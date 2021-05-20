newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dr Mehmet Yildiz

A Simple Model To Understand A Marketing Funnel

Posted by 
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
 19 hours ago

A marketing funnel is not rocket science as it is perceived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycA8t_0a5TO8j100
Photo by Shengjun Shi on Unsplash

Are you tired of hearing the term “marketing funnel” and extremely confused?

If so, you are not alone. Many people feel like that.

If you are reading marketing and sales news, articles, and blogs, you most likely heard about a marketing or sales funnel. This is a buzzword in the marketing sector. And it prevails in digital marketing.

Ironically, the more you read, listen, and watch about it, the more you get confused. Some people make it so mysterious and complicated that you give up.

Like many of you, I’ve read hundreds of articles, blogs posts, listened to many podcasts, and watched several YouTube videos.

Until I practised it myself, all those resources did not make sense. They confused and discouraged me. Therefore, I want to make it as simple as possible by giving the big picture first then delving into details without causing confusion.

From my experience, a marketing funnel is a conceptual model to take your audience from start to end. See it as a mini journey in your business for each prospect. The beginning is the more significant part of the funnel, and the end is the smallest. You can visualize it as an upside-down iceberg. The larger part is at the top and the smaller part at the bottom.

When I started learning about marketing funnels in the early nineties, I developed a simple conceptual model. I called it the IIC method. It stands for Inform, Influence, Convince.

The Inform part represents the largest part of the funnel, the Influence part represents the middle, and the Convince part represents the narrowest section.

Let me elaborate on these points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEIBx_0a5TO8j100
Photo by Sergio Mena Ferreira on Unsplash

Inform

The Inform part is where your content takes place. As a writer, blogger, or any kind of content developer, you create content to inform your audience. You inform by writing articles, books, blogs, podcasts, and videos.

Probably 60% of your platform relates to the Inform component of the IIC method. You produce content weekly, daily, or even hourly based on your profession and marketing strategy.

Your aim for this part is simply to inform your audience by creating awareness on your topics and interest areas.

Influence

Influence comes after Inform because, at this stage, you show your experience and expertise. Anyone can inform, but only people with credentials and experience can influence.

If you studied a topic and gained considerable experience, your audience will believe in your information. Anyone can write about anything on the web. Your credentials and experience distinguish your content from others who just regurgitate secondary information.

The vital point for influence is your content is unique, authentic, and filtered. Not many people can create unique and original content. That is fine. However, many of us can filter the information using our credentials, experience, and expertise.

30% of your audience fits into the Influence part of your marketing funnel.

Convince

To be able to convince your audience to be a customer for you, you need first to inform and then influence. Therefore, influencers are more valuable than informers. They earn more.

If you can influence your audience, they will most likely start a conversation with you. They will consider your products and services. They will take your recommendations more seriously.

With your influence, you will be able to convince your audience to be a customer for you.

Only around 10% of your audience can be a customer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47oyQH_0a5TO8j100
Symbol of a funnelPhoto by Moritz Mentges on Unsplash

What does this mean to you?

It means that you constantly engage with your audience using different approaches.

So you start with 100% and end up with 10%. You lost 90% by filtering them in your marketing funnel. I give these figures as indicative of depicting a marketing funnel. These numbers can change, but the big picture always looks like a V shape in your marketing funnel.

There are specific strategies, tactics, and guidelines for each part of the funnel.

Each part of the funnel is equally essential and depends on the others. This means that you cannot influence without informing, and without influence, you cannot convince.

For the Inform part, the size and frequency of your content matter. The more content and the more frequently you create it, the more people find out about you.

The more influence you create about a product or service, the better you can convince your audience to make a transaction with your business and the merchants you are promoting.

The concept is straightforward. However, implementation of this concept requires skills, effort, dedication, and time. You need to invest substantial time in each part of the funnel.

For the Inform part, you produce content consistently and frequently.

For the Influence part, you filter the information and show your value.

For the Convince part, you prove your value and make it compelling for your audience by distinguishing your value from others for your influence audience to become a customer for you.

How does this thinking help you?

With the awareness of the IIC method, you can design or re-design your websites, blogs, and newsletters by attracting a large audience and gradually filtering them to be your customers.

When marketing is done correctly, the sales flow more easily, comfortably, and effectively. You don’t have to be a salesperson to gain customers. But you certainly need selling skills to survive and thrive in your business.

