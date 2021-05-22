newsbreak-logo
Williams, AZ

Williams gas at $3.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Williams Updates
 2 days ago
(WILLIAMS, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Williams area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon.

Circle K at 222 W Route 66 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 801 W Route 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop

1055 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.54
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

