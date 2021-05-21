newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OR

Oregon Senate approves bill that would make Indigenous People's Day an official state holiday

Posted by 
The Oregon State Digest
The Oregon State Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqGof_0a74gu7O00
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

(SALEM, Ore.) A bill that would make the second Monday in October Indigenous People’s Day in Oregon was approved by the state Senate on Tuesday, KATU reports.

House Bill 2526 passed the House on a 50-5 vote last month. It passed in the Senate with a 22-7 vote.

The bill was brought forward by Reps. Tawna Sanchez and Teresa Alonso-Leon, the Legislature's only Indigenous lawmakers.

It will now go to Gov. Kate Brown for final approval.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Oregon State Digest

The Oregon State Digest

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
161
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch up to the minute updates and breaking news from around the state of Oregon.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Salem, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#State Lawmakers#Legislature#The Senate#House Lawmakers#Oregon Senate#Indigenous People S Day#October Indigenous People#Gov Kate Brown#Katu Reports#Reps Tawna Sanchez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Salem, ORColumbian

Advocates fight nonunanimous convictions

SALEM, Ore. — Advocates for over 200 people found guilty of crimes by Oregon juries that weren’t unanimous said Monday that they will keep fighting to have the convictions vacated after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that those people don’t need to be retried. The high court made that decision...
Oregon Stateoregonherald.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of...
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Salem, ORmybasin.com

Governor Kate Brown Orders Flags to Remain at Full-Staff in Recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day

(Salem, OR) — In an update to the flag order issued earlier this week, Governor Kate Brown today ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to remain at full-staff on May 15, 2021, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day. This is a day set aside every year during National Police Week (May 9-15, 2021) to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Marion County, ORgorgenewscenter.com

Calling for Accountability: Representative Nearman Must Resign or Be Expelled from the Legislature

In January, surveillance video was released that revealed State Representative Mike Nearman literally opening the door for violent rioters to attack the Oregon State Capitol while it was closed for a special session to deal with the COVID crisis. Immediately after, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon (PPAO) joined with other community organizations, unions and local lawmakers to call for Nearman to be removed from office if he failed to resign.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Salem, OREast Oregonian

Bill amendment would block release of some public employee info

SALEM — An anti-doxxing bill that passed the Oregon House with broad support could be amended in the Senate to shield public agencies from having to release certain personal information about their employees. In its original form, House Bill 3047 would allow people to sue someone who released personal information...