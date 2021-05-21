NYC Weekly Roundup: 24/7 subway service resumes, a free gift hunt in Lower Manhattan, May 21 in NYC history

A subway station entrance in Manhattan. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

COVID-19 updates

According to the state's coronavirus vaccine tracker , as of Friday at 11 a.m., here are the vax facts for New York City:

New York County

854,386 People with completed Vaccine Series

People with completed Vaccine Series 1,002,242 People with at least one Vaccine Dose

People with at least one Vaccine Dose 61.5% of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose

of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose 70.0% of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose

of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose 1,628,701 Total County Population

Kings County

918,742 People with completed Vaccine Series

People with completed Vaccine Series 1,123,458 People with at least one Vaccine Dose

People with at least one Vaccine Dose 43.5% of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose

of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose 55.2% of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose

of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose 2,582,830 Total County Population

Bronx County

463,407 People with completed Vaccine Series

People with completed Vaccine Series 574,132 People with at least one Vaccine Dose

People with at least one Vaccine Dose 40.1% of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose

of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose 52.2% of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose

of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose 1,432,132 Total County Population

Queens County

1,012,106 People with completed Vaccine Series

People with completed Vaccine Series 1,249,327 People with at least one Vaccine Dose

People with at least one Vaccine Dose 54.8% of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose

of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose 67.2% of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose

of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose 2,278,906 Total County Population

Richmond County

188,405 People with completed Vaccine Series

People with completed Vaccine Series 222,138 People with at least one Vaccine Dose

People with at least one Vaccine Dose 46.7% of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose

of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose 58.4% of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose

of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose 476,179 Total County Population

Weekend events

Black Menswear Flash Mob : Show up Saturday at 10 a.m. near Brooklyn Bridge Park Greenway in your finest suit to help "[change] the narrative" about who Black men are and what they're capable of. A suit is required, but a tie is optional.

: Show up Saturday at 10 a.m. near Brooklyn Bridge Park Greenway in your finest suit to help "[change] the narrative" about who Black men are and what they're capable of. A suit is required, but a tie is optional. Affordable Art Fair NYC : Head to the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea (125 West 18th Street) this weekend for local art ranging from $100 to $10,000. You must register to attend at a specific time and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination to gain entry.

: Head to the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea (125 West 18th Street) this weekend for local art ranging from $100 to $10,000. You must register to attend at a specific time and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination to gain entry. Solare Day Party 2021 : Head to Loft172 in Brooklyn (172 Classon Avenue) on Sunday at 3 p.m. for a chance to get your dance on to reggae, soca and dancehall music while the sun's still out. The event is BYOB and you must purchase a ticket to attend. Adults only.

: Head to Loft172 in Brooklyn (172 Classon Avenue) on Sunday at 3 p.m. for a chance to get your dance on to reggae, soca and dancehall music while the sun's still out. The event is BYOB and you must purchase a ticket to attend. Adults only. Greenpoint Terminal Market : Nothing beats outdoor markets over the summer! Greenpoint Terminal Market is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2 Noble Street in Brooklyn. The market always features a mix of new programming and a ton of local small businesses and craftspeople. Masks are required.

: Nothing beats outdoor markets over the summer! is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2 Noble Street in Brooklyn. The market always features a mix of new programming and a ton of local small businesses and craftspeople. Masks are required. Queens Botanical Garden : While you can pay and head to the Queens Botanical Garden any time during their hours, if you want to go for free, head there on Sunday between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with your registered ticket for free entry. Masks and social distancing are required.

: While you can pay and head to the Queens Botanical Garden any time during their hours, if you want to go for free, head there on Sunday between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with your registered ticket for free entry. Masks and social distancing are required. The Gift Hunt by nate : Nate, a mobile shopping assistant company, will set up a gift hunt through Lower Manhattan on Saturday, with a grand prize of $10,000. You can register for a timed slot on the half hour between 12:00 p.m. and 5 p.m. and find all kinds of gifts and surprises along the hunt route.

: Nate, a mobile shopping assistant company, will set up through Lower Manhattan on Saturday, with a grand prize of $10,000. You can register for a timed slot on the half hour between 12:00 p.m. and 5 p.m. and find all kinds of gifts and surprises along the hunt route. Queens Drive-In: Blade Runner: The Final Cut : Head to the Queens Drive-In on Sunday at 7:30 p.m., when doors open, to see the final cut of Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner," starring Harrison Ford. The film, adapted from the Philip K. Dick story, is rated R. One ticket admits one car with up to five people, and tickets start at $35 plus a small fee.

: Head to the Queens Drive-In on Sunday at 7:30 p.m., when doors open, to see the final cut of Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner," starring Harrison Ford. The film, adapted from the Philip K. Dick story, is rated R. One ticket admits one car with up to five people, and tickets start at $35 plus a small fee. Urban Farm volunteering : Head to Randall's Island at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to volunteer at the Randall's Island Urban Farm (11 Wards Meadow Loop). Staff will give you tasks and tools to keep the farm in tip-top shape, including weeding, planting, mulching and more.

: Head to Randall's Island at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to volunteer at the Randall's Island Urban Farm (11 Wards Meadow Loop). Staff will give you tasks and tools to keep the farm in tip-top shape, including weeding, planting, mulching and more. Aunt Jake's Pasta Making Class : Any time is a good time to learn how to make pasta. Aunt Jake's at 133 Mulberry Street will show you all the ropes in a pasta-making course with its executive pasta chef. Tickets are $40 and include an hour-long class, a family-style meal and fresh pasta to take home and cook yourself. The class runs Saturdays and Sundays from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. and a ticket is required.

Today in history

An abstract painting of US painter Mark Rothko at an exhibition at the Munich Kunsthalle on February 7, 2008 in Munich, Germany. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

May 21, 1951, marked the opening of the 9th Street Art Exhibition, later understood to be a watershed moment in the history of American Abstract Expressionism.

This show featured dozens of then-unknown artists who would go on to become bona fide heavyweights in the American art scene, such as Willem de Kooning, Jackson Pollack, Milton Resnick, Lee Krasner, Joan Mitchell, Barnett Newman, Mark Rothko and more.

One of Mark Rothko's paintings appears in the above photo.

Read more on the 9th Street Exhibition from Artland here .

The next seven days of weather:

Saturday, May 22:

High: 90°

Low: 69°

Cloudy

Rain: 9%

Wind: WNW 8 mph

Sunday, May 23:

High: 90°

Low: 61°

Mostly sunny

Rain: 7%

Wind: NW 12 mph

Monday, May 24:

High: 65°

Low: 56°

Mostly cloudy

Rain: 5%

Wind: ESE 10 mph

Tuesday, May 25:

High: 72°

Low: 66°

Mostly cloudy

Rain: 6%

Wind: S 10 mph

Wednesday, May 26:

High: 90°

Low: 69°

Partly cloudy

Rain: 23%

Wind: SW 10 mph

Thursday, May 27:

High: 83°

Low: 61°

Partly cloudy

Rain: 20%

Wind: NW 7 mph

Friday, May 28:

High: 83°

Low: 61°

Partly cloudy

Rain: 20%

Wind: NW 7 mph