If you visualise this diagram, you will always remember your roles and responsibilities for creating and maintaining and marketing funnel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfjoK_0a5TO8j100
IIC model for creating a marketing funnelImage owned by Dr Mehmet Yildiz

Thank you for reading my perspectives.

Related articles about this topic on News Break.

Revealing Mystery Behind Affiliate Marketing

Everyone Desires Passive Income In This Economic Climate

Why Such A Great Interest In Business Partnerships And Digital Affiliates

Key Business Stakeholders In Digital Affіlіаtе Mаrkеtіng Programs

How To Become A Successful Digital Marketer

Merchant And Associate Relationships In Digital Marketing

Credibility, Influence, And Trust For Digital Marketing

How To Initiate And Grow Your Digital Marketing Business

The Best Business Practices for Digital Mаrkеters

Proven Strаtеgіеѕ for Digital Mаrkеtіng

Digital Marketing Models For Globally-Recognized Affiliate Programs

Payment Process And Methods For Digital Marketers

Dr Mehmet Yildiz

Dr Mehmet Yildiz

451
Followers
228
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

I write about important and valuable life lessons. My ultimate goal is to delight my readers. My content aims to inform and engage my readers. Truth, diversity, collaboration, and inclusiveness are my core values. I am a pragmatic technologist, scientist, and sensible biohacker focusing on practical and important life matters for the last four decades.

 https://digitalmehmet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Strategies#Content Marketing#Digital Marketing#Affiliate Marketing#Product Marketing#Content Marketers#Marketing Funnels#Digital Marketers#Specific Strategies#Influencers#Content Developer#Customers#Blogs Posts#Business Partnerships#Expertise#Unsplash Inform#Associate Relationships#Videos#Iic Model#Implementation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Marketing
Related
Posted by
Dr Mehmet Yildiz

Proven Strаtеgіеѕ for Digital Mаrkеtіng

You are a marketer, not a salesperson, so set your strategies accordingly. As a digital marketer, you aim to create a new passive revenue stream by leveraging your current capabilities. You have a vision, mission, and set your destination as creating a new income stream.
MarketingPosted by
Forbes

Three Principles For Digital Agency Success

Serial software entrepreneur. Current founder & CEO of Switchbird business messaging automation platform. On a mission to keep local weird. For most local businesses, building online visibility is hard. It requires effort across web design, search engine optimization (SEO), paid ads, social media and reputation management. We often turn to...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Two Strategies For Content Marketing Success

Joel is Head of Sales & Marketing at Vestorly, an AI-driven content curation engine. He writes about leveraging content effectively. As marketers, we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest content marketing tactic. Whether we’re switching from short-form to long-form content, diversifying our link portfolio or taking advantage of artificial intelligence, there’s always some new strategy to try.
Economybettermarketing.pub

5 Marketing Rules To Succeed in Today’s Passion + Profit Economy

The traditional way of marketing products and services is dead. Its premise is becoming less and less relevant: passion and profit can’t be combined — they’re mutually exclusive. A new paradigm is emerging in its place: business and passion are merging into one, and they’re creating a new kind of...
Economyforeignpolicyi.org

Understanding Digital Marketing and How It Could Help Boost Your Business

With the change everyone faced due to the spread of the virus, COVID-19, businesses are among the most affected fields that reach the point of struggling, and some even lead to being bankrupt. The abrupt changes in this world had created a big impact in the business sector that some establishments were not able to rise above the difficulty and were urged to close down their shops permanently.
Posted by
Dr Mehmet Yildiz

How To Initiate And Grow Your Digital Marketing Business

I present seven key points for consideration of beginners. As an aspiring digital marketer, I believe you are interested in tapping into the billion-dollar marketing industry. As I mentioned in my previous articles, business ѕреndіng on digital аffіlіаtе mаrkеtіng is expected to hіt $8.2 billion іn the U.S. bу 2022. So if you can start tоdау, уоu will bе in a good position tо tаkе аdvаntаgе of this exciting business model.
EconomyTechCrunch

The hamburger model is a winning go-to-market strategy

However, even the most successful product-led growth companies will reach a tipping point, because no matter how good their product is, they’ll need to figure out how to expand their customer base and grow from a startup into a $1 billion+ revenue enterprise. The answer is the hamburger model. Why...
Economyfashionweekdaily.com

