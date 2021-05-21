newsbreak-logo
Washington, DC

12 DC TikTokers to Follow Right Now

Claire Handscombe
Claire Handscombe
 1 day ago

by Hello I'm Nik via Unsplash

If, like me, you consider yourself "old", you may not yet have delved into the world of TikTok, I'm here to report back from Gen Z Land and let you know that it is a fun (albeit incredibly addictive) place. Long gone are the days (as I understand them) of it being mostly people lip synchig to various pop songs. Now it's a really creative playground. There are historians giving mini-lessons on all kinds of things from the past, ballet dancers and piano players showcasing their skills, BookTokers reviewing recent reads, and so, so much more.

TikTok mostly consists of one-minute vidoes (though theye're rolling out three-minute videos for some users) and it's unlike other social media platforms in that it is primarily algorithm based rather than follower based. The feed you see when you open the app is most similar to the Instagram Discover Page, and as you click like, the algorithm learns your interests -- so that in theory, you never have to follow anyone to get a tailor-made feed. And you don't have to have followers for people to see your videos.

TikTok is great place to follow local content creators, too, and discover new restaurants and other venues to check out now that the world is opening back up. If you're new to TikTok and want to follow some people relevant to the DC area, here are some recommendations!

@bidenwh

Joe Biden's classic aviators make a frequent appearance on this account showing the comings and goings of the President.

@bidenwh

TODAY - President Biden departs JBA, en-route to Rode Island.

♬ Discord - The Living Tombstone

@chefjoseandres

One of our most beloved local icons, Chef José Andrés doesn't just feed the foodiest and neediest among us. He also has more than 200,000 followers on TikTok.

@eastcitybookshop

The bookshop on Capitol Hill in Washington DC (where, full disclosure, I work) shares fun memes, new releases, upcomig author events, and highlights books by diverse voices.

@jaketapper

The CNN author is charming and endearingly goofy on his TikTok, where he calls his followers "besties" and is well on his way to 50k followers.

@jaketapper

##TheDevilMayDance ##booktok ##besties ##foryoupage https://www.eastcitybookshop.com/book/9780316530231

♬ Chanel Bag - Killbunk

@laura_hankin

Laura is one of the most fun authors to follow on social media, as evidenced by this trailer for her latest book.Follow her for her local take on the less-than-glamorous writer life.

@overhearddistrict

If you love or love to hate the idiosyncacies of this town and the people it attracts, you likely already know about DCist’s weekly Overheard column. This TikTok account is a visual equivalent.

@overhearddistrict

When the next train after this doesn’t come for another 24 mins 😩🚇 ##overhearddistrict ##washingtondc ##dctok ##dctiktok ##tiktokdc

♬ Track Star - Mooski

@theblacklistdmv

This account with around 50k followers promotes Black-owned restaurants in DC and the surrounding area.

@thejonathanlurie

The self-styled "DC Gossip Boy", who admits in his bio to being probably "your least favourite Washingtonian", is nonetheless followed by 27k people and has 2.3 million likes accumulated so far. He walks us through a day in the life of a teenage resident of DC -- in one TikTok, he says he's 15 -- and gives us restaurant reviews. A lot of his TikToks are North West focussed.

@thelaynierose

A bookseller locally, @thelaynierose is something of a star in the BookTok community with almost 50k followers. She especially loves sapphic romance and YA, and shares bookish memes and reviews of her recent reads.

@representativelin

The self-appointed “CEO of Congressional Children” is a great teen to follow for a fun insider take on DC.

@styled2be

This duo share dance moves, restaurant reviews, fun things to do around DC, and more. "Fun+Fashion+Reviews" is their mantra and they've got more than a million likes so far, as well as over 65k followers.

@washingtonpost

Dave makes fun videos for an accessible and informative take on national and local news.

@washingtonpost

The Biden admin proposed a new rule that once again protects birds from industry and individuals that fail to take proper precautions. @birdsarentreal

♬ original sound - We are a newspaper.

Who are your favourite TikTokers to follow in the DC area? Share them in the comments!

Washington, DC
69
Followers
170
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Claire Handscombe is a British writer who moved to Washington, DC, in 2012, ostensibly to study for an MFA in Creative Writing, but really, let’s be honest, because of an obsession with The West Wing. She is the host of the Brit Lit Podcast, a monthly show about news and views from UK books and publishing; the author of Unscripted, a novel about a young woman with a celebrity crush and a determined plan; and the editor of Walk With Us: How The West Wing Changed Our Lives.

 http://claireamyhandscombe.medium.com
