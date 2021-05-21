newsbreak-logo
NYC Weekly Roundup: 24/7 subway service resumes, a free gift hunt in Lower Manhattan, May 21 in NYC history

Posted by 
The New York City Update
The New York City Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW0pc_0a7OeTRM00
A subway station entrance in Manhattan.(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Hello and welcome to the newly updated NYC weekly roundup.

We've got all the important stories and cool events from across the city, a look back at the abstract 9th Street Art Exhibition from 1951 as well as the latest COVID-19 vaccine stats and upcoming weather.

It's Friday, May 21, and here's what you need to know.

This week in news

City-wide news

In Brooklyn

In Manhattan

In the Bronx

In Queens

COVID-19 updates

According to the state's coronavirus vaccine tracker, as of Friday at 11 a.m., here are the vax facts for New York City:

New York County

  • 854,386 People with completed Vaccine Series
  • 1,002,242 People with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 61.5% of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 70.0% of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 1,628,701 Total County Population

Kings County

  • 918,742 People with completed Vaccine Series
  • 1,123,458 People with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 43.5% of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 55.2% of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 2,582,830 Total County Population

Bronx County

  • 463,407 People with completed Vaccine Series
  • 574,132 People with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 40.1% of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 52.2% of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 1,432,132 Total County Population

Queens County

  • 1,012,106 People with completed Vaccine Series
  • 1,249,327 People with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 54.8% of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 67.2% of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 2,278,906 Total County Population

Richmond County

  • 188,405 People with completed Vaccine Series
  • 222,138 People with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 46.7% of Population with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 58.4% of 18+ Population with at least one Vaccine Dose
  • 476,179 Total County Population

Follow the News Break New York City coronavirus feed here for up-to-the-minute COVID-19 news and follow the News Break New York City vaccines feed here for the latest on vaccines.

Weekend events

  • Black Menswear Flash Mob: Show up Saturday at 10 a.m. near Brooklyn Bridge Park Greenway in your finest suit to help "[change] the narrative" about who Black men are and what they're capable of. A suit is required, but a tie is optional.
  • Affordable Art Fair NYC: Head to the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea (125 West 18th Street) this weekend for local art ranging from $100 to $10,000. You must register to attend at a specific time and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination to gain entry.
  • Solare Day Party 2021: Head to Loft172 in Brooklyn (172 Classon Avenue) on Sunday at 3 p.m. for a chance to get your dance on to reggae, soca and dancehall music while the sun's still out. The event is BYOB and you must purchase a ticket to attend. Adults only.
  • Greenpoint Terminal Market: Nothing beats outdoor markets over the summer! Greenpoint Terminal Market is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2 Noble Street in Brooklyn. The market always features a mix of new programming and a ton of local small businesses and craftspeople. Masks are required.
  • Queens Botanical Garden: While you can pay and head to the Queens Botanical Garden any time during their hours, if you want to go for free, head there on Sunday between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with your registered ticket for free entry. Masks and social distancing are required.
  • The Gift Hunt by nate: Nate, a mobile shopping assistant company, will set up a gift hunt through Lower Manhattan on Saturday, with a grand prize of $10,000. You can register for a timed slot on the half hour between 12:00 p.m. and 5 p.m. and find all kinds of gifts and surprises along the hunt route.
  • Queens Drive-In: Blade Runner: The Final Cut: Head to the Queens Drive-In on Sunday at 7:30 p.m., when doors open, to see the final cut of Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner," starring Harrison Ford. The film, adapted from the Philip K. Dick story, is rated R. One ticket admits one car with up to five people, and tickets start at $35 plus a small fee.
  • Urban Farm volunteering: Head to Randall's Island at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to volunteer at the Randall's Island Urban Farm (11 Wards Meadow Loop). Staff will give you tasks and tools to keep the farm in tip-top shape, including weeding, planting, mulching and more.
  • Aunt Jake's Pasta Making Class: Any time is a good time to learn how to make pasta. Aunt Jake's at 133 Mulberry Street will show you all the ropes in a pasta-making course with its executive pasta chef. Tickets are $40 and include an hour-long class, a family-style meal and fresh pasta to take home and cook yourself. The class runs Saturdays and Sundays from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. and a ticket is required.

Bookmark this link here to follow events happening all over the city.

Today in history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLYuw_0a7OeTRM00
An abstract painting of US painter Mark Rothko at an exhibition at the Munich Kunsthalle on February 7, 2008 in Munich, Germany.(Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

May 21, 1951, marked the opening of the 9th Street Art Exhibition, later understood to be a watershed moment in the history of American Abstract Expressionism.

This show featured dozens of then-unknown artists who would go on to become bona fide heavyweights in the American art scene, such as Willem de Kooning, Jackson Pollack, Milton Resnick, Lee Krasner, Joan Mitchell, Barnett Newman, Mark Rothko and more.

One of Mark Rothko's paintings appears in the above photo.

Read more on the 9th Street Exhibition from Artland here.

