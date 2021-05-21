Oregon Senate approves bill that would make Indigenous People's Day an official state holiday

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

(SALEM, Ore.) A bill that would make the second Monday in October Indigenous People’s Day in Oregon was approved by the state Senate on Tuesday, KATU reports.

House Bill 2526 passed the House on a 50-5 vote last month. It passed in the Senate with a 22-7 vote.

The bill was brought forward by Reps. Tawna Sanchez and Teresa Alonso-Leon, the Legislature's only Indigenous lawmakers.

It will now go to Gov. Kate Brown for final approval.