Model House LA lists 3 reasons why influencers are the future of marketing

Marketing has undergone many shifts over the years, and since the entrance and growth of the digital space, it has taken a new shape in digital marketing. Digital marketing embodies many aspects, and influencer marketing is one of the most prominent ones. Model House Los Angeles is an agency that believes in the future of influencer marketing and has seen its potential. It’s here to stay and will revolutionize the marketing scene, both digital and tradition.
Technologydallassun.com

Ignite2Lead Announces New Digital Marketing Services to Help Businesses Succeed in 2021 and Beyond

The New Services from Ignite2Lead, Which Include Digital Advertising Solutions, are Designed to Help Businesses that Saw a Drop in Business During the COVID-19 Pandemic. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / The founders of Ignite2Lead, a company that equips businesses with tailor-made marketing solutions, are pleased to announce the launch of new services that are designed to help company owners who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to succeed.
TechnologyPosted by
Hacker Noon

5 Effective Ways to Use Geomarketing to Boost Conversions

The advent of digital technology has seemingly leveraged geomarketing for companies of different scales to tap its benefits. This marketing technique uses geographic information systems (GIS) and data to facilitate marketing campaigns for firms and their sites. As a result, the global market size for geomarketing will grow from $10.7 billion in 2020 to $32.5 billion by 2025.
Posted by
Dr Mehmet Yildiz

Credibility, Influence, And Trust For Digital Marketing

Soft skills are as important as technical skills in digital marketing. Digital marketing is an important business in this century. With the exponential growth in the Internet and advances in digital technology stacks, digital marketing became a mainstream business opportunity for merchants and affiliates.
Behind Viral VideoseMarketer

How in-app shopping could change TikTok for marketers

TikTok is testing a dedicated shopping tab on some brands’ profiles, per Bloomberg. It’s not surprising news, given the app’s strong track record of ecommerce experiments—and the fact that its Chinese counterpart Douyin has had in-app shopping features for years now. If the feature rolls out more widely, it would reshape the app in a few ways:
Softwaremartechseries.com

Demand Science Launches PurePulse to Help B2B Marketers Solve Mid-Funnel Demand Generation Challenges With Up to 20X ROI

PurePulse’s Decisional Intent Data is the Fourth Layer of Intent Data Fueling the Demand Science Global Buyer Intelligence Platform. Demand Science, providing a Global Revenue Intelligence Platform with an integrated B2B solution suite that drives growth for a thousand of the world’s largest software, technology and B2B services companies, today announced the launch of PurePulse, a mid-funnel demand generation solution for B2B companies. PurePulse, a data and intelligence product, uses primary-source decisional intent data to identify in-market buyers. Customers in a recent three-month pre-launch program realized up to 20x return on investment.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

12 Methods To Accurately Measure The ROI Of Influencer Marketing

While modern influencer marketing has the potential to expose a company’s offerings to a broader range of target audiences, it is often difficult to accurately quantify the actual impact. Even knowing what metrics to track can be a challenge, as influencers may use multiple channels and innovative models to promote a brand.
Economymartechseries.com

New Meyocks Survey Shows Consumers Want Brands To Mentor Them

The vast majority of today’s consumers – especially those from younger generations – say brands should inspire, advocate and provide value-added information. A national Meyocks consumer survey shows widespread support for “mentor branding.” With this approach, businesses differentiate themselves by taking their brand a step further – mentoring customers, educating and advocating for them, and showing them how to make their lives better. The survey looked at all brands, and those focused on health and food.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Businesses Can Harness The Power Of Growth-Hacking

It is no secret that organizational growth is one of the hardest things for businesses to navigate. Growth isn’t something that just happens overnight. In fact, growing a business is an art form, so much so that the term “growth hacking” was invented more than a decade ago with the sole purpose of describing the ways in which a business can carefully craft strategies and processes that focus solely on just that - growth.
Marketscollegebaseballcentral.com

COVID-19 Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Data Annotation Tools Market

The Global Data Annotation Tools Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.
Marketstowardsai.net

Random Walk Models for the Financial Markets

The broad goal for time series analysis is to be able to build a model that identifies all autocorrelation in a time series and uses this to create trend forecasts. We want to be able to use all the information from past behaviour that we believe is relevant to future movements with the hope that all is left is to add some form of uncorrelated error function that is derived from a common distribution. Whilst, especially in the financial markets, this level of accuracy is more an optimal/un-reachable solution than an attainable one due to the many other factors at play, the principle goal is still something we can work towards. With time series analysis, we alter the above to ask the following question -> how much of past behaviour can we use to model future prices and what external factors and error components can we add to model what’s left?