The next seven days of weather:

Saturday, May 22:

  • High: 90°
  • Low: 69°
  • Cloudy
  • Rain: 9%
  • Wind: WNW 8 mph

Sunday, May 23:

  • High: 90°
  • Low: 61°
  • Mostly sunny
  • Rain: 7%
  • Wind: NW 12 mph

Monday, May 24:

  • High: 65°
  • Low: 56°
  • Mostly cloudy
  • Rain: 5%
  • Wind: ESE 10 mph

Tuesday, May 25:

  • High: 72°
  • Low: 66°
  • Mostly cloudy
  • Rain: 6%
  • Wind: S 10 mph

Wednesday, May 26:

  • High: 90°
  • Low: 69°
  • Partly cloudy
  • Rain: 23%
  • Wind: SW 10 mph

Thursday, May 27:

  • High: 83°
  • Low: 61°
  • Partly cloudy
  • Rain: 20%
  • Wind: NW 7 mph

Friday, May 28:

  • High: 83°
  • Low: 61°
  • Partly cloudy
  • Rain: 20%
  • Wind: NW 7 mph

News Break
MTA
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Forbes

Brooklyn Proves Resilient During Pandemic Recovery

Founder and CEO of The Raisner Group (formerly Proteus Capital Management), a private real estate investment firm in New York City. New York City has suffered deeply from Covid-19. Its economy was destroyed, people fled in droves and the population registered over 30,000 deaths. Nevertheless, the Big Apple is beginning to make a strong comeback: A large share of its population is now vaccinated, businesses have reopened, new businesses have made their debut and inhabitants are returning, mostly from Florida. Lured by the lowered rent prices and the spring excitement, there is a wave of "new" New Yorkers moving to the city.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

City to invest $31 million in Brooklyn parks, including new park in Williamsburg

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) New York City will spend $31 million on a new park in Williamsburg and renovations in three existing parks, the Brooklyn Paper reported. “Increasing access to open space and improving parkland is integral to building healthy communities,” said Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, per the Brooklyn Paper. “These four projects set to begin work in Brooklyn reflect our effort to continuously invest in our neighborhoods and offer New Yorkers much needed respite and recreation.”
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn’s Rachel Loeb named new head of EDC

Brooklyn resident Rachel Loeb, who had been the acting president and CEO of the New York Economic Development Corp. (NYCEDC) since March, has now been named to the post permanently by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Rachel Loeb joined NYCEDC in 2018. In both her roles as acting president and CEO...
New York City, NYmorningbrew.com

NYC Subways Now Open 24/7 After Year of Late Night Closure

Sure, Broadway opening up and NYU undergrads giving each other stick-and-pokes on fire escapes are great, but nothing signifies New York City's return to normalcy more than the MTA's move yesterday opening subways to their full 24/7 schedule. Zoom out. Last May, Gov. Cuomo shut down the subway system overnight...
Hudson, NYTimes Union

Using 'Brooklyn' to sell Hudson Valley homes, towns

The “next Brooklyn” has been used as a selling point for parts of Hudson Valley showing signs of hipster influence for longer than you’d think. From urban escapees with down payment dreams to real estate brokers, anyone who sets foot in the Hudson Valley seems to be chomping at the bit to secure their spot in what’ll be the next big town in the region.
Fall River, MATaunton Gazette

Why this Brooklyn trouser manufacturer relocated to Fall River

FALL RIVER — Did you know they make high-end men’s trousers in Fall River’s Flint neighborhood?. The Hertling manufacturing company, besides making its own line of pants and shorts, manufactures private label trousers for such men’s clothing lines as Paul Stewart, J. Press and Epaulet. And although the company has...
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

COVID-19 Update in Brooklyn

Masks will no longer be mandated in New York come Wednesday. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he would be lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated New Yorkers, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask and social distancing guidelines released last week. Masks will still be...
New York City, NYGothamist.com

NYC Restaurants To Albany: Keep Lax Liquor Laws Post Pandemic

This week marks the end of the midnight curfew on outdoor dining and indoor capacity restrictions for city restaurants. But with the closing of countless bars and restaurants since the COVID-19 pandemic began and declining revenues among those that survived, the city’s hospitality association is now calling on state lawmakers to allow faster, temporary liquor licenses to promote the industry's economic rebound.
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Time Out Market New York is reopening on May 27

New York, we’ve missed you. Thankfully, we’ll be reunited soon. Just in time for summer, to be exact! We’re thrilled to officially announce that Time Out Market New York is reopening on Thursday, May 27, right before Memorial Day Weekend. Along with our opening date, we’re also excited to share...
Queens, NYqueenseagle.com

Queens cyclists fight for right to use Astoria greenway

Around two dozen cyclists clanged on their bells as they rode around a hidden public greenway in Astoria over the weekend. As their ringing reverberated off the water, the riders reclaimed a space they say has been uninviting at best, and stolen from them at worst. The group of cyclists,...
Brooklyn, NYtheknockturnal.com

VITAL Brooklyn Takes Climbing To The Next Level

If you’re like me, there is only so much of a treadmill I can enjoy when I want to work out. The same old routine of just running in place can get tiring and monotonous. And recently, we just discovered a fun alternative to working out and that is rock climbing and bouldering. All around the U.S. more and more rock climbing and bouldering gyms have popped up, to what can almost be described as a “Bouldering Boom.” People have slowly begun to discover the fun of bouldering and rock climbing, taking advantage of the full body workout it provides but also giving people the excitement of solving tons of different paths and puzzles all to reach to the top. Luckily, VITALBrooklyn brings rock climbing and bouldering to Brooklyn and is the first East Coast location following the successful launches in California and Washington. Founded by David Sacher and Nam Phan, VITAL Brooklyn is a gorgeous new gym that sprawls over 45,000 square feet. The space is primarily dedicated to rock climbing and bouldering but also features a gym with all the equipment you possibly need as well as a variety of classes like yoga, spin, and Bouldering 101. And the cherry on top for VITAL Brooklyn is that this gym is open 24/7, which means you can get your climbing fix at any point of the day no matter what.
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Paramount unveils new look for 60 Wall

Paramount Group, Inc. has announced plans for an extensive repositioning of 60 Wall Street’s base and interiors, including its lobby and public atrium. With construction set to begin in summer of 2022, the postmodern building’s revitalization includes a transformative opening up of the facade, new triple height windows, the addition of a skylight to cast natural light into the atrium, and the installation of the largest indoor green wall in North America.