrics

VP of Technical Writing at the Shared Assessments Program, providing resources for the global risk management community. Messaging is changing across industries around the globe, often in response to a demand from stakeholders for greater accountability. You can use your opportunity as a marketer, outreach professional or lead staff communicator to spread a metric-based message that matters to your unique audience.
InternetPosted by
Andre Oentoro

How to Start Creating Videos in WordPress Blog

If content is king, then we can say that video is the crown jewel. This engaging content has quickly become a staple in savvy marketer’s marketing arsenal. The beauty of videos is that you can get your message across in a succinct and straightforward way.
InternetThrive Global

How to Create Personal Accountability with Blogging

We usually think of blogging as a free and easy way for anyone to share their thoughts and experiences online. Blogs became an outlet for one’s personal thoughts and knowledge. And soon, businesses realized that blogging was a powerful tool to help them grow online. Today, blogging allows individuals to share their expertise and it helps businesses grow by driving traffic to their websites.
Avatarbloomerang.co

Nonprofit Communications Plan: How-To Identify an Audience and Create an Avatar

Any experienced marketer would tell you that understanding one’s audience is key to success in communication. When creating a strategic communications plan, it is important to identify your goals for each particular communications effort. After you identify the goals and objectives of your communication efforts, you can identify an audience. Brainstorm different groups of people you hope to reach that can help you accomplish your organization’s objectives. Each goal may have several different audiences in which you want to communicate to.
Internetbizjournals

How to create a meaningful presence on social media with limited resources

President of Anvil Media, a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, social media & Amazon marketing. www.anvilmediainc.com. The first “social media” campaign I worked on in early 1998 involved creating and distributing “viral” videos featuring popular Hasbro toys. Back then, YouTube didn’t exist, and there was no easy way to share videos, so we just forwarded them as attachments in an email to “influencers.” Truly shoestring. Since then, social media has evolved significantly with platforms like TikTok and Clubhouse, yet many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are still struggling to consistently create and promote compelling content. This article provides six strategies and tactics for anyone with limited time and resources interested in creating a more visible and engaging presence in social media.
InternetGreenwichTime

3 Crucial Ways to Measure Social Media's Impact on Your Business

Social media offers a myriad of benefits to businesses big and small, and if you want to grow your business and brand today, you need to utilize its power. Great content can help build brand awareness, define your brand personality and push you to the forefront of your industry. There’s also great business potential. An estimated 420 billion people use social media actively, and 54 percent of those users are browsing to buy. There’s no doubt that social media should play a significant role in every company’s marketing strategy.
Internetcoloradopols.com

Steps For Integrating Social Networking In Your Marketing and advertising Strategies

The strength and potential supplied through newer social websites internet sites have however to get completely accepted. Social media is swiftly exchanging more mature strategies because the simplest and many favored option for hitting a central viewers and attracting traffic. Not any other marketing plans supply the range or exciting options. The below sentences will provide some advice about the basic principles and be useful for finding your personal two toes with this increasing world.
InternetHouston Chronicle

How to Increase Your Company’s Social Media Presence

Every modern business should have a digital marketing plan to ensure they don’t fall behind their competitors. A crucial element of this plan is increasing their social media presence so they can reach potential customers at the touch of a button. The ability to trade online 24/7, 365 days a...
Books & Literaturefictiontalk.com

How To Create The Perfect Bookstagram Account

To put it simply, a Bookstagram is an Instagram account dedicated to all things books and reading. They typically showcase content such as book reviews, author Q&As, and general literary discussions. Despite the misbelief that reading is falling out of fashion in recent years, there are many widely popular Bookstagram accounts that are helping people to rediscover their love of reading. In fact, thousands of Bookstagram posts are uploaded each day.