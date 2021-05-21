newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Top 3 Least and Most Polluted Beaches in Los Angeles County

Posted by 
J.R. Flaherty
J.R. Flaherty
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myfix_0a6kvWl500
LA County beachesNoah Boyer / Unsplash

Want to know which Los Angeles beaches are safe for swimming?

Ask any surfer what they hate about the ocean, and ‘gross pollution’ will be near the top of their list. Surfing is synonymous with the beach, and to have that spoiled is just horrible. But not just for surfers. It’s tough to book the perfect beach day with your family when you can never be sure just how clean and safe that beach is.

We know pollution isn’t great for our kids and families, but we don’t always know which beaches are polluted. Heal the Bay publishes their report every summer telling us which L.A. beaches are polluted.

About the beach report card for Los Angeles County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvMCh_0a6kvWl500
A+ Redondo Beach LA Countyon my blue jeans/ Unsplash

The Heal the Bay Beach Report Card is a snapshot of the water quality at LA County beaches. It's just as relevant today as when we first put it in place 30 years ago.

Heal the Bay is a non-profit environmental organization that collects water samples from beaches along the California coast and assigns letter grades.

Here's what you need to know:

  • A to F are the grades given to the beaches
  • A+ is the highest, and F is the lowest grade
  • The higher the grade, the lower the chance of getting sick from the water at that spot.
  • The majority of the beaches on the list are in Southern California, with some in Los Angeles County.
  • 42 of California's more than 500 controlled beaches were named to Heal the Bay's coveted Honor Roll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhKSL_0a6kvWl500
Palos Verdes Los Angeles CountyKaity O'Keefe / Unsplash

The good news? Fewer contaminants, such as bacteria, were washed into the ocean in 2020, although cumulative rainfall in Southern California Counties totaled 57 centimeters (4%) above the historical average of 55 centimeters.

Increased rainfall typically translates to lower grades for wet weather samples; however, since many of the heavy storms this year occurred in late March, only a few water quality samples were affected.

So, according to the Beach Report Card, which three beaches are the cleanest in LA County - and which beach got an A+ on their report card?

The three A+ clean beaches in Los Angeles County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g88fk_0a6kvWl500
The cleanest beach in Los Angeles CountyJeffrey Keenan / Unsplash

Let's start with the good news.

The three most pristine beaches with the least pollution for LA County:

  1. Palos Verdes Cove
  2. Palos Verdes Long Point, and
  3. Redondo State Beach at Topaz Street

Palos Verdes beaches have become Honor Roll mainstays in recent years, while other Los Angeles County beaches have struggled to make the cut.

The 42 of over 500 tracked beaches were on the Honor Roll in the latest 2019-2020 report, which is an improvement compared with 33 in the previous year. SoCal beaches typically dominate the Honor Roll because they can show continuous monitoring.

Heal the Bay has monitored local beaches throughout Southern California for three decades using rigorous and in-depth scientific analysis to create its coveted Honor Roll.

The 3 Most Polluted Beaches in LA County

Now the bad news.

The sad truth is that Los Angeles County reported 68 sewage spills across the County, which sent 148,276 gallons of sewage into bodies of water.

However, the most polluted beach in LA County is Topanga Beach, with a triple F rating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnYGy_0a6kvWl500
Topanga BeachAndrew Ball / Unsplash

Topanga is the sole beach on Heal the Bay's "Beach Bummer" list from Los Angeles County in 2020. Heal the Bay comments on the finding:

Topanga Beach has appeared on the Beach Bummer list regularly since the list started. A study published in 2014 found that Topanga Lagoon is likely the source of bacteria pollution at the beach. The lagoon receives high amounts of bird and dog fecal matter so when the lagoon is breached, the fecal matter flows into the ocean resulting in high bacteria concentrations. Ecological restoration of the lagoon is underway which could help mitigate the poor water quality.

