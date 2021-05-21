Cuomo Dangles Lottery Ticket in Vaccine Push
People getting a Covid-19 vaccine next week at designated sites will receive a free ticket to a state scratch-off lottery that could pay $5 million.
“We know that vaccinations are the vital piece of the puzzle we need to crush COVID once and for all,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday. “We’re doing everything we can to make getting a vaccine as quick and easy as possible, but as vaccination rates slow across the state, we’re going to have to get creative to put even more shots in arms. This new pilot program will offer a greater incentive for New Yorkers to get vaccinated by offering a free scratch-off ticket for a chance to win up to $5 million. The more New Yorkers we can get vaccinated, the better our situation and the faster we can return to a new normal, so I encourage everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to go to your nearest site and get the shot.”
The designated mass vaccination site on Long Island is:
SUNY Stony Brook Innovation and Discovery Center
1500 Stony Brook Rd
Stony Brook
The ticket, which is sold by retailers across the state for $20, will be provided free to individuals 18+ who take their first dose or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of the sites. The sites are open to both walk-ins and appointments.
The ticket offer is also available at:
NEW YORK CITY
Medgar Evers College – Carroll Building
231 Crown St
Brooklyn, NY
Bay Eden Senior Center
1220 East 229th St
Bronx, NY
Javits Center
429 11th Ave
New York, NY
York College
160-2 Liberty Ave
Jamaica, NY
CENTRAL NEW YORK
State Fair Expo Center: NYS Fairgrounds
581 State Fair Blvd
Syracuse, NY
HUDSON VALLEY
New York National Guard Armory
2 Quincy Pl
Yonkers, NY
WESTERN NEW YORK
University at Buffalo South Campus
3435 Main St
Buffalo, NY
MOHAWK VALLEY
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
100 Seymour Rd
Utica, NY
FINGER LAKES
Rochester Dome Arena
2695 East Henrietta Rd
Henrietta, NY