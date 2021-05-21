newsbreak-logo
Sonoma County, CA

The Best Wineries In Sonoma

Daniela Ramos
Daniela Ramos
 2 days ago

Sonoma is a beautiful region privileged with amazing weather that allows for growing exquisite grapevines such as Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Running from the north Pacific coast to warmer inland valleys in California, Sonoma County has a climate system that is one of its kind.

This unique weather makes Sonoma home to a lot of viticultural destinations that make it a fantastic adventure for beginner and advanced wine connoisseurs, or just-curious folks alike. Here are some of the best wineries in Sonoma County for your bucket list!

Trent Erwin/Unsplash

The Sonoma Plaza

The Sonoma plaza is an excellent place to begin this exciting adventure. The century-old building has a historic significance, as it is an old witness of the Bear Flag Revolt that led to the Mexican-American war. Today, this quintessential building has become a hub for shopping and exquisite dining and wining.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery - Geyserville

Francis and Eleanor Coppola acquired this 28-acre property in Alexander Valley in 2006. Inspired by Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens, they wished to create a family-friendly, resort-type winery, which Francis referred to as “a wine wonderland”. There is something for everyone to do on this amazing site, including a swimming pool with cabanas, various dining options, a cinema, a pavilion featuring live entertainment and Bocce courts!

Madonna Estate Winery

Established in 1922, this Estate consists of three family-owned vineyards where grapes are 100% organically grown. The welcoming ambiance of the tasting room and open winery lab are purely exquisite and the staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. All in all a truly fine and exceptional experience.

Outdoor and indoor wine tasting is available. Also featured is a wedding spot for... vineyard weddings!

Lake Sonoma Winery

Lake Sonoma Winery is one of the most prominent wineries in the county. Their tasting room is located in Sonoma Plaza, where the well-crafted wines produced by the company are available. The fairly casual display at their tasting room offers visitors a variety of wines in an experience that educates them about the different tastes and aromas of various wines. Moreover, it features a seated wine bar with lovely indoor and outdoor lounges.

Cornerstone Gardens

The Cornerstone Gardens are exquisite. For those into unique experimentation of architecture, sculpture, and bio designing, or those who just appreciate beauty, this spot is a must. Home to several gardens, each one is unique in its shape and form. A visit here is a lovely treat for plant hobbyists and gardeners because of its various designs. The Wishing Garden is considered the coolest and most popular one!

MacArthur place

For those souls looking for extreme relaxation and self-care, this place is perfect. The MacArthur place and Vista Spa offers fantastic treatments like aromatherapy massages and detox sessions in the steam room. So, for those ready to spend quality me-time, this spot should be included for some pampering after all the hectic wine tasting and touring around town.

The journey has been full of highs and lows of all sorts – of grand adventures, heartbreak, self-discovery, screw ups, and lonely roads. I wouldn’t change any of it. While I’m no longer traveling full-time anymore and I am now based in the wonderland that is Mexico City, you’re more likely to find me in some far-off place than at home. I’m a firm believer in the law of attraction, and I hope my stories inspire you to take the leap and follow your dreams!