Another dishonorable mention in 2019-2020 is Cabrillo Beach Harborside with three Fs; and Marina del Rey Mothers’ Beach, between Lifeguard Tower and Boat dock, with C F F., They have shown no increase or decrease in grades over time. Let's hope they can show some improvement in the following report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCQDL_0a6kvWl500
18365 Cabrillo Hwy S, LA CountyEthan Dow / Unsplash

Final thoughts on the LA County beach report card

Around here, the beaches are our playgrounds. As children, we swam in them — learn to surf in them as teens and young adults — we take our date there on a first date. The list goes on. But most of us probably don’t know how polluted our environmental playgrounds are. The data from Heal the Bay shows just how dirty and contaminated.

Heal the Bay has been monitoring local beaches throughout the US and Southern California for three decades using rigorous and in-depth scientific analysis to create its coveted Honor Roll. For beachgoers who care about clean water, this is what they want to see – clean water across Los Angeles County.

Have you been to any of these beaches? What do you think about the pollution in your area? We'd love to hear your feedback and experiences in the comments section below.

P.S: Want more posts from Los Angeles at your fingertips? Get the Newsbreak app today. Follow me by clicking the button below:

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
J.R. Flaherty

J.R. Flaherty

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
121
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

I write about lifestyle, restaurants, food & drink in Los Angeles. I believe that going out to eat is an adventure. I also love CA wine and LA cocktails.

 https://hellojrflaherty.wixsite.com/website
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Beach#Contaminated Water#The Beaches#Ocean Water#Water Pollution#Southern Water#The Beach Report Card#Cabrillo Beach Harborside#Boyer Unsplash Want#Unsplash Topanga#Honor Roll Palos Verdes#Los Angeles Beaches#L A Beaches#La County Beaches#Socal Beaches#Redondo State Beach#Clean Water#Sewage#Surfers#Bacteria Pollution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Surfing
Related
Los Angeles County, CAspectrumnews1.com

LA County will wait for state to lift mask mandate

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will adhere to California guidelines and wait until June 15 to lift the requirement for face coverings in indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are...
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Los Angeles County, CAPress Democrat

Map: Where the Palisades fire is burning in Los Angeles County

MODIS & VIIRS data are updated twice daily. Wildfire perimeters are updated once daily. Click on any map point or feature for more information. This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone. No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks. No disinformation about current...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

One arrested in connection with wildfire raging in western Los Angeles

One man has been arrested in connection with a roaring brushfire that has vexed Southern California first responders all weekend, authorities said Monday. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas announced the arrest of a suspect in the Palisades Fire, but didn't reveal any other details such as his name or what specifically led to the apprehension.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
San Andreas, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

New San Andreas Fault research might change how damage shakes out

Ten years ago, Kim Blisniuk was hiking along the San Andreas fault in the Coachella Valley desert when she looked up and saw something spectacular in the rocks: channels running along the canyon that would later challenge scientists’ understanding of how quake damage in Southern California might shake out. “It...
California StatePosted by
KFI AM 640

Housing Prices Surge Across California

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in the Los Angeles area rose to $725,000 in April, an increase of $45,000 from a month ago, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state's median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, a real estate group said today.
Riverside, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Ambitious silkworm project unraveled but helped create Riverside

Lots of people with clever ideas have succeeded in the Inland Empire, but 150 years ago one group’s rather ambitious plan went nowhere. But it should be noted that this failed scheme had one rather positive bit of fallout — the creation of the city of Riverside. In the early...
New York City, NYEater

The French Fry-Filled Burritos of Southern California Find a Home in the East Village

Blame it on flour tortillas, but it’s not every week that New York City gets a new burrito — let alone a restaurant devoted entirely to their craft. At Electric Burrito, two veterans from East Village cocktail bar Mister Paradise seek to do justice to the somewhat-maligned California burrito, some 2,700 miles from their home city. Their restaurant, located at 81 Saint Marks Place in the East Village, opens for takeout on May 17.