Cuomo Dangles Lottery Ticket in Vaccine Push

NYS

People getting a Covid-19 vaccine next week at designated sites will receive a free ticket to a state scratch-off lottery that could pay $5 million.

“We know that vaccinations are the vital piece of the puzzle we need to crush COVID once and for all,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday. “We’re doing everything we can to make getting a vaccine as quick and easy as possible, but as vaccination rates slow across the state, we’re going to have to get creative to put even more shots in arms. This new pilot program will offer a greater incentive for New Yorkers to get vaccinated by offering a free scratch-off ticket for a chance to win up to $5 million. The more New Yorkers we can get vaccinated, the better our situation and the faster we can return to a new normal, so I encourage everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to go to your nearest site and get the shot.”

The designated mass vaccination site on Long Island is:

SUNY Stony Brook Innovation and Discovery Center

1500 Stony Brook Rd

Stony Brook

The ticket, which is sold by retailers across the state for $20, will be provided free to individuals 18+ who take their first dose or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of the sites. The sites are open to both walk-ins and appointments.

The ticket offer is also available at:

NEW YORK CITY

Medgar Evers College – Carroll Building

231 Crown St

Brooklyn, NY

Bay Eden Senior Center

1220 East 229th St

Bronx, NY

Javits Center

429 11th Ave

New York, NY

York College

160-2 Liberty Ave

Jamaica, NY

CENTRAL NEW YORK

State Fair Expo Center: NYS Fairgrounds

581 State Fair Blvd

Syracuse, NY

HUDSON VALLEY

New York National Guard Armory

2 Quincy Pl

Yonkers, NY

WESTERN NEW YORK

University at Buffalo South Campus

3435 Main St

Buffalo, NY

MOHAWK VALLEY

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

100 Seymour Rd

Utica, NY

FINGER LAKES

Rochester Dome Arena

2695 East Henrietta Rd

Henrietta, NY