The Development of Fine Dining in New Jersey

Home to over 700 diners and counting, New Jersey's status as the "Diner Capital of the World" remains intact. With diners in every corner of the state, you're sure to be filled whenever you're in town. Hamburgers, Sandwich, meatloaf, breakfast meals, etc. Diners are the heart and soul of New Jersey.

The state, heavily known for its commercial and good consuming status didn't originally invent diners but have successfully made it their own. New Jersey had all the tools and facilities to prosper and flourish in the diner business. They took the opportunity and made it theirs. In the early 1920s when vehicles were slowly becoming a thing, people drove long distances and needed to take a break and eat. Mark Nonestied, who is the division head of historic sites and history services at the Low House Museum said, "It had a very early, highly developed transportation system. When people drove, they needed to stop and eat," he said. "Diners filled that need—and our location between New York and Philadelphia along with this road network through New Jersey becomes part of the reason why there were so many."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opBlg_0a6ioljF00
Vocal.media

Also, the population of the state greatly aided the establishment of diners across it. During the early years, the state had a high level of working-class citizens. As such, the diners provided quick and cheap food for them.  "Initially, when diners became popular, they were places where working-class communities could get a good, cheap meal to eat at any time of the day. And New Jersey had a very diverse working-class population—and diners became that go-to place to get a good meal.". Mark Nonestied added.

Since the 1900s, New Jersey has been the diner manufacturing capital of the USA. Business owners would make meals and put them in wooden wagons and push to sell for the citizens. This was the early practice. As such, this has made diners grow and flourish in their various attempts at providing quick, easy and cheap food for the state and country at large over the years.

As fine dining has grown over the years, it has evolved. As such, one of the major selling points is structure and design. Having a lot of diners that provide almost the same service, it is imperative to note that beating the competition would come down to Architectural design and aesthetics; one thing New Jersey also doesn't lack. The diners are built to become roadside attractions and beautiful to view. The mash-up of colours becomes inviting and enthralling. It would take a whole lot of self-control to not visit them all at once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uQuu_0a6ioljF00
Tripadvisor.com

Diners are all you can eat; breakfast meals, desserts, appetizers etc. The typical diner menu has everything. It is full and packed with loads of food you can't take your eyes off. The wholesome menu boasts of meals which you can order anytime, any days. With each diner boasting of a special meal and a special secret recipe (like the Krabby Patty formula), each diner albeit alike are distinct in their own ways. Even with exhibits, you can get a mouthwatering view of what your meal would look like when it's out. Showcasing various meals and desserts also improves the quality of the diner.

Although revered, diners are somewhat going out of style. With the introduction of social media and delivery services, very few people would love to walk in and eat. The diner culture is all but slowly fading away.  To that end, Middlesex County in New Jersey hosted a diners exhibit at the Cornelius Low House Museum in Piscataway, New Jersey  tagged "History of New Jersey Diners." The exhibit ran for a year and ended on July 26th, 2016. The pandemic hasn't helped. With social distancing and lockdown rules, diners have had to adapt to the change in the situation.

Regardless, New Jersey still remains the home of diners. So whenever you're in town, visit one or two or ten diners. I'm sure you'd enjoy each of